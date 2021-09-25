Prep Volleyball Roundup: Houston Academy volleyball wins Carroll tourney

Houston Academy won all four of its matches to win the 9th Annual Carroll Set-Off Tournament Saturday in Ozark, capping it with a 25-10, 25-6 win over host Carroll in the championship.
The Raiders defeated Rehobeth 25-22, 25-20, Class 2A No. 2 ranked Providence Christian 23-25, 25-18, 15-11 and Cottonwood 25-14, 25-8 prior to the championship.
On the day, Abby Caldwell earned 85 assists, eight aces, five kills and 21 digs and Rachel Watson had a team-high 33 kills plus four aces and four blocks. Mary Suzan Aman had 30 kills and two digs. Melisa Man delivered a team-high nine aces plus five kills and 14 digs. Carryne Chancey earned seven aces, 16 kills and 18 digs. Marley Conner had six aces and 18 digs. Noor Yunis had 12 kills and two digs and Onika Sukoff had six aces and 15 digs.
Rehobeth goes 2-2: Rehobeth went 2-2 at the Carroll Set-Off Tournament, beating Class 1A No. 2 Pleasant Home 25-17, 23-25, 15-8 and Charles Henderson 25-21, 25-11 and losing to Houston Academy 25-22, 25-20 in pool play. The Rebels then lost the consolation match to Pleasant Home 25-14, 25-13.
For the day, Emma Arnold earned 16 kills, eight blocks and nine digs and Helen Williamson had 14 kills, two aces, two blocks and seven digs. Jaci Parker delivered 12 kills, four aces, seven blocks and two digs and Peyton Hartigan had 47 assists, eight kills, three aces, two blocks and two digs.
Also for the Rebels, Jenna Hixson had 10 kills and four blocks, Adriana Delgado three kills and seven digs, McKenna Linder 10 digs and Addie Bedsole two kills.
Providence goes 1-3 at Spain Park: Class 5A No. 3 ranked Providence Christian went 1-3 at the HeffStrong Tournament hosted by Spain Park.
The Eagles beat Hueytown 25-17, 25-18 in the opener, but lost to Class 7A, No. 5 Bob Jones 25-12, 25-22 and to Houston (Tenn.) 25-12, 25-16 to finish pool play. They lost to Springville 21-25, 25-9, 15-7 in bracket play.
For the day, Ella Houston had 11 aces, 42 assists and eight digs and Olivia Bruner had three aces, three kills, 12 digs and two solo blocks. Megan Stewart had 24 kills, nine digs and five solo blocks plus a block assist. Lucy Griffin had 16 kills and three aces. Reagan Stevens had nine kills, 10 digs and two aces and Anna Grace O’Bryan had 43 digs and two assists.
Maggie McCollough had three aces and two digs. Reese Bienvenu had four digs and Madison Stevens, Addie Pemberton and Ella Brown had three digs each.
Wiregrass Kings sweep Southern Christian: The Wiregrass Kings varsity team defeated Southern Christian of Opelika on Saturday at home, 25-8, 25-15, 25-8.
Anna Waddell had a team-high 10 kills and five aces for the Kings. Anna Ryan Sharp had eight kills, three aces and two digs, while Emily Edwards earned 23 assists, four aces and five digs, Joycelyn Andrews four aces and two digs and Amy Sexton had nine kills, three aces and two digs. Harper Bray had four kills and Ella Carlson two kills.
Wiregrass Kings fall to Evangel Christian: On Friday night, the Kings fell to Evangel Christian 14-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-13.
Anna Waddell had 13 kills, three aces, four blocks and 11 digs, Amy Sexton had six aces, five kills and eight digs and Emily Edwards had 18 assists, three aces and seven digs. Anna Ryan Sharp had 11 digs and two kills. Harper Bray added five digs and two kills.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy wins Dothan tourney: Houston Academy won the 12-team Dothan Junior Wolfpack Tournament Saturday, going undefeated.
