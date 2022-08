Prep Volleyball Roundup: Geneva wins two matches

Geneva defeated Straughn 23-25, 25-11, 16-14 and Pleasant Home 25-21, 16-25, 15-10 in high school volleyball action on Tuesday.

In the win over Straughn, RayAnna Ausley earned nine kills and 10 digs, Za’Liyah Kemmerlin had three aces and four kills and Riley Beckerich four kills, two aces and 15 digs. Cheyenne Hammock had two aces, four digs and 16 assists. Aubree Lamb had six digs and Ally Henderson four digs.

Versus Pleasant Home, Ausley earned 15 kills and Kemmerlin four kills. Beckerich had 12 digs and Lamb 11, while Hammock had 18 assists.

Rehobeth sweeps Headland: Rehobeth defeated Headland 25-22, 25-11, 25-14.

For Rehobeth, Helen Williamson had a team-high nine kills plus four digs and two aces, Carolyn Merrill had seven kills and seven digs and Emma Arnold had seven kills and a team-high five blocks. Peyton Hartigan delivered a team high of 22 assists and four aces and added four digs and two kills. Adriana Delgado had a team-high eight digs plus two aces and two kills. McKenna Linder had three digs and two aces, while Kryslin Lane had five digs and Addison Benton two digs.

For Headland, Meryl Adams had three kills and four blocks and Natalie Knowles delivered four aces and two kills.

New Brockton defeats Pike County: New Brockton defeated Pike County on Tuesday in a Class 2A, Area 3 contest, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17.

Maredith Sconyers delivered nine aces and 17 digs for New Brockton, while Anna Clark had six kills and 21 digs and AnnaLynn Hanson had three aces, three kills and 14 digs. Samantha Peyton had 13 assists.

Dale County downs Daleville: Dale County defeated Daleville on Tuesday 26-28, 25-15, 25-22, 25-14.

Ella Brooke Barefield earned 10 aces, 10 kills and four digs, while Mysea Kennedy had six kills, three blocks and two digs and Shayleigh Whitman had six aces, four kills and four digs to lead the Warriors. Elly Castle had six kills and eight assists, Jessica Stevens had five kills and three blocks and Hayden Sweatt had three kills and eight blocks. Madison Langford added six aces and three digs and Karoline Killingsworth had 12 assists and two digs.

Junior Varsity

Dale County defeats Daleville: Dale County’s JV beat Daleville 25-7, 25-14 on Tuesday.

Jazmin Citlahua earned six aces and two assists, Sydney Woodham had four aces, two kills and two digs and Avery Andrews had four kills, two kills and two digs to lead Dale County. Kailyn David had two kills and two blocks, Dareion Warren four aces and Aly Vinson five assists. Addison Ward added two kills.