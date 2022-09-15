PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Geneva takes key area win over Andalusia

Geneva earned a key Class 4A, Area 2 win over Andalusia in high school volleyball action Thursday afternoon, beating the Bulldogs in a tight five-setter, 25-13, 23-25, 25-16, 21-25, 15-8.

Geneva improved to 19-1 overall and to 2-0 in region play. Andalusia dropped to 9-4 and to 1-1.

RayAnna Ausley earned 18 kills, two aces and 20 digs, Cheyenne Hammock three aces, 14 assists and 14 digs and Za’Liyah Kemmerlin 11 kills and three blocks to lead Geneva.

Hayden Howell had two aces, seven kills, 12 assists, six digs and two blocks and Aubree Lamb had 20 digs to also lead Geneva. Riley Beckerich delivered four aces and Ally Henderson had two aces, two assists and nine digs.

On Tuesday, Geneva defeated Dale County 25-19, 25-12, 25-19. Hammock had two aces, 11 assists and 10 digs, Howell had eight kills, seven assists and six digs and Lamb two aces and 10 digs to lead Geneva. Kemmerlin earned five kills and three blocks and Aubrey Wilks delivered six kills and two blocks.

Houston Academy downs Rehobeth: Houston Academy fell in the first set, but rallied for a 20-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-19 win over Rehobeth.

Mary Suzan Aman earned 15 kills, four aces, nine digs and two blocks, Abby Caldwell delivered 35 assists, three aces, 10 digs and two kills and Ann Davis Sinquefield had 10 kills and six digs to lead Houston Academy.

Tylaya Lingo amassed eight aces and three digs, while Carryne Chancey had nine kills, six digs and three aces and Whiddon Armstrong had 10 kills and two digs to also lead the Raiders. Onika Sukoff had five digs and both Kaleigh Heard and Margaret Pompa had two digs.

Kryslin Lane earned eight kills and five digs, Emma Arnold seven kills and four digs and Helen Williamson six kills, four digs and two blocks to lead Rehobeth, which also got 19 assists and four digs from Payton Hartigan and two aces and seven digs from Carolyn Merrill. Addison Benton and Adriana Delgado both added six digs with Delgado also collecting three kills. McKenna Linder had four digs.

G.W. Long wins five-set thriller over Providence: After Providence Christian tied the match at two sets apiece, the Class 2A No. 6 G.W. Long Rebels took the match over the Class 3A No. 9 Eagles with a 15-12 fifth-set win.

Long won the first two sets 25-21, 25-20 before PCS won the next two 25-20, 25-17.

For G.W. Long (8-3), Emma Claire Long earned 28 kills, four blocks and five digs and Ally Whitehead amassed 14 kills, four blocks and seven digs. Miranda Smith collected eight kills and eight blocks, while Maleah Long delivered six kills and 20 assists. Also, Sawyer Hughes delivered 35 assists, five blocks and three digs and Ainsley Watts four aces and eight digs.

For PCS (10-10), Reagan Stevens earned 22 kills, five aces and six digs, while Ella Brown had nine kills, five aces and 24 digs and Ella Houston delivered 42 assists, two aces, two kills, four digs and three block assists. Lauren Bailey had 21 digs, five aces and two assists, Olivia Bruner five kills and six digs, Melanie Threatt four kills and five block assists and Mary Beth Arnold seven kills and two block assists.

Northside sweeps Ashford: Northside Methodist defeated Ashford 25-16, 25-12, 25-14 in a Class 3A, Area 3 match.

The Knights (6-6, 2-2) were led by Emily Calhoun with nine kills, Rachel Gray with seven aces and four digs and Lillian Slaick with five kills and four blocks. Also for NMA, Emilee Quintero had seven assists, two aces and two blocks, Mary Helms had two aces, six kills and two digs and Karleigh Mills had three kills and two blocks. Joleigh Parmer added three aces and two kills and Anna Griggs six assists.

Dothan sweeps Lee: Dothan defeated R.E. Lee 25-9, 25-21, 25-12 in a Class 7A, Area 3 match on Wednesday in Montgomery.

Amara Menefee led the Wolves with eight aces and four kills and Kayden Martin followed with three aces and five digs. Zaele Curry earned three kills and four digs. Isabella Doughtery and Marah Delgado both had four kills, while Aaliayh Taylor had three kills and AnnaKay Karabin. Peyton Preston and Brielle Pannell all had two kills each. Lauren Yu delivered 15 assists.

Headland beats Carroll: Headland defeated Carroll in a Class 5A, Area 3 contest, 25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18.

Headland (6-9, 2-2) was led by Meryl Adams with eight kills and seven blocks and by Alexus Neal with four kills, two aces and two blocks. Addison Zdunowski had four kills and two digs and Liza Varnum had two aces.

Carroll dropped to 3-8 overall, 0-4 in the area with the loss.

Opp edges Samson in five: Opp edged Samson in a five-setter, 22-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-23, 15-10, improving to 7-7 on the season.

