Prep Volleyball Roundup: Houston Academy volleyball wins Carroll tourney

Also for the Rebels, Jenna Hixson had 10 kills and four blocks, Adriana Delgado three kills and seven digs, McKenna Linder 10 digs and Addie Bedsole two kills.

Providence goes 1-3 at Spain Park: Class 5A No. 3 ranked Providence Christian went 1-3 at the HeffStrong Tournament hosted by Spain Park.

The Eagles beat Hueytown 25-17, 25-18 in the opener, but lost to Class 7A, No. 5 Bob Jones 25-12, 25-22 and to Houston (Tenn.) 25-12, 25-16 to finish pool play. They lost to Springville 21-25, 25-9, 15-7 in bracket play.

For the day, Ella Houston had 11 aces, 42 assists and eight digs and Olivia Bruner had three aces, three kills, 12 digs and two solo blocks. Megan Stewart had 24 kills, nine digs and five solo blocks plus a block assist. Lucy Griffin had 16 kills and three aces. Reagan Stevens had nine kills, 10 digs and two aces and Anna Grace O’Bryan had 43 digs and two assists.

Maggie McCollough had three aces and two digs. Reese Bienvenu had four digs and Madison Stevens, Addie Pemberton and Ella Brown had three digs each.

Wiregrass Kings sweep Southern Christian: The Wiregrass Kings varsity team defeated Southern Christian of Opelika on Saturday at home, 25-8, 25-15, 25-8.