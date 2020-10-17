Prep Volleyball Roundup: Mayes, Riley spark Providence Christian in sub-regional win

Seven different hitters earned a kill in the win – five of which had four or more. Vivan Crump had seven kills, Lucy Griffin six and Megan Stewart and Eliza Payne Shipman both had four kills each. Mayes added three kills of her own.

In addition to Mayes’ 32 assists, Anna Grace O’Bryan contributed three assists and Riley and Shipman two each as the Eagles had 39 assists out of 75 points.

Riley was the main target for trying to earn points off a kill. The senior had 28 kill attempts and made 17 count for points – a 60.7 percent success rate.

“Anna is definitely our most consistent hitter all season long,” Oldfield said. “She is hitting about 34-35 percent overall. She is a go-to player no doubt. She struggled a little bit at the beginning of the season, but once she got her feet down, she has been a strong hitter.”

Riley had a strong overall day, also leading the Eagles with five aces, while also contributing nine digs, two assists and a block assist.

Mayes, in addition to earning 32 assists and three kills, led the Eagles defensively with 12 digs. O’Bryan had 10 digs and Crum and Shipman had seven each as PCS finished with 47 digs, not letting the Rams have many kills.