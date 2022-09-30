PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy defeats Class 2A ranked G.W. Long

Houston Academy defeated Class 2A No. 6 ranked G.W. Long 28-26, 25-22, 25-14.

For the Raiders, Mary Suzan Aman had 10 kills, four aces and five digs, Carryne Chancey had nine kills, four aces and three digs and Whiddon Armstrong had 10 kills. Abby Caldwell delivered 30 assists, three kills and nine digs. Ann Davis Sinquefield had four kills, while Onika Sukoff had seven digs and both Tylaya Lingo and Kaleigh Heard had five digs with Lingo also with two kills. Makaria McGriff had two digs.

Enterprise rolls over JD: Class 7A No. 3 ranked Enterprise took a 25-8, 25-9, 25-6 win over Jeff Davis.

Taylor Danford earned eight aces and Jadyn Britton eight kills to lead EHS. Abigail Wiggins had four aces and four kills, while Alivia Freeman had five kills and Emma Warren three aces. Heather Holtz delivered 15 assists.

Dothan beats Prattville: Dothan defeated Prattville 25-15, 25-15, 25-22.

Zaele Curry earned 13 kills and five digs, Isabella Doughtery had seven kills, four blocks and two digs and Amara Menefee had five kills and two digs for Dothan. Ella Wood delivered 16 assists and two aces and Lauren Yu 12 assists. Marah Delgado chipped in three aces, eight digs and two assists. Kayden Martin had five digs, AnnaKay Karabin had three digs and Peyton Preston two kills.

Northside Methodist sweeps Daleville: Northside Methodist defeated Daleville 25-12, 25-8, 25-15.

Emily Calhoun earned 11 kills, Makalyn Gainey five aces and Joleigh Parmer four aces and two kills, while Anna Griggs delivered 11 assists and Karleigh Mills had six kills and two blocks. Mary Helms, Lillian Slack and Rachel Gray all had five kills with Gray also contributing three digs. Marah Stuckey had three digs and Dana Cool had two kills and two blocks.

Providence Christian downs Carroll: Providence Christian defeated Carroll 25-8, 16-25, 25-12, 25-13.

Reagan Stevens earned 13 kills, three aces and seven digs, Olivia Bruner 12 kills, three aces and five digs and Ella Brown nine kills, two aces and 11 digs. Ella Houston delivered 31 assists, two aces, two kills and five digs and Olivia Littlefield had six assists and four digs.

Mary Beth Arnold had five kills, Melanie Threatt three kills and Elizabeth Ann Ingram two kills. Madison Stevens finished with three assists and 10 digs. Maggie McCollough earned eight digs and Marlie Kate Maddox seven digs.

Wicksburg downs Geneva County: Wicksburg defeated Geneva County 21-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-23.

Reagan Bull earned 12 aces and five kills and Ella Grace Kelley six aces and five kills, while Lana Carpenter delivered nine kills, Bella Sellers amassed six kills and two blocks and Bella Hicks distributed 28 assists and two kills.

New Brockton sweeps Opp: New Brockton defeated Opp 25-20, 25-12, 25-16.

Anna Clark had 12 kills and four digs, Angel McBay six kills and Aniya Barkley four kills and three blocks to lead New Brockton. Ava Elmore had three kills, three aces and five digs and AnnaLynn Hanson two kills, two aces and 10 digs. Samanatha Payton delivered 20 assists and nine digs, while Maredith Sconyers had two aces and eight digs, Madison Jones had two aces and seven digs and Anna Blackmon had two aces.

For Opp (9-14, 3-3), Brooke Moseley had three aces, seven assists and eight digs, while Cuba Wiggins had five kills and Hayeli Henegan four kills and four assists. Isabella Grissett earned three blocks and Megan Pinson 10 digs.

Dale County edges Slocomb: Dale County defeated Slocomb 26-24, 26-24, 21-25, 15-25, 17-15.

Ella Castle had eight kills and 15 assists, Hayden Sweatt had three kills and four blocks, Jessica Stevens had seven kills, three aces and three blocks and Star Citalhua had four aces and 12 digs.

For Slocomb, Abigail Goodman earned six aces and 29 assists, Faith Brookshire had six kills, five aces and 15 digs and Shelby Hagler had five kills, four aces and 11 digs. Arianna Knox added eight kills,

Goshen defeats Zion Chapel: Goshen defeated Zion Chapel 23-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16.

Kaci Wilkes earned seven aces, 16 kills, seven assists, seven digs and two blocks, while Alyssa Pippens delivered six aces, five kills and five digs and Jaci Rushing three aces and 18 assists for Goshen. Emily Hussey led the defense with 21 digs.

Samson sweeps Cottonwood: Samson swept Cottonwood 25-7, 25-23, 25-13.

