PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: G.W. Long wins opener but falls in semis; PCS, Kinston ousted

G.W. Long won its opener in the AHSAA Class 2A State Tournament Tuesday afternoon, downing Lindsay Lane 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 at the Birmingham Crossplex, but then fell in the semifinals to Donoho, 25-17, 25-7, 25-19.

The Rebels ended the season at 29-11.

In the win over Lindsay Lane, Emma Claire Long paced G.W. Long with 29 kills, three blocks, two aces and 19 digs. Ally Whitehead had 12 kills, three blocks and 10 digs and Miranda Smith had nine kills, two aces and two blocks. Maleah Long added four kills, two aces, two blocks, 22 assists and three digs, while Sawyer Hughes delivered 33 assists and 10 digs and Ainsley Watts had 19 digs and five assists.

Providence Christian ousted in 5A: Providence Christian lost in the Elite Eight round of the Class 5A State Tournament, falling to Westminster Christian of Huntsville 25-15, 25-9, 25-12.

The Eagles finished the season 20-26.

Reagan Stevens and Olivia Bruner both had seven kills with Stevens adding nine digs and Bruner five digs. Ella Houston delivered 17 assists and four digs, while Madison Stevens had 13 digs and Ella Brown had 11 digs and two kills. Lauren Bailey added three digs.

Kinston eliminated in 1A: Kinston lost in the Class 1A opening round to powerhouse Addison, winners of eight state titles in the last nine years, including the last two years in Class 2A.

Kinston lost 25-3, 25-10, 25-5 and finished the season with a 16-16 record.

Danielle Cain led Kinston with 23 digs and 14 assists. Claire McReynolds added 31 digs and four assists.