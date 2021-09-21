Prep Volleyball Roundup: Houston Academy upsets No. 2 Providence Christian

Rehobeth wins two: Rehobeth defeated Slocomb 25-12, 25-13 and Northside Methodist 25-23, 25-15, improving to 14-3 on the season.

In the win over Slocomb, Jenna Hixson had nine kills and Peyton Hartigan had 15 assists and three digs. Jaci Parker had three kills and two blocks, Emma Arnold had two aces, three kills and two digs and Adriana Delgado had two aces and two digs. Helen Williamson had three kills and Addison Benton four digs.

Against Northside Methodist, Hixson had two aces and five kills, Parker had six kills and Hartigan 13 assists and three digs to lead Rehobeth. Williamson earned four aces, two blocks and two digs. Delgado had eight digs, Benton four digs and McKenna Linder three digs.

Northside Methodist splits matches: Northside Methodist defeated Slocomb 22-25, 25-18, 15-10 and lost to Rehobeth 25-23, 25-15.

In the win over Slocomb, Ellie Williams had 15 assists and four aces, Kayden Williams had three kills and three aces and Vanessa Davis had three kills and two aces. Mary Dennis had eight kills and both Emily Calhoun and Layna Grooms had four kills.

Versus Rehobeth, Williams had seven assists, while Davis had three kills and two aces and Dennis four kills. Rachel Gray had two aces.