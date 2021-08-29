Prep volleyball roundup: G.W. Long reaches tourney semifinals

Class 2A No. 2 ranked G.W. Long went 5-2, including two wins over top ranked and defending 2A champion Addison, and reached the semifinals of Orange Beach’s Battle of the Beach Tournament this weekend in Orange Beach.

The Rebels opened the two-day event with a 25-14, 25-9 win over Elberta and a 25-12, 25-23 win over Addison in the first round of pool play on Friday.

In Saturday’s second round of pool play, the Rebels lost to Class 7A Fairhope 25-16, 25-14 and beat Theodore 25-7, 25-5, advancing to Gold Bracket play.

In the Gold Bracket, G.W. Long defeated 2A No. 5 ranked Orange Beach 25-11, 25-20 and Addison 24-26, 25-16, 16-14 before falling in the semifinals to Class 6A Saraland 25-8, 29-27.

For the tournament, G.W. Long’s Breana Henning had 62 kills, 39 digs and a team-high 15 aces, while Emma Claire Long earned a team-high 63 kills, 17 blocks and 34 digs. Makenna Long delivered 175 assists, 11 aces and 34 digs and Emmaline Hughes had a team-high 51 digs.

Ally Whitehead chipped in 17 kills, eight digs, three blocks and two aces, Maleah Long had 10 kills and six blocks and Miranda Smith had 20 kills and 10 blocks.

G.W. Long is now 7-2 overall on the season.