Prep Volleyball Roundup: Houston Academy upsets No. 2 Providence Christian

Houston Academy upset Class 5A No. 2 ranked Providence Christian at HA’s Killingsworth Gym 29-31, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21 in Tuesday high school volleyball action.
Rachel Watson had 17 kills and two aces, Mary Suzan Aman had 11 kills, three assists and two digs and Abby Caldwell had 46 assists and 15 digs to lead the Raiders.
Also for HA, Carryne Chancey earned eight kills, four aces, five digs and two blocks and Tylaya Lingo had seven kills and three digs. Jaylee Strickland added six kills and two digs, Onika Sukoff 10 digs and two assists and Marley Conner three aces and two digs. Melisa Mann had two aces and three digs.
For PCS, Ella Houston had four aces, 17 assists and six digs and Olivia Bruner had three aces, three kills and five digs. Lucy Griffin and Megan Stewart both had eight kills and three solo blocks, while Maggie McCollough and Ella Brown had four aces each. Anna Grace O’Brayn delivered 14 digs and Madison Stevens three digs.
Enterprise downs Jeff Davis: Enterprise swept Class 7A, Area 3 foe Jeff Davis in high school volleyball action on Tuesday in Enterprise, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14.
Kayden Taylor had three aces and five digs, Zationna Horne earned 11 kills, Hannah Chang eight kills and Taylor Danford seven kills.
Also for Enterprise, Heather Holtz earned 34 assists, while Lily Rhoades had nine digs and Abigail Wiggins had four digs.
Rehobeth wins two: Rehobeth defeated Slocomb 25-12, 25-13 and Northside Methodist 25-23, 25-15, improving to 14-3 on the season.
In the win over Slocomb, Jenna Hixson had nine kills and Peyton Hartigan had 15 assists and three digs. Jaci Parker had three kills and two blocks, Emma Arnold had two aces, three kills and two digs and Adriana Delgado had two aces and two digs. Helen Williamson had three kills and Addison Benton four digs.
Against Northside Methodist, Hixson had two aces and five kills, Parker had six kills and Hartigan 13 assists and three digs to lead Rehobeth. Williamson earned four aces, two blocks and two digs. Delgado had eight digs, Benton four digs and McKenna Linder three digs.
Northside Methodist splits matches: Northside Methodist defeated Slocomb 22-25, 25-18, 15-10 and lost to Rehobeth 25-23, 25-15.
In the win over Slocomb, Ellie Williams had 15 assists and four aces, Kayden Williams had three kills and three aces and Vanessa Davis had three kills and two aces. Mary Dennis had eight kills and both Emily Calhoun and Layna Grooms had four kills.
Versus Rehobeth, Williams had seven assists, while Davis had three kills and two aces and Dennis four kills. Rachel Gray had two aces.
G.W. Long rolls: Class 2A top-ranked G.W. Long defeated Zion Chapel in a 2A, Area 3 contest, improving to 19-3 overall and 5-0 in area play.
Emma Claire Long earned 14 kills and two aces and Breana Henning 13 kills and five aces. Miranda Smith had seven kills and two blocks and Makenna Long 40 assists and three aces. Ally Whitehead added three kills.
The G.W. Long JV won 25-18, 25-4 and the G.W Long junior high team also won.
Charles Henderson wins area match: Charles Henderson defeated Greenville 25-12, 25-11, 25-14 in a Class 5A, Area 4 match.
Madison Stewart had 14 kills, six aces and four digs, Emma Burttram had five kills and Hannah Sparrow had seven aces, two kills and 11 assists to lead the Trojans.
Eufaula falls to Russell County: Eufaula couldn’t complete a rally and fell to Russell County in a Class 6A, Area 4 contest, 25-23, 25-17, 19-25, 22-25, 15-11.
Jordan Ward and Breanna Paige both had seven kills for Eufaula and Ward added four blocks. Fantasia Jackson added four aces, four assists and two digs and Kyla Richardson had five kills, two aces and five digs.
Geneva County wins two: Geneva County defeated Elba 25-16, 25-16 and Samson 25-23, 25-19.
In the win over Elba, Hannah Beasley had six aces, Ebonie Wright had six kills and Anri Davis six aces, five kills and seven digs to lead Geneva County. Hailey Archer added 12 assists and two aces for GCHS.
Against Samson, Davis earned 14 kills, five aces and four digs, Archer 14 assists and Wright four kills and six digs. Elizabeth Reynolds added three blocks.
