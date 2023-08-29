Headland defeated Wicksburg 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21 in high school volleyball action Monday night at Steve Williams Arena in Headland.

Kit Quinlivan had eight kills and two aces, Meryl Adams had five kills, two aces and two blocks and Kiley Jenkins had three aces and three kills to lead the Rams win. Carrigan Blaha and Reagan Griffin both added seven assists.

Wicksburg was led by Bella Sellers with six kills and five blocks and by Emily Espinosa with three kills and seven blocks. Lana Carpenter had three aces, three kills and four blocks and Bella Hicks had 10 assists.

Ashford beats Rehobeth: Ashford improved to 7-0 with a 25-23, 13-25, 25-18, 25-17 win over Rehobeth.

Amiyah Lewis earned 22 kills, four aces and blocks and Emma Helms delivered 31 assists and three aces to lead Ashford. Olivia Dodson had seven kills and Kayla Fields two kills and five blocks.

Carsyn McArdle had three aces and three digs and Camden McArdle had two aces and two digs. Jalissiah Jackson had four blocks, while Shelby Pate had two kills. Ella Helms amassed 16 digs and Loren Beth Ingalls six digs.

For Rehobeth, Kryslin Martin had nine kills, five blocks and 12 digs, Kerigan Freeman had four aces, four assists, three block assists and five digs and Helen Williamson had five aces, 11 kills and 15 digs.

Karaline Paulk had two kills and four blocks, while Annalee Walker and Jessa Buker both had three aces with Buker with five digs and Walker with four digs. Emerson Trotter delivered 10 assists and five digs, Emily Arnold had six assists and eight digs. Carolyn Merrill added 10 digs.

Cottonwood sweeps Houston County: Cottonwood swept Houston County 25-10, 25-18, 25-15.

Laney Strange earned 11 aces, four kills and 19 assists and Lydia Strange had six kills and Saniya Keys five kills to lead the Bears. Xio Birdsall and Bailey Lackey both had four kills with Birdsall also with two digs. Mischa Ward and A’riya Tillman both had four aces with Ward also earning three digs. Marlee Allen had three digs, Kesha Anglin three assists and Ariana Davis two kills.

Opp downs Luverne: Opp improved to 7-0 with a 25-19, 25-9, 25-17 win over Luverne.

Carreline Spears earned two aces, five kills and 11 assists and Cuba Wiggins five kills and five digs to lead Opp. Madi Wilson had two aces and six assists, Amaya Womack four kills and two blocks and Megan Pinson 11 digs.

Pike Liberal Arts downs Emmanuel: Pike Liberal Arts took a 25-13, 25-20, 25-13.

Cara Rushing had 10 kills and three aces, Emma Baker and Anna Cate Friday both had eight kills with Baker also earning four blocks and Friday two blocks. Alissa Barron had six aces and four kills. Amy Ramage delivered 18 assists and Addie Renfroe had 17 assists.

Abbeville Christian sweeps Evangel Christian: Abbeville Christian swept Evangel Christian, winning the first two sets 25-22, 25-18 and also taking the third set.

The ACA JV swept Evangel in two sets.

Wiregrass Kings sweep Bethlehem: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Bethlehem (Fla.) 25-21, 25-15, 25-8.

Amy Sexton had 11 aces, three kills and four digs, KB Weed had five aces and 22 assists and Becca Wise had 11 kills to lead the Kings. Janie Waddell had three aces and five kills, Emily Fells had two aces, three kills, four digs and two assists and Anna Ryan Sharp had four kills and two aces.

Junior Varsity

Headland sweeps Wicksburg: Headland swept Wicksburg 25-15, 25-15.

Kiley Taylor earned three aces and four assists, Anna Blakenship had three kills and Lola Jenkins had three blocks and Brently Hancock had two aces.

Rehobeth beats Ashford: Rehobeth took a 25-21, 25-11 win over Ashford.

Emma Davis had six kills and three blocks, Bella Turner had three kills, two aces and two digs, Alex Cobb had two aces and three kills and Shelby Davis had three kills and five digs. Lilly Richards delivered 12 assists and three digs and Brailyn Werner had four assists.

Providence Christian downs Enterprise 9th: Providence Christian’s JV defeated Enterprise’s ninth-grade team, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11.

Carlee Smith earned seven kills, two aces, two solo blocks and seven digs and Laura Faulk two aces, two digs and 13 assists for PCS. Anne McClintock had three kills, Leighton Frazier three aces and two digs, Abby Bancroft two aces and Gracie Johnston two digs. Addison Russ earned seven digs.

Opp edges Luverne: Opp beat Luverne 25-8, 25-27, 15-6.

Braleigh Nall had three aces and six kills, Chloe Bentley three aces and three kills and Rylie Kate Thrash two acers, 13 assists and five digs to lead Opp. Brooke Williams had five kills and LeTasia Coleman two aces. Crisyln Birge had 11 digs.

Cottonwood sweeps Houston County: Cottonwood swept Houston County 25-18, 25-17.

Abigail Kim had three aces and two kills, while Kayleigh Jeffcoat delivered four aces and Shelby Ward and Savannah Robinson both had three aces.

Wiregrass Kings win: The Wiregrass Kings JV team beat Bethlehem (Fla.) 25-22, 25-16.

Ellie Alford earned eight aces and two digs, Hannah Peacock five aces and two kills, Lily Barrett had eight kills and Avery Wilson seven kills, two aces and two assists for the Kings. Josalyn Howe had 13 assists and Josie Duren had two aces.

Junior High

Headland downs Wicksburg: Headland’s junior high team beat Wicksburg 25-17, 25-12.

Paige Stuckey earned eight aces to lead the way.

Houston County defeats Cottonwood: Houston County beat Cottonwood 25-14, 25-10 in junior high action.

For Cottonwood, Dakota Ingalls and Karrah Parker both had three aces.

Opp sweeps Luverne: Opp swept Luverne 25-10, 25-18.

Abree Kelley earned six aces and SaNiyah Hines seven aces to lead Opp.