PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: HA defeats Slocomb

Houston Academy swept Slocomb 25-8, 25-10, 25-21 in volleyball action on Tuesday.
Marley Conner had six aces and eight digs, Rachel Watson had 10 kills, two aces and two digs. Mary Suzan Aman had seven kills. Carryne Chancey had four kills, two aces and five digs. Abby Caldwell had 21 assists, three aces and eight digs. Tylaya Lingo had three kills, Jaylee Strickland two aces, two kills and two digs and Melisa Man had three digs.
Ariton downs Goshen: Ariton defeated Goshen 25-6, 25-14, 25-5.
Kaydee Phillips had 12 kills, 11 digs and four blocks, Hollis Cherry delivered 21 assists and Mattie Heath had five kills and six digs for Ariton. Blair Hughes added five kills and Ansleigh Herring four kills.
For Goshen, Tori Keller had seven assists and one dig, Kaci Wilkes had one ace, two kills and seven digs, Emily Hussey had 12 digs and Mikala Mallard had three kills.
Geneva County downs Daleville: Geneva County defeated Daleville 25-20, 25-22, 25-19.
Anri Davis earned 13 kills, four aces and two digs and Hailey Archer had four aces, seven assists and three digs. Amelia Long delivered nine assists, four aces and four blocks and Ebonie Wright had five aces and two kills. Also for GCHS, Daylynn Long had six digs, Bailey Habbard three aces and Hannah Beasley two kills.
Enterprise wins: Enterprise defeated Opp 25-10, 25-10, 25-14.
Jadyn Britton had six aces, nine kills, four digs and three blocks. Heather Holtz had three aces, 22 assists and three blocks. Lily Rhoades had three aces and four digs. Hannah Chang had four kills. Alivia Freeman had three kills. Abigail Wiggins had six digs and Zationna Horne had three blocks.
For Opp, Cuba Wiggins had three aces, two kills and three digs and Haylei Henegan had five assists and four digs. Both Megan Pinson and Allie Butler had seven digs and Butler added two kills.
Eufaula falls to Opelika: Eufaula fell to Opelika 25-22, 25-19, 25-18.
Fantasia Jackson earned seven assists and two digs, Breanna Paige six kills and two digs and Kyla Richardson three aces, three kills and seven digs.
Ashford falls to Straughn: Ashford fell to Class 4A, Area 2 foe Straughn 25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16.
Emma Helms delivered 19 assists, eight kills, 13 digs and two blocks and Amiyah Lewis earned seven kills, 14 digs and six blocks, while Katelynn Money had nine kills and 15 digs. Molly Carson Ingram had seven kills, five blocks and seven digs. Also for AHS, Ezra Rice had 13 digs and two assists and Maddy Decker 11 digs. Olivia Vaughn had two assists.
Charles Henderson falls to Andalusia: Charles Henderson fell short in a bid to force a tie in the Class 5A, Area 4 standings, falling to Andalusia 25-10, 25-14, 25-18.
Andalusia clinched the area title with the victory and will host the three-team area next week.
Kinston downs Florala: Kinston defeated Florala 25-9, 25-8, 25-9 on Tuesday, improving to 22-7 on the season.
Kinston went 3-1 on Saturday at Goshen’s Volley Boo Tournament. The Bulldogs beat Cottonwood 25-16, 25-7, Highland Home 25-10, 25-3 and Goshen 25-21, 25-14, but lost to Andalusia 26-24, 18-25, 15-4. They split on Monday, beating Geneva 25-14, 25-23 and losing to Northside Methodist Academy 25-4, 25-21.
At Saturday’s tournament, Blair Wyrosdick delivered 76 assists and 10 kills and Sydney Smith had five blocks.
Wiregrass Kings sweep Emmanuel: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Emmanuel 27-25, 25-19, 25-22.
Anna Waddell had eight aces and nine digs, Amy Sexton had five aces, five kills and four digs. Emily Edwards had three aces, 15 assists and 18 digs. Anna Ryan Sharp had three aces, five kills and eight digs. Joycelyn Andrews had two aces. Harper Bray added four kills and four digs and KB Weed had three digs.
Junior Varsity
EHS wins: Enterprise defeated Opp 25-15, 25-11.
Lily Stracener had six aces and five assists. Ella Little had five aces and two assists. Ava Frizzell had four aces. Riley Stewart had six kills, Katie Warren had three and Annalynn Hanson had two. Karsyn Hamm had seven digs and Karis Snell had four.
For Opp, Madi Wilson had six assists, three digs and Bradleigh Lanier two digs. CB Johnson and Isabella Grissett had two kills and Johnson added two digs.
Houston Academy sweeps Slocomb: Houston Academy defeated Slocomb 25-20, 25-17,
Kaleigh Heard had three aces and two kills, Avery Havas two aces and four kills and Margaret Pompa two aces for HA. Haley Trawick and Makaria McGriff both had three kills. Sofia Langford delivered eight assists and Molly Rutland five assists. Molly Magrino had two digs.
Wiregrass Kings edge Emmanuel: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Emmanuel Christian 22-25, 25-9, 15-11.
Anna Ryan Sharp paced the Kings with eight aces, six kills and four digs. Jessie Tedder had five aces and Becca Wise had four aces. Amy Sexton had two aces and five kills and KB Weed had 12 assists.
Eufaula beats Opelika: Eufaula defeated Opelika 25-20, 25-21.
Maddie Dowling had four aces and seven assists, Zanteria Lasseter had two aces, three kills, five digs and two assists and Shelby Streeter had five kills and two digs.
Middle School
Emmanuel Christian beats Wiregrass Kings: Emmanuel Christian defeated the Wiregrass Kings 25-23, 15-25, 16-14.
For the Kings, Lily Barrett, Josalyn Howe and Jayla Solomon all had five aces, Emma Schulman had three aces and Layla Jordan two aces. Howe had two assists.