Wicksburg sweeps Daleville: Wicksburg defeated Daleville in a Class 3A, Area 3 contest on Tuesday, 25-19, 25-11, 25-14.
Ashton White paced Wicksburg with 18 aces, five kills and seven assists. Sue Ellen King delivered nine aces and three kills. Bella Hicks had four kills and five assists and Regan Bull had three kills.
Geneva falls to Dale County: Geneva lost in five to Dale County, 23-25, 25-13, 9-25, 25-16, 15-9 in a Class 4A, Area 3 contest.
For Geneva, Cheyenne Hammock had two aces, 23 assists and six digs and RayAnna Ausley had two aces, 14 kills and 20 digs. Za’Liyah Kemmerlin earned 11 kills and three blocks. Kaitlyn Caraway added four kills and two aces and Aubree Lamb had 21 digs.
Goshen defeats Pike County: Goshen defeated Pike County in a Class 3A, Area 4 contest on Tuesday, 25-18, 25-14, 25-23.
Kaci Wilkes earned seven aces, five kills and seven digs and Tori Keller had four aces, 13 assists and five digs. Jaci Rushing had four aces and four digs and Emily Hussey two kills and five digs.
Barbour County loses two to McKenzie: Barbour County lost Class 1A, Area 3 matches on Tuesday and Monday to McKenzie.
On Tuesday at Barbour County, the Jaguars lost 25-13, 25-7, 25-9. Aaliyah Peterson served on four points and had three blocks and a dig. Enasia Ivory and Zy’Quoya Devose served on two points each, while Gabby Merrill, Tamia Peterson and Zoi Grubbs served on one each. Grubbs also had two digs.
On Monday, Barbour County fell at McKenzie 25-5, 25-7, 25-6. Ivory served on three points, Devose on two and Aaliyah Peterson and Shakila Bryant on one each.
Wiregrass Kings down Emmanuel: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Emmanuel Christian 19-25, 25-22, 25-9, 26-24.
Anna Waddell earned 10 aces, 15 kills, three assists and 12 digs and Emily Edwards had six aces, 20 assists and 11 digs. Joceyln Andrews had three aces and two digs. Amy Sexton had eight kills and 12 digs. Harper Bray had three kills and four digs. Ella Carlson had five kills. Lily Barrett added three digs and Jessie Tedder two digs.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy defeats Providence Christian: Houston Academy’s JV team beat Providence Christian 25-19, 25-13 on Tuesday.
Leading the Raiders were Kaleigh Heard and Avery Havas. Heard earned four aces and four kills, while Havas had three aces and four kills. Sofia Langford delivered seven assists and Molly Rutland had six assists. Haley Trawick added two kills and two aces. Nadia Batts, Mallory Magrino, Trawick and Emily Adams had one dig each to lead the defense.
For PCS, Jillian Howard and Natalie Cole had four kills each with Cole also earning seven digs. Mary Beth Arnold had two kills and three digs and Sydney Gallardo three aces and eight digs.
Enterprise downs JD: Enterprise defeated Jeff Davis 25-9, 25-14.
Karis Snell delivered eight aces, Morgan Formosa four aces, Ella Little three and Lily Stracener two. Little and Stracener also had two assists each. Katie Warren had two kills, while Snell and Mary Ellen Morris had three digs each. Alivia Freeman and Warren had a block each.
Wicksburg downs Daleville: Wicksburg defeated Daleville 25-11, 25-10.
Ellie Cox earned eight aces, Emily Fells seven aces and Bella Sellers five aces. Emily Espinoza had two aces and two kills and Abbie Ellenburg had two kills.
Wiregrass Kings sweep Emmanuel: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Emmanuel Christian 25-11, 25-20.
Amy Sexton had four kills and two digs and KB Weed had four aces, two kills and seven assists. Lily Barret had three aces and both Anna Ryan Sharp and Ella Carlson had two aces each. Jocelyn Andrews added two kills.
Eufaula edges Russell County: Eufaula edged Russell County 18-25, 25-22, 15-13.
Maddie Dowling had nine assists and three aces, Arrianna Turner five kills, three blocks and an ace and Shelby Streeter had three kills and three aces. Addison Tyler had seven digs.
Geneva County falls to Elba: Geneva County’s JV team lost to Elba 25-17, 26-24.
Addison Calhoun had three kills, two aces, two digs and a block, Addie Mae Habbard had two aces, two kills and two digs and Kaylee Watson two aces and two kills.
Junior High
HA downs Providence: Houston Academy defeated Providence Christian 25-21, 27-29, 15-3.
