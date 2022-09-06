PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy edges Long in battle of state ranked teams

In a battle of state ranked volleyball teams, Class 3A No. 9Houston Academy nipped Class 2A No. 4 G.W. Long 27-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22 in high school volleyball action Tuesday in Skipperville.

Mary Suzan Aman delivered four aces, 15 kills and four digs and Carryne Chauncey had 13 kills, 11 digs and two aces and Tylaya Lingo had four kills, two aces and 15 digs to lead HA (8-5). Whiddon Armstrong added seven kills, Ann Davis Sinquefield had five kills plus seven digs and Abby Caldwell earned 32 assists, two aces and 12 digs. Kaleigh Heard added seven digs for the Raiders.

For G.W. Long (5-3), Emma Claire Long had 18 kills, eight digs and two blocks, Miranda Smith had 12 kills, two aces and four blocks and Ally Whitehead had 10 kills, three blocks and four digs. Maleah Long had five kills, 22 assists and two blocks and Sawyer Hughes had 25 assists and five digs. Ainsley Watts added eight digs.

Dothan wins area match: Dothan defeated Prattville 25-21, 25-19, 25-125 in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest.

Amara Menefee had four aces and three kills, Marah Delgado three aces and five digs and Peyton Preston two aces, three kills and two blocks for DHS (3-3, 2-0). Lauren Yu had two aces, 13 assists and two digs, while Zaele Curry had two aces, three kills and seven digs and Isabella Doughtery had three kills and four blocks. AnnaKay Karabin added three kills.

Ariton defeats Dale County: Ariton defeated Dale County during an in-school volleyball match on Tuesday, winning 25-10, 25-12, 25-11 to improve to 16-0 on the season.

The Purple Cats were led by Hollis Cherry with five aces and 23 assists, Kaydee Phillips with 12 kills and six digs and Mattie Grace Heath, Blair Hughes and April Munn with four kills each. Munn also earned three blocks.

For Dale County, Hayden Sweatt had four kills and Shayleigh Whitman had three kills and four digs. Myesa Kennedy had three assists and two digs, Karoline Killingsworth three digs and both Ella Brooke Barefield and Elly Castle had two assists each.

Eufaula beats Carroll: Eufaula swept Carroll 25-6, 25-13, 25-20.

Tyonna Respress had 18 assists, five kill and four digs, Kyla Richardson nine kills and four digs and Colby Ellis 10 digs, two aces and two kills for Eufaula.

ACA downs Wiregrass: Abbeville Christian Academy defeated the Wiregrass Kings 20-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-22.

For the Kings, Becca Wise had 13 kills, Joycelyn Andrews had 12 digs, Emma Graham had four aces, KB Weed had 24 assists, Amy Sexton had three aces and six digs and Anna Waddell had 15 digs and 15 kills.

Geneva downs NMA: The Panthers defeated the Knights 24-26, 25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 15-10.

For Northside Methodist, Emily Calhoun had five kills, four assists and a block. Marah Stuckey had 15 digs. Lillian Slaick had three kills. Emilee Quintero had four kills, three aces and nine assists. Joleigh Palmer had two aces, three kills and five assists. Anna Griggs had eight assists Mary Helms had seven kills and Karleigh Mills had seven kills and four blocks.

Ashford beats Daleville: The Yellow Jackets won 25-11, 25-15, 25-11.

Emma Helms had three aces and 22 assists, Katelynn Money had seven aces, five kills and seven digs, Kayla Fields had six kills, Ella Helms had three aces and six digs, Shelby Pate had seven kills, Maddy Decker had seven digs, Savannah Money had two kills and two blocks and Camden McArdle had three aces and two kills.

Slocomb downs Headland: Slocomb defeated Headland 24-26, 25-16, 25-10, 25-20.

Faith Brookshire had nine kills, eight aces and seven digs, Shelby Hagler had seven aces and seven kills, Sophia Keeling had 19 assists and 12 digs and Arianna Knox had six aces for Slocomb.

For Headland, Meryl Adams had seven kills and six blocks, Addison Zdunowski had four kills and three digs and Jessie Shaw two kills and two blocks.

Samson beat Wicksburg: Samson defeated Wicksburg 25-11, 25-11, 25-23 in a Class 2A, Area 2 match

Leading Samson (7-2, 2-0) were Ava Robertson with 10 aces and eight assists, Shaylei Mock with seven assists and Paige Norris with nine kills.

