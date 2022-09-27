PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy defeats Northside Methodist

Houston Academy defeated Northside Methodist Academy 25-15, 26-24, 25-17 on Tuesday in varsity volleyball action.

Carryne Chancey had 11 aces and nine kills, Abby Caldwell delivered 29 assists, two aces, two kills and 11 digs and Ann Davis Sinquefield had five kills and four digs, while Mary Suzan Aman had seven kills and two aces and Whiddon Armstrong had eight kills. Tylaya Lingo had three aces and five digs and Kaleigh Heard two aces and seven digs. Onika Sukoff had 10 digs and Margaret Pompa three digs.

For Northside Methodist, Mary Helms had four aces, three kills and eight digs. Rachel Gray had two aces, four kills and 16 digs. Emilee Quintero had six assists and 10 digs. Anna Griggs had three aces and seven assists. Emily Calhoun had four kills and 11 digs. Makalyn Gainey had three kills and seven blocks.

Enterprise downs Dothan: Enterprise defeated Dothan 25-11, 25-8, 25-14.

For the Wildcats, Katie Warren had three aces and Taylor Danford and Katie Snell each had two. Alivia Freeman, Morgan Williams and Jadyn Britton each had two blocks. Britton had nine kills and Williams and Abigail Wiggins both had four. Heather Holtz delivered 20 assists, while Danford had 10 digs, Wiggins had eight and Lily Rhoades had seven.

For Dothan, Isabella Doughtery had two aces, four kills and two blocks. Lauren Yu had two kills, five digs and 11 assists. Amara Menefee and Ella Wood both had four kills and Wood also had five assists. Marah Delgado had eight digs.

Rehobeth beats Carroll: The Rebels won 25-17, 25-8, 25-4 on Senior Night to improve to 24-9 and 4-2 in area play.

Helen Williamson had five aces, seven kills, two blocks and four digs. McKenna Linder had eight digs. Peyton Hartigan had five aces, 25 assists and four digs. Adriana Delgado had seven digs. Emma Arnold had six kills, while Allie Bedsole and Kryslin Lane each had five kills. Addison Benton had three aces and four digs. Carolyn Merrill had two kills and two digs and Kerrigan Freeman had three kills.

Providence beats Headland: The Eagles won 25-9, 23-25, 25-7, 25-9.

Reagan Stevens had four aces and 12 kills. Ella Brown had four aces, four kills and five digs. Ella Houston had two aces, 29 assists, two kills and seven digs. Olivia Bruner had three aces and 13 kills. Maggie McCollough had four aces and Madison Stevens had three aces and four digs.

G.W. Long wins two: G.W. Long swept Barbour County in two Class 2A, Area 4 matches, winning the first 25-10, 25-4, 25-5 and the second 25-7, 25-8, 25-4.

Sawyer Hughes earned 11 aces and 27 assists, Callie Joseph eight aces and six kills, while Emma Claire Long had 13 aces and nine kills and Ally Whitehead had nine kills and two aces to lead G.W. Long (15-5, 6-0). Maleah Long earned 10 kills and Miranda Smith seven kills.

Ariton rolls: Ariton defeated Abbeville 25-10, 25-4, 25-2 in a Class 2A, Area 4 match.

Hollis Cherry delivered 21 assists, Kaydee Phillips amassed 11 kills and four assists and Caitlyn Webb earned 10 aces and Reese Peters six aces for Ariton. Mattie Heath had six kills, while April Munn and Nya Allen had five kills each.

Samson rallies past Wicksburg: Samson rallied to beat Wicksburg 25-27, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-12 to clinch the Class 2A, Area 2 regular-season title.

Makayla Phillips led Samson with 11 kills and two aces, Ava Robertson had three kills and 10 assists, Alli Brooke Godwin had eight kills and three solo blocks and Shaylei Mock four kills, two aces and 11 assists to lead Samson. Paige Norris earned seven kills and four digs and Brantley Edberg had three kills, two aces and two assists.

For Wicksburg, Saylah King earned 13 kills and 17 digs, Emily Espinoza amassed 14 kills and Bella Hicks distributed 34 assists and two kills, while Lana Carpenter had 10 kills, three aces and three blocks.

Ashford downs Daleville: The Yellow Jackets won 25-22, 25-10, 25-21.

Katelynn Money had six aces, eight kills and 12 digs and Emma Helms had six kills, 28 assists and five digs. Savannah Money had seven kills and three blocks, Ella Helms had two aces and eight digs and Shelby Pate had eight kills.