For Providence, Reese Colbert had six aces, Leighton Frazier three aces and Ella Adkinson one ace. Dantzler Dowling and Clara Mixson both had one kill.
Geneva County falls to Elba: Geneva County lost to Elba 25-19, 10-25, 15-12.
For the Lady Dawgs, Aleigha Mathis and Kamiah White had five aces each with White also earning three kills and Mathis two assists. Courtney Gibbs and Anna Anderson had four aces each and Hannah Jackson had two aces and two kills.
Enterprise downs Dothan: Enterprise defeated Dothan 25-18, 25-13, 25-20 in high school volleyball action on Monday.
Taylor Danford led Enterprise with three aces and two kills and Kayden Taylor had two aces and five digs. Jadyn Britton had eight kills and Hannah Chang had seven kills plus two blocks. Heather Holtz delivered 26 assists, while Lilly Rhoades had 12 digs and Zationna Horne three blocks.
Northside Methodist beats Headland: Northside Methodist defeated Headland 25-9, 25-12, 25-10.
Mary Dennis delivered 10 kills and three aces, Vanessa Davis had seven kills and two aces and Rachel Gray earned nine aces. Layna Grooms and Kayden Williams had four kills each.
New Brockton edges Geneva County: New Brockton defeated Headland 27-25, 23-25, 27-25, 22-25, 15-12:
Anna Clark led the winning Gamecocks with 13 kills and five aces. Aneesa Klein delivered six aces and Angel McBay five. Justie Ellis had three aces and 13 assists. Madison Meeks nine assists and six digs and Lizzie Everts had 18 digs.
For Geneva County, Anri Davis earned 20 kills, five blocks, four digs and two assists, Ebonie Wright had nine kills, three aces and nine digs and Hailey Archer had 27 assists. Hannah Beasley had five aces and Elizabeth Reynolds three blocks. Bailey Habbard recorded 11 digs.
New Brockton won the junior varsity match 25-16, 25-15 and the junior high contest 25-11, 25-9.
Goshen beats Opp: Goshen defeated Opp 25-20, 25-14, 28-26 in a Class 3A, Area 4.
Tori Keller led Goshen with four aces, two kills, 20 assists and nine digs. Ella Tatum had seven kills, two aces and seven digs and Kaci Wilkes had nine kills, three aces, three blocks and nine digs. Emily Hussey earned 12 digs.
For Opp, Alli Butler had three aces, Sami Luterman had three kills, Cuba Wiggins had three blocks, Brooke Mosley and Haylei Henegan each had eight assists and Megan Pinson had 17 digs.
Pike Lib wins in four: Pike Liberal Arts defeated Fort Dale in four sets, 25-16, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19.
Mikalah Griffin earned six aces and nine kills, Mari Grace Brooks had five aces and six kills and Emma Baker also had six kills. Emily Bryan had four kills and two aces. Addie Renfroe had 12 assists and Emma Baker 10 assists.
Junior Varsity
Enterprise sweeps Dothan: Enterprise defeated Dothan 25-19, 25-12.
Leading the winning Wildcats were Katie Warren with five kills and Alivia Freeman three aces, three kills and two blocks. Ella Little earned six assists and two aces. Karis Snell had two aces and two digs. Kaelynn Green had two aces and three digs, while Lily Stracener had five assists and Riley Stewart two kills.
Northside Methodist downs Headland: Northside Methodist beat Headland 25-17, 25-8.
Karleigh Mills had seven aces and four kills, Makalyn Gainey three kills and three aces and Anna Griggs had four assists for NMA.
Geneva County loses to New Brockton: Geneva County fell to New Brockton 25-16, 25-15.
For Geneva County, Catlyn Pollard had two kills, Lillie Claire Turner three assists and Kaylee Watson had four digs. Kyleigh Saunders had two blocks.
Junior High
Wicksburg sweeps Coppinville: Wicksburg defeated Coppinville 25-22, 27-25.
Chloe Joyner earned four aces for Wicksburg, while Reese Strickland had three aces and Claire Bennett and Emmie Heath had two aces each. Jaylin Sanders and Shelby Parris added one ace each.
Geneva County loses two matches: Geneva County’s junior high team lost to South Dale 25-4, 25-17 and to New Brockton 25-11, 25-9.
On the day, Hannah Jackson earned six aces and two kills, Aleigha Mathis four kills and three aces and Kamiah White three kills and two aces. Ayden Justice had two aces, two kills and three digs and Allie Hales had three assists.