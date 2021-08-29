Prep volleyball roundup: G.W. Long reaches tourney semifinals

Class 2A No. 2 ranked G.W. Long went 5-2, including two wins over top ranked and defending 2A champion Addison, and reached the semifinals of Orange Beach’s Battle of the Beach Tournament this weekend in Orange Beach.
The Rebels opened the two-day event with a 25-14, 25-9 win over Elberta and a 25-12, 25-23 win over Addison in the first round of pool play on Friday.
In Saturday’s second round of pool play, the Rebels lost to Class 7A Fairhope 25-16, 25-14 and beat Theodore 25-7, 25-5, advancing to Gold Bracket play.
In the Gold Bracket, G.W. Long defeated 2A No. 5 ranked Orange Beach 25-11, 25-20 and Addison 24-26, 25-16, 16-14 before falling in the semifinals to Class 6A Saraland 25-8, 29-27.
For the tournament, G.W. Long’s Breana Henning had 62 kills, 39 digs and a team-high 15 aces, while Emma Claire Long earned a team-high 63 kills, 17 blocks and 34 digs. Makenna Long delivered 175 assists, 11 aces and 34 digs and Emmaline Hughes had a team-high 51 digs.
Ally Whitehead chipped in 17 kills, eight digs, three blocks and two aces, Maleah Long had 10 kills and six blocks and Miranda Smith had 20 kills and 10 blocks.
G.W. Long is now 7-2 overall on the season.
Providence goes 4-3 at Mayor’s Cup: Providence Christian went 4-3 and finished runner-up in the Silver Bracket of the Mayor’s Cup in Montgomery this weekend.
The Class 5A, No. 2 ranked Eagles lost in Friday pool action to Brewbaker Tech 25-21, 25-21 and to 5A, No. 1 ranked Bayside Academy 25-13, 25-14 but rebounded to win pool matches on Saturday over Class 4A fourth-ranked LAMP and Elmore County. The LAMP scores were 25-18, 25-14 and Elmore County 25-22, 25-18.
At 2-2, PCS dropped to the Silver Bracket where it beat city rival Houston Academy 18-25, 25-16, 15-13 and St. James 25-18, 23-25, 15-10 before falling in the bracket finals to Class 3A No. 5 ranked St. Luke’s 25-21, 25-20.
For the tournament, Lucy Griffin had a team-high 41 kills plus four block assists and Olivia Bruner had 52 assists, five kills, four aces and 18 digs. Ella Houston had 58 assists, 12 digs and three aces and Meagan Stewart had 36 kills, a co-team high 11 aces plus 10 digs and four block assists. Vivian Crump also had a co-team 11 aces plus 32 kills and 40 digs.
Anna Grace O’Bryan had a team-high 54 digs plus eight aces and six assists. Reagan Stevens had 13 kills, 13 digs and three aces and Scout Smith had 10 kills, eight digs and three block assists. Maggie McCollough contributed six aces and 21 digs.