Opp downs Pike County: The Bobcats won 25-21, 25-22, 25-15.

For Opp, Haylei Henegan had nine aces and two kills, Ada Blackstock had four aces and six digs, Brooke Moseley had three aces, seven assists and 12 digs and Megan Pinson had 20 digs.

Goshen wins: Goshen defeated Highland Home 25-15, 26-24, 24-26, 25-22.

For Goshen, Kaci Wilks had six aces, five assists, nine kills and 10 digs to lead the way. Jaci Rushing had three aces, 11 assists and eight digs, Emily Hussey had 12 digs and Jayleigh Adair had four aces and six kills.

Abbeville downs Barbour County: The Yellow Jackets won 25-20, 25-21, 25-19.

For Barbour County, Zy’quoya Devose had nine points and one ace, Brakiah Russell had seven points, one ace and one kill and Gabby Merrill and Aaliyah Peterson each had five points.

Junior Varsity

Dothan downs Prattville: Dothan downed Prattville 25-10 25-15.

Lindsey Bright and Harmoni Descalzi both had three aces and Descalzi added two kills and six digs, while Bright chipped in four assists to lead Dothan. Maggie Benton had two blocks and Brantlee McCarthy had two kills and Catherine Farmer had two digs and three assists. Haley Trawick added two kills.

Headland defeats Slocomb: Headland defeated Slocomb 25-7, 25-21 as Layla Goodwin had three aces and two kills, Carrigan Blaha two aces, three kills and 12 assists and Kit Quinlivan three aces and four kills to lead the Rams.

Ariton beats Dale County: Ariton defeated Dale County 25-20, 25-23.

For Dale County, Jazmin Citlahua had four aces, four kills and two assists and Addison Ward had five kills and three blocks. Aly Vinson delivered seven assists and Sydney Woodham three kills. Kailyn David had two aces and two digs and both Dareion Warren and Avery Andrews had two aces each. Jakayla Tucker added two digs.

HA beats G.W. Long: Houston Academy defeated G.W. Long 25-17, 25-10.

Molly Rutland had eight aces and seven assists, Emma King Armstrong had two aces and two kills, Mallory Magrino had five digs, Rosemary Clark had three kills, Monika Howard had five kills and Millie Gay had three kills.

NMA downs Geneva: The Knights beat Geneva 25-4, 22-25, 15-7.

Addie Forrester had eight kills, Breanna Key had nine aces and three kills, Dana Cool had seven kills and Riley Andrews had six aces.

Eufaula sweeps Carroll: Eufaula defeated Carroll 25-18, 25-18.

Olivia Whithead had three assists, two aces, two kills and two digs, Eden Coates had four aces, two kills, two blocks and three digs and Sahdia Wright had six kills.

Wicksburg edges Samson: Wicksburg beat Samson 25-23, 25-20.

Sara Kate Wood had five aces, Ellie Cox had four aces and three kills and Chloe Joyner had six kills and three aces.

For Samson, Jemma Crocker had three aces, Aubrie Mock had four assists and Holly Warren two kills.

Abbeville wins: The Yellow Jackets defeated Barbour County 17-25, 25-21, 25-12.

For the Jaguars, Dylyah Crews had 19 service points, Samiyah Marion had five points and one ace and Zoi Grubbs had three points.

Opp wins: The Bobcats beat Pike County 25-11, 25-21.

Madi Wilson had five aces and seven assists, Chloe Bentley had three aces, Carreline Spears had six kills and five assists, CB Johnson had five kills and Shelby Greenacre had five digs.

Middle School

Houston Academy defeats G.W. Long: Houston Academy defeated G.W. Long, winning 26-24, 22-25, 15-11.

Katy Claire Boothe had four kills, two aces and five assists and Mary Parker Williams had four kills and four aces to lead HA. Libby Sawyer earned five aces and Autumn Saffold had two aces and two kills. Lauren Sanders had three aces and Anna Mark Aman had two kills. Josie Owens added two digs.

Ariton beats South Dale: Ariton defeated South Dale in junior high action, 25-18, 25-16.

Knights win: Northside Methodist beat Geneva 25-9, 25-16.

Shannon Alvord had nine aces, four kills and one block. Ali Scott had eight aces and Laura Trawick had four aces.

Headland takes win: Headland defeated Slocomb 25-17, 15-25, 15-13.

Lola Jenkins had two aces and six kills, Kiley Taylor two aces and five assists and Anna Blankenship four kills for Headland.