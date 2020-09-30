Prep Volleyball Roundup: Geneva sweeps Ashford

In a make-up match postponed by Hurricane Sally two weeks ago, Geneva swept Ashford 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 in high school volleyball action Wednesday.
Madison Johnson earned five aces, six kills, 12 assists and six digs and Emma Griffin had four aces and 15 kills to lead the winning Panthers (6-6, 2-3). Melody Watson had five kills and two blocks, Shelby Hammock two aces, two kills and six digs and Brooklyn Kemmerlin two aces and seven assists.
Eufaula splits: Eufaula split a pair of matches in Headland Wednesday, falling to the host Rams 25-15, 19-25, 15-9 and beating Houston County 25-13, 25-5.
In the win over Houston County, Eufaula (10-7) was led by Jada Woods with 12 kills, Emily Trammel with nine aces, Taylor Hicks with seven kills and Savanah Symons with 16 assists.
In the loss to Headland, Hicks earned six kills, four aces and five digs and Symons had 16 assists and seven digs. Maggie White contributed seven kills and Woods four kills.
Enterprise wins two: Enterprise defeated Prattville in five grueling sets and swept Dothan in high school volleyball action Tuesday night at the Enterprise High gym.
Enterprise beat Prattville 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13 in a Class 7A, Area 3 action and downed Dothan 25-11, 25-16 in a non-area contest.
Overall in the two matches for Enterprise (16-15), Sammie Neuwien had 50 assists with Kamira Cooper earning 20 kills, Taylor Danford 18 and Hannah Chang 15. Chang also had eight blocks on the day. Maggie Haynes earned seven aces and Neuwien four. Lily Rhoades delivered 46 digs and Danford 30.
Though it won twice on the court, the Wildcats lost one battle – the right to host the area tournament as Prattville forced Tuesday’s match to five sets to win a tiebreaker for the area’s top spot. The Lions swept Enterprise earlier this year. EHS will face Dothan in the opening round.
Dothan drops two: Dothan fell to Prattville 25-11, 25-22, 25-17 in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest and lost to Enterprise 25-11, 25-16 in a non-area contest at the Enterprise High gym Tuesday night.
For the two matches, Collier Peaden had four kills, six blocks, six assists and two digs, Nicole Turner had three kills and 13 assists and Natalie Turner had two aces, three kills, 14 digs and three assists. Kamri White earned five kills and 11 digs, Zaele Curry had four kills and six blocks
and Arianah Lomnick had two kills and three blocks. Katelynn Headland finished with 11 digs, Marion Greene eight digs and Landrie Wiggins seven digs.
Kinston splits: Kinston fell to Pleasant Home on Tuesday 21-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23, 15-7 after beating Samson 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17 on Monday.
In Monday’s win over Samson, Macie Smith had five aces, Sarah Beth Long 36 assists and Faith Peters 10 kills. In Tuesday’s loss, Smith had four aces, Peters had eight kills and five blocks and Long had 38 assists.
Junior Varsity
Enterprise takes two: Enterprise defeated Prattville 25-18, 22-25, 15-13 and Dothan 25-18, 25-14 on Tuesday.
On the day, Emma Warren had nine aces and 12 digs, Sky Stracener had six aces and a team-high 17 digs, while Jaydin Williams had a team-high 15 assists and Makenna Kennedy had six aces and nine assists.
Shakayla Flowers finished with seven kills and Riley Stewart and Hannah Sheadhan both had five kills. Savannah Mitten added eight digs to the EHS cause.
Kinston JV wins two: Kinston’s junior varsity team beat Samson 26-24, 19-25, 15-13 on Monday and Pleasant Home 25-14, 25-21 on Tuesday.
Against Samson, Cameron Whigham had two aces and 11 assists, Claire McReynolds three aces and Baylee Smith and Danielle Caine had four kills each. Versus Pleasant Home, McReynolds had 25 assists.
Kinston junior high falls: Kinston’s junior high team lost to Pleasant Home 25-8, 25-18 on Tuesday. Lilli Sumblin had 11 assists.
