Prep Volleyball Roundup: Houston Academy wins Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament

The Raiders beat Daleville 25-9, 25-5, 25-10 to advance to the title match, while Slocomb won by forfeit over Wicksburg in the other opening match as Wicksburg was in quarantine for COVID-19 issues.

For HA during the day, Mattie Havas earned 22 kills, two aces and two digs, Lizzy Kate Skinner had nine aces and four kills and Abby Caldwell delivered 37 assists, four aces and eight digs. Bailey Dykes provided seven aces, eight digs, two kills and two blocks, Caley Caldwell three kills, two aces and 14 digs and Carryne Chancy four kills, two aces and eight digs. Rachel Watson earned nine kills, Ansleigh Smith seven assists, two aces and two digs and Mary Suzan Aman four kills and two aces. Marley Conner had two aces and two digs in the semifinal win over Daleville.