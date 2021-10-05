PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: HA defeats Slocomb

Houston Academy swept Slocomb 25-8, 25-10, 25-21 in volleyball action on Tuesday.

Marley Conner had six aces and eight digs, Rachel Watson had 10 kills, two aces and two digs. Mary Suzan Aman had seven kills. Carryne Chancey had four kills, two aces and five digs. Abby Caldwell had 21 assists, three aces and eight digs. Tylaya Lingo had three kills, Jaylee Strickland two aces, two kills and two digs and Melisa Man had three digs.

Ariton downs Goshen: Ariton defeated Goshen 25-6, 25-14, 25-5.

Kaydee Phillips had 12 kills, 11 digs and four blocks, Hollis Cherry delivered 21 assists and Mattie Heath had five kills and six digs for Ariton. Blair Hughes added five kills and Ansleigh Herring four kills.

For Goshen, Tori Keller had seven assists and one dig, Kaci Wilkes had one ace, two kills and seven digs, Emily Hussey had 12 digs and Mikala Mallard had three kills.

Geneva County downs Daleville: Geneva County defeated Daleville 25-20, 25-22, 25-19.