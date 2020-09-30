Prep Volleyball Roundup: Geneva sweeps Ashford

Overall in the two matches for Enterprise (16-15), Sammie Neuwien had 50 assists with Kamira Cooper earning 20 kills, Taylor Danford 18 and Hannah Chang 15. Chang also had eight blocks on the day. Maggie Haynes earned seven aces and Neuwien four. Lily Rhoades delivered 46 digs and Danford 30.

Though it won twice on the court, the Wildcats lost one battle – the right to host the area tournament as Prattville forced Tuesday’s match to five sets to win a tiebreaker for the area’s top spot. The Lions swept Enterprise earlier this year. EHS will face Dothan in the opening round.

Dothan drops two: Dothan fell to Prattville 25-11, 25-22, 25-17 in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest and lost to Enterprise 25-11, 25-16 in a non-area contest at the Enterprise High gym Tuesday night.

For the two matches, Collier Peaden had four kills, six blocks, six assists and two digs, Nicole Turner had three kills and 13 assists and Natalie Turner had two aces, three kills, 14 digs and three assists. Kamri White earned five kills and 11 digs, Zaele Curry had four kills and six blocks

and Arianah Lomnick had two kills and three blocks. Katelynn Headland finished with 11 digs, Marion Greene eight digs and Landrie Wiggins seven digs.