Alli Brooke Godwin had four aces and eight kills, Makayla Phillips three aces and six kills and Ava Robertson four aces, two kills and 10 assists. Shaylei Mock earned nine aces and 11 assists, Paige Norris eight kills, Brantley Edberg five kills and Skyler Spencer two aces.

Wiregrass Kings down ACA: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Abbeville Christian 20-25, 25-22, 26-24, 27-25.

Amy Sexton had 12 kills, six aces and six digs, KB Weed had five kills, five aces, 32 assists and 10 digs and Anna Waddell had 14 kills, seven aces and 12 digs to lead the Kings. Becca Wise had 11 kills, three assists and three digs, Janie Waddell had three kills, two aces and six digs and Emma Graham had four digs.

Junior Varsity

Northside Methodist downs Daleville: Northside Methodist defeated Daleville 25-5, 25-14 as Mary Claire Morgan earned nine aces and Addie Forrester five aces and two kills.

Charley Faison delivered three aces and four kills, while Edy Ezell had four aces and Hallie Jacobs had three aces.

Wicksburg beats Geneva County: Wicksburg beat Geneva County 25-7, 25-22.

Ellie Cox earned five aces, three kills and two assists and Abbie Ellenburg five kills and two aces for Wicksburg, which also got three kills and two aces from Megan Duncan and two kills each from Chloe Joyner, Sara Kate Wood and Jaci Cain with Joyner adding two aces.

Enterprise routs JD: Enterprise defeated Jeff Davis 25-6, 25-15.

Lee Lott had three aces, three kills and seven assists, Izzy Bryant had four aces and four assists and Karsyn Hamm had four aces and three kills for EHS. Haley Keel earned three aces and three kills and Virginia Townsend had three kills.

Dothan beats Prattville: Dothan beat Prattville 25-18, 25-16.

Maggie Benton had five kills and two blocks, Brantlee McCarthy four kills and two aces and Laney Calhoun three kills. Brealynn Napier had three aces and four digs and both Maylee Lancaster and Catherine Farmer had two aces. Lindsey Bright had nine assists, Farmer six assists and Kelsey Peaden two assists. Lillian Shaughnessy and Bright had three digs each and both Farmer and Mia Mercado had two digs. Arela Cotton added two kills.

Providence defeats Carroll: Providence Christian defeated Carroll 25-14, 25-19.

Rylie Spence had five kills, two aces, eight assists, six digs and both a solo block and block assist to lead PCS. Selah Kuwahara had five kills, while Maddie Claire McNeill had three kills and two assists and Haisten Grace Price two aces and eight digs. Reese Colbert had three assists and 16 digs and Kaitlyn Russ had eight digs. Ella Atkinson added two kills.

HA downs G.W. Long: Houston Academy defeated G.W. Long 25-15, 25-17.

Emily Maddox had five aces, Emma King Armstrong three aces and three kills and Molly Rutland had nine assists and two digs for HA. Rosemary Clark had five kills and Monika Howard and Millie Gay had three kills each. Lib McRae had three assists, Mallory Magrino had three digs and both Emily Adams and Louisa Faulk had two digs.

Dale County beats Slocomb: Dale County beat Slocomb 25-18, 20-25, 15-11.

Sidney Woodham had five aces and four kills, Avery Andrews had six kills, Addison Ward had four kills and Kailyn David had four blocks and three kills. Jazmin Citlahua had eight digs and four assists.

Opp edges New Brockton: Opp edged New Brockton 25-23, 25-19.

Braleigh Nall had six kills and two blocks, Carreline Spears four kills and six digs and Madi Wilson two aces, 10 assists and seven digs for Opp. Shelby Greenacre had 15 digs and Crislyn Birge seven digs and Chloe Bentley had two aces.

Samson downs Cottonwood: Samson defeated Cottonwood 25-15, 19-25, 15-4.

Emma Sormrude had three aces and two kills, Aubrie Mock two aces, two kills and nine assists and Holly Warren eight kills for Samson. Camila Yanez had four aces, Kelsi Bludsworth eight assists and Heidi Warren seven assists.

Junior High/Middle School

New Brockton rallies past Opp: New Brockton rallied past Opp 13-25, 25-22, 15-9.

For Opp (3-12), Abree Kelley had three aces and two digs, Delcy Norris two aces and Ella Jones two kills and two digs. Rylie Kate Thrash had four assists and two digs.

Houston Academy wins: Houston Academy defeated G.W. Long 25-20, 27-25.

Mary Parker Williams had 11 aces and two assists, Lauren Sanders three aces, seven assists and three digs and Libby Sawyer four kills. Anna Mark Aman had three aces, Anna Lee Steltenpohl two kills and Josie Owens six digs.

Kings fall to ACA: The Wiregrass Kings fell to Abbeville Christian 25-23, 25-9.

For the Kings, Lily Barrett had five kills, 13 digs and two assists, Josalyn Howe had two kills, two aces, seven assists and eight digs and Ellie Alford had two aces and four digs. Emma Schulman added two kills and seven digs.