Cottonwood gets victory: The Bears beat Geneva County 25-13, 25-17, 25-16.

Laney Strange had three aces, five kills and 17 assists and Lydia Strange had seven kills and two aces for Cottonwood. Mischa Ward had eight digs and three aces, Saniya Keys two blocks and six kills and Chelsea Bishop five kills. Ariana Davis added two aces and two blocks and Ariya Tillman had three digs.

Opp gets win: Opp defeated Pike County 25-7, 25-16, 25-4.

Cuba Wiggins had a career-high 15 aces, six kills and four digs.

Haylei Henegan had five aces, two kills, three assists and two digs. Isabella Grissett had four kills and Brooke Moseley had six assists.

Pike Liberal Arts sweeps: Pike Liberal Arts swept Highland Home in a Class 2A, Area 5 contest, 25-22, 25-15, 25-16.

Anna Cate Friday had four aces, three kills and two blocks, Emma Baker had four kills and two aces and Mari Grace Brooks had four kills. Addie Renfroe delivered 25 assists and three kills and Amy Ramage had three aces and 14 assists.

Wiregrass Kings win: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Conecuh Springs 25-16, 25-13.

Amy Sexton had six aces and four digs, KB Weed delivered nine assists, four kills and six digs and Becca Wise had five kills for the Kings. Emma Graham added two aces and four digs and Jessie Tedder two digs.

Junior Varsity

Enterprise wins: The Wildcats beat Dothan 25-17, 25-12.

Lily Stracener had three aces and Lee Lott had two. Virginia Townsend had six kills, while Karsyn Hamm and Gracyn Snell each had three. Haley Keel had two blocks. Lott had seven assists and Izzy Bryant had five. Hamm had three digs and Bryant had two.

For Dothan, Arela Cotton had two kills and three blocks. Harmoni Descalzi had eight digs, Lillian Shaughnessy had six and Kelsey Peaden four digs.

Knights beat Raiders: Northside Methodist defeated Houston Academy 22-25, 25-22, 15-13.

For NMA, Mary Morgan had six aces and Addie Forrester had eight kills and four blocks. Dana Cool had two aces and five kills. Addy Barfield had four assists and two aces, while Breanna Key had five blocks and Kyra Hatton had four digs.

For Houston Academy, Millie Gay had 15 kills, Molly Rutland 19 assists and three digs and Monika Howard seven kills. Emma King Armstrong had three aces and two digs, Emily Maddox two aces and two kills and Mallory Magrino had two aces and seven digs. Louisa Faulk added three digs.

Rams beat Eagles: Headland defeated Providence Christian 25-21, 25-23.

For the Eagles, Selah Kuwahara had six kills. Reese Colbert had 16 digs. Rylie Spence had eight assists and six digs. Kaitlyn Russ had eight digs.

Geneva County downs Cottonwood: Geneva County beat Cottonwood 25-20, 27-25.

Kyleigh Sanders earned four aces, five blocks and two kills, Anna Cruz three aces and seven digs and Callie Cotton three kills and four digs. Also for GCHS, Catlyn Pollard had two aces, three assists and four digs and Lillie Claire Turner had three kills, two assists and four digs.

Bobcats down Bulldogs: Opp defeated Pike County 25-12, 25-14.

Madi Wilson earned five aces and 13 assists, Carreline Spears five kills and two aces, Braleigh Nall four kills and Shelby Greenacre three aces.

Panthers down Tigers: Wicksburg defeated Samson 21-25 25-18, 15-10.

For Samson, Kelsi Bludsworth had two aces, five assists and four digs and Aubrie Mock had six assists and two kills. Lillie Roy four kills and three aces and both Emma Sormrude and Holly Warren had four aces and two kills. Camila Yanez also had two kills.

Junior High

Headland downs Providence: The Rams won 25-21, 24-26, 16-14 over the Eagles.

For Providence, Abby Bancroft had 10 assists and six kills. Leighton Frazier had six kills and eight digs. Alyse Deer had 13 digs and two kills. Gracie Johnston had two aces and two kills.

Wiregrass Kings down Harvest: The Wiregrass Kings beat Harvest Christian 25-14, 25-10.

Lily Barrett earned 10 aces and four kills, while Josalyn Howe had five kills and five assists and Avery Wilson had four aces. Emma Schulman had three aces and two digs and Hannah Peacock had two kills.