Haylei Henegan earned three aces, 14 assists and 14 digs and Amaya Womack had 12 kills and 11 digs for Opp. Amiya Thompson added eight kills, Brooke Moseley 19 assists and 11 digs and Megan Pinson 43 digs.

Straughn edges New Brockton in three: Straughn defeated New Brockton 25-12, 26-24, 25-22 in a Class 3A, Area 3 match.

Straughn (9-7, 4-1) was led by Claire Howe with five kills, three aces and three assists and Katelyn Dewrell with 13 assists and two kills. Alyssa Richardson had five kills, Kaylee Murphy three aces and two digs and Kyleigh Jackson three kills, while Mallory Hall and Carlin Bates had two aces each.

Wicksburg sweeps Geneva County: Wicksburg defeated Geneva County 25-12, 25-20, 25-21.

Bella Hicks earned four kills, three aces and 25 assists and Ella Grace Kelley 10 kills, while both Emily Espinoza and Emily Fells had five kills. Saylah King delivered 18 digs.

Eufaula falls to Beauregard: Eufaula lost to Beauregard in a Class 5A, Area 5 match, 25-22, 25-7, 25-19.

The Tigers (10-5, 1-1) were led by Tyonna Respress with three aces, 14 assists and six digs, by Kyle Richardson with seven kills, five blocks and six digs and by Shelby Streeter with five kills, two aces and seven digs.

Junior Varsity

HA defeats Rehobeth: Houston Academy defeated Rehobeth 25-8, 25-14.

Emma King Armstrong had nine kills, Millie Gay five kills and Emily Maddox four kills, while Molly Rutland had eight assists and Lib McRae seven assists. Mallory Magrino added four digs.

For Rehobeth,Bella Turner had three kills, Emerson Trotter five assists and Karaline Paulk four blocks for Rehobeth. Hayden Harris had five digs, Emma Davis and Shelby Davis both had three digs and Cate Watson had two digs.

Northside Methodist beats Ashford: Northside Methodist defeated Ashford 25-12, 18-25, 15-12.

Addie Forrester had four kills and two blocks, Edy Ezell had three assists and Kyra Hatton had nine digs and two aces for NMA. Charley Faison and Breanna Key added two kills each.

PCS downs G.W. Long: Providence Christian defeated G.W. Long 25-14, 25-21.

Selah Kuwahara earned seven kills, two solo blocks and two block assists, Rylie Spence had two aces, nine assists and seven digs and Haisten Grace Price had two aces and four digs for PCS.

Dantzler Dowling had a team-high seven kills, while Maddie Claire McNeil had two kills and two digs. Reese Colbert had 17 digs and both Carlee Smith and Kaitlyn Russ had six digs. Sadie Wilkes had two solo blocks.

Dothan sweeps Lee: In a Wednesday match, Dothan defeated R.E. Lee 25-15, 25-13.

Maylee Lancaster delivered six aces and Lindsey Bright three aces and eight assists to lead DHS. Harmoni Descalzi had two aces and four kills. Kelsey Peaden and Arela Cotton both had four kills, while Maggie Benton had two aces and two kills and Catherine Farmer had six assists. Mia Mercado added four digs and Brooke Urban and Laney Calhoun had two kills each.

Opp beats Samson: Opp defeated Samson 25-18, 25-20 behind four aces and six kills from Carreline Spears and four aces and 14 assists from Madi Wilson. Braleigh Nall earned seven kills and Shelby Greenacre six digs for Opp (10-3).

Wicksburg sweeps Geneva County: Wicksburg defeated Geneva County 25-6, 25-20.

Ellie Cox had five aces, five kills and two assists, Sara Kate Wood had six aces and Chloe Joyner five kills for Wicksburg. Dahlia Ganz and Abbie Ellenburg both had three aces and Ganz added two kills.

Headland downs Carroll: Headland defeated Carroll 25-11, 25-13.

Joli Johnson had three aces and two kills, Carrigan Blaha had two kills and six assists and Layla Goodwin and Kiley Jenkins both had two kills and two blocks for Headland.

Eufaula losses to Beauregard: Eufaula lost to Beauregard 25-14, 25-6.

Sahdia Wright had two aces and three digs, Olivia Whitehead two assists and two digs and Edie Trammell two digs.

Junior High

Providence edges G.W. Long: Providence Christian defeated G.W. Long 25-14, 24-26, 15-10.

Laura Faulk earned three aces and 21 assists, Abby Bancroft nine kills and four aces, Leighton Frazier six aces and Gracie Johnston six kills to lead PCS.

Rehobeth downs HA: Rehobeth defeated Houston Academy 25-15, 25-21.

Emily Arnold had four aces and six assists and Ilee Ingram had four kills and seven assists to pace Rehobeth. Alex Cobb added two aces and three kills, while Lacey Orgeron three digs and Kara Peterman, Camille Watson and Ashlynn Trotter had two digs each, while Payton Goodin had two kills.

For Houston Academy, Autumn Saffold had four aces and Katy Claire Booth had five assists. Libby Sawyer had two kills and Josie Owens two digs.