Prep Volleyball Roundup: Houston Academy wins Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament

Houston Academy defeated Slocomb 25-9, 27-25, 25-9 to win the Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament at HA’s Killingsworth Gym.
The Raiders beat Daleville 25-9, 25-5, 25-10 to advance to the title match, while Slocomb won by forfeit over Wicksburg in the other opening match as Wicksburg was in quarantine for COVID-19 issues.
Both Houston Academy (22-15) and Slocomb advanced to the sub-regional round later in the week.
For HA during the day, Mattie Havas earned 22 kills, two aces and two digs, Lizzy Kate Skinner had nine aces and four kills and Abby Caldwell delivered 37 assists, four aces and eight digs. Bailey Dykes provided seven aces, eight digs, two kills and two blocks, Caley Caldwell three kills, two aces and 14 digs and Carryne Chancy four kills, two aces and eight digs. Rachel Watson earned nine kills, Ansleigh Smith seven assists, two aces and two digs and Mary Suzan Aman four kills and two aces. Marley Conner had two aces and two digs in the semifinal win over Daleville.
Opp wins 3A, Area 4: Opp won its fourth straight area title, beating Goshen 25-13, 25-22, 25-7 in the championship.
Opp swept Pike County 25-4, 25-14, 25-15 in the semifinals and Goshen swept New Brockton 25-23, 25-14, 25-14 in the semifinals.
Both Opp (16-13) and Goshen advanced to the sub-region round. Opp will host Prattville Christiana and Goshen will travel to Trinity of Montgomery.
For Opp, Enley Carnley had 10 kills on the day, Amaya Womack had eight kills and Reese Cauley seven kills. KK McVay earned 13 aces and five assists. Alli Butler had four blocks, Taylor Carnley 18 assists and Evie Younce 19 digs.
Goshen advanced to the finals with the win over New Brockton. Kaci Wilkes had nine aces, four kills and three digs, Ella Tatum had five aces, two kills and three digs and Ella Baker had three aces and four assists in the match. Jordan Owens added three aces and two kills and Kaylee Burden four kills.
Geneva County takes 2A, 2 title: Geneva County defeated Houston County 21-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-18 to take the class 2A, Area 2 Tournament.
Both teams advance to sub-regional play. Geneva County (19-5), ranked No. 10 in the state, will host Randolph County Thursday at 4 p.m. Houston County (4-10) travels to Ranburne.
In semifinal action, Geneva County beat Abbeville 25-3, 25-13, 25-6 and Houston County beat Cottonwood 25-14, 25-20, 25-15.
For Geneva County on the day, Karoline Striplin had 52 kills, 10 aces and 17 digs, Elizabeth Reynolds had 20 kills and five blocks and Amelia Long had 23 assists, seven aces and four blocks. Hailey Archer delivered 30 assists, six aces and eight kills.
Striplin, Reynolds, Long and Archer were named to the all-tournament team along with Diamond Ealey-Carter, Kierstin French and Lexi Sims of Houston County, Maddison Garnett of Cottonwood and Tiara Barnes of Abbeville.
G.W. Long claims 2A, 3: Class 2A top-ranked G.W. Long defeated Ariton 25-23, 25-18, 25-14 to win the Class 2A, Area 3 Tournament.
Both teams advance to the sub-regional round. Long (27-4) hosts Luverne and Ariton (19-8) travels to Highland Home.
Long defeated Elba 25-1, 25-6, 25-16 and Ariton beat Zion Chapel 25-8, 24-26, 25-5 in the tournament openers.
For G.W. Long on the day, Breana Henning had 14 aces, 34 kills and 14 digs, while Emma Claire Long had 27 kills and six digs and Makenna Long delivered 80 assists, seven aces and seven digs. Allie Whitehead earned nine kills, 13 blocks and five digs and Morgan Ferguson had six aces, six kills and four digs. Kyndall Wallace added seven aces and five digs.
For Ariton during the day, Caroline Hughes had 58 assists, Blair Hughes had 18 kills and Kaydee Phillips had 15 kills and eight blocks. Zhee Oliver added 14 kills and 10 blocks and Sarah Snyder 16 kills. Savanna Johnston had four kills and two blocks against G.W. Long.
Kinston wins Class 1A, Area 2: Kinston defeated Pleasant Home 25-23, 25-20, 25-17 to capture the Class 1A, Area 2 Tournament.
Both teams advance to the Class 1A sub-regional round on Friday. Kinston (11-5) hosts Wadley and Pleasant Home travels to Woodland.
Prior to playing in the finals, Kinston beat Florala 25-9, 25-9, 25-14 and Pleasant Home beat Samson 25-15, 25-17, 25-23.
For Kinston on the day, Faith Peters had 15 kills and 13 blocks, Macie Stewart five aces and Sarah Beth Long had 64 assists.
Eufaula claims 6A, Area 4: Eufaula won the Class 6A, Area 4 title in Opelika, beating the host Bulldogs in the finals, 11-25, 25-6, 25-16, 23-25, 15-9.
The Tigers beat Valley in the opener 25-15, 25-20, 25-7.
Eufaula (14-8) will host a sub-regional round match against Helena later this week.
On the day for Eufaula, Savanah Symons had 57 assists, four aces, 10 digs, Jada Woods had 20 kills, four aces, 13 digs and three blocks and Taylor Hicks had 13 kills, 10 aces and eight blocks. Maggie White added 15 aces, 13 kills and 15 digs and Maira Calixtro had 27 digs.