After beating Wicksburg, Bay (Fla.) and Andalusia in pool play, the Raiders beat Rehobeth 26-24, 25-27, 15-6 in bracket quarterfinals, Brantley 25-19, 25-19 in the semifinals before finishing with a 25-16, 25-19 championship win over Andalusia.
For the day, Avery Havas paced HA with 20 aces, 34 kills, six digs and three blocks, Haley Trawick had 13 aces and 28 kills and Kaleigh Heard had 12 aces and 12 kills. Margaret Pompa earned 14 aces and six kills and Kenza Bilbeisi 12 aces and seven kills.
Also for the Raiders, Sofia Langford distributed 71 assists and Molly Rutland 27 assists with Langford also earning five kills and Rutland nine aces. Nadia Batts had a team-high 10 digs.
Dothan goes 4-1: Dothan JV team went 3-1 at its own tournament Saturday, losing to Andalusia in the bracket semifinals 21-25, 27-25, 11-15.
The Wolves beat Rehobeth 25-18, 22-25, 16-14, Geneva 25-23, 25-19 and Charles Henderson 25-19, 25-17 in pool play. They beat Bay (Fla.) 25-21, 25-14 in the bracket quarterfinals.
Maggie Benton earned a team-high 29 kills and eight blocks plus eight aces and three digs, while Lauren Yu had a team-high 13 aces and 42 assists plus eight kills and 14 digs. Kamyliah Thomas delivered 16 kills and seven blocks and Sara Harris nine aces and five digs.
Lindsey Bright had five aces, 22 assists and seven kills and Marah Delgado had six aces, 37 digs and two assists. Kierra Farrier added four aces, 13 digs and two assists, Brielle Pannell had two kills, six assists and three blocks and Aaliyah Taylor had 11 kills, two blocks and two assists.
Opp goes 2-2 at Dothan: Opp went 2-2 at the Dothan Junior Wolfpack Tournament, losing in the quarterfinals to Andalusia.
Opp beat Providence Christian 25-19, 25-13 and Geneva County 25-17, 25-12 before losing in the final pool match to Brantley 25-22, 25-20. The Bobcats then lost to Andalusia 26-24, 22-25, 15-9.
For the day, Haylei Henegan earned 10 aces, 20 assists and seven digs and CB Johnson had 10 kills, two blocks and 14 digs. Ada Blackstock had 12 kills and two blocks and Shelby Goodacre had seven aces and 12 digs. Isabela Grissett added four aces, two blocks and 14 digs and Brooke Butler four aces, five kills and nine digs.
Providence goes 2-1: Providence Christian went 2-1 at the Dothan Wolfpack Junior Tournament, losing to Opp 25-19, 25-13 and beating Brantley 25-14, 25-18 and Geneva County 25-6, 25-13.
Riley Spence had eight aces, five kills, 11 assists, four digs and two blocks on the day and Mary Claire McNeil had two aces, four kills and seven digs. Natalie Cole earned six kills, six blocks and eight digs, Caroline Wells three kills, two aces and two digs and Olivia Littlefield had eight assists and five digs.
Wiregrass Kings win in rout: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Southern Christian 25-4, 25-7.
Amy Sexton had 12 aces and three kills and Anna Ryan Sharp had eight aces and two kills. Joycelyn Andrews had three aces and Becca Wise two aces and two kills. KB Weed delivered six assists.
Kings fall to Evangel: On Friday, the Wiregrass Kings fell to Evangel Christian 25-21, 25-22.
Anna Ryan Sharp had six aces, two kills and six digs. Joycelyn Andrews and Amy Sexton had two aces each with Andrews also earning three digs and Sexton two digs. KB Weed had seven assists, four digs and two kills. Becca Wise added four kills.
Middle School
Wiregrass Kings sweep: The Wiregrass Kings swept Southern Christian 25-20, 25-8.