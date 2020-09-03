Prep Volleyball Roundup: Northside Methodist Academy sweeps Headland

Northside Methodist Academy evened its record at 3-3, downing Headland 25-22, 25-5, 25-21 in high school volleyball action Thursday.
The Knights were led by Elizabeth Helms with 14 kills and four blocks, Mary Dennis with eight aces and three kills and Ellie Williams with 14 assists, three aces and three kills. Anna Lee Hathcock had 10 assists and two kills and Cameron Garland had 18 digs.
Providence sweeps Rehobeth: Class 5A No. 2 ranked Providence Christian improved to 7-3 with a 25-9, 25-15, 25-13 sweep of Rehobeth.
Anna Riley had eight kills, five digs and one block assist and Adleigh Mayes had 22 assist, four aces and 10 digs. Ella Houston delivered nine assists, three aces and three digs. Vivian Crump earned eight kills and three digs and Lucy Griffin had five kills, four digs and two block assists. Reagan Stevens earned eight kills and four digs and Megan Stewart had f our kills and two assists. Lydia Camille Owens had two kills and two digs, while Anna Grace O’Bryan had three assists, two aces and three digs and Olivia Bruner had three kills. Eliza Payne Shipman had four digs.
For Rehobeth, Jenna Hixson had five kills and three blocks, Jaci Parker three kills and two blocks and Claire Watson two kills and four assists. Peyton Hartigan had four assists and Grayci Webb and Adriana Delgado both had two kills. Caitlyn Jackson had eight digs and Addison Benton and Helen Williamson both had four digs.
G.W. Long routs Elba: Class 2A No. 2 G.W. Long routed Elba 25-11, 25-3, 25-8 in a 2A, Area 3 contest, improving to 9-1 overall and 1-0 in the area on the season.
Breana Henning earned nine kills, seven aces and two digs and Emma Claire Long seven kills, two aces and three digs. Morgan Ferguson had seven aces and six kills, Makenna Long had 20 assists, five kills and two aces. Allie Whitehead and Maleah Long both had four kills with Long also earning two blocks.
Dothan splits: Dothan split two matches, losing to Carver of Montgomery 25-21, 25-19 and beating Geneva 25-16, 25-11.
In the win over Geneva, Dothan (9-4) was led by Natalie Turner with nine kills and three digs, Nicole Turner with eight assists, five kills and a block and Collier Peaden with five kills and six blocks. Kamri White had three kills and two digs, Hadley Williams had six assists and Mattie Dodson had five digs.
Against Carver, Nicole Turner had two kills and three assists, White had three digs and Peaden two blocks.
Geneva County wins two; clinches area: Geneva County won a pair of matches Thursday, including one over Cottonwood which clinched the regular-season area title for the Lady Dawgs.
Geneva County beat Cottonwood 23-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-9, improving to 5-0 in area play with one match left next week with Houston County. The other three teams all have at least two losses.
The Lady Dawgs also beat Slocomb 25-16, 25-17, 25-21, extending its overall record to 11-3.
For GCHS against Cottonwood, Karoline Striplin had 22 kills, seven blocks and five aces and Anri Davis had nine kills, three aces and three blocks. Amelia Long had three aces, four blocks and nine assists and Hailey Archer had 13 assists.
In the win over Slocomb, Striplin had 17 kills, three aces and nine blocks and Davis had five kills and four aces. Archer had three aces and 10 assists and Long had five assists, four digs and three blocks. Andrea Wright and Layna Grooms both had three aces, while Alicia Lunsford had six digs and Anzu Davis three blocks.
Wicksburg downs Dale County: Wicksburg swept Dale County 25-19, 25-22, 25-20 to improve to 4-3 on the season.
Jaden Bench had six kills, three aces and four digs, Kayleigh Sayles had four aces and six digs, Bowen Williams had four kills and two assists and Amelia Duren seven assists and two kills.
Eufaula wins area tilt: Eufaula won a Class 6A, Area 4 contest over Valley 26-24, 25-16, 25-12.
The Tigers (3-2, 1-1) were led by Taylor Hicks with 13 kills and four blocks, Jada Woods with 18 kills and Maggie White with 12 kills. Savanah Symons had 24 assists and three aces and Emily Trammell had four aces.
Eufaula also won the JV contest, 25-20, 25-14.
Ashford falls to Straughn: Ashford dropped a 25-19, 25-23, 25-15 decision to Straughn in a Class 4A, Area 2 contest at home.
Leading Ashford were Lexie Glover with five kills, three aces and five digs, Emma Helms with five assists and two kills and Savannah Money with three kills and six assists. Molly Carson Ingram added three aces, two blocks and two digs. Katelynn Mooney had three kills and two digs and Amiyah Lewis had two kills and two digs.
Ariton defeats Zion Chapel: Ariton defeated Zion Chapel 25-15, 25-10, 25-17 in a Class 2A, Area 3 contest, improving to 6-1 overall, 1-0 in the area for the season.
Caroline Hughes had 31 assists, Zhee Oliver had 10 kills and two blocks, while Sarah Snyder and Kaydee Phillips both earned eight kills. Snyder added three kills.
Ariton also won the JV contest, 25-15, 25-7 and the junior high match 25-13, 25-14.
Cottonwood falls to Slocomb: Cottonwood fell to Slocomb on Wednesday 25-11, 25-12, 25-16.
For Cottonwood, Rebecca Metheny had six kills, two aces, three blocks and two digs, Madison Garnett had three digs, four assists and five digs and Peighton Goolsby had five kills and five blocks. Amber Hammon added two kills and three assists.
Cottonwood’s JV also lost to Slocomb 25-19, 23-25, 15-13. Marlee Allen, Addison Hamilton and Kristyle Contreas all had three aces and Hamilton added two kills for the Bears.
Kinston downs New Brockton: Class 1A No. 8 Kinston defeated New Brockton 25-12, 25-21, 25-17.
Blair Wyrosdick had 22 assists and Faith Peters 13 kills and five blocks for Kinston.
The Kinston JV won 25-16, 25-11 as Danielle Cain and Rachel Hall had five kills and Danielle Cain had three assists. The Bulldog Junior High won 25-17, 25-20 as Lilli Sumblin had two assists.
Pike Lib drops decision to Lee-Scott: Fresh off a No. 10 state ranking, the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots fell to No. 5 ranked Lee-Scott on Thursday, 20-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13.
For the Patriots (3-2), Mikalah Griffin had eight kills, three aces and two block, Grace rushing had four kills and two blocks and Ally Rushing had 10 assists. Amity White had four assists and two blocks and Kaylee Copeland had 15 digs.
Abbeville Christian falls to No. 3 team: Abbeville Christian fell to AISA No. 3-ranked Macon-East 25-15, 25-19, 25-14.
ACA dropped to 1-4 with the loss.
The Generals’ JV team defeated Macon-East 16-25, 25-14, 16-14.
Junior Varsity
Northside Methodist downs Headland: Northside Methodist’s JV defeated Headland 25-12, 18-25, 15-6.
Rachel Gray earned 10 aces and three kills, Cora Faison eight kills and two aces and Mary Helms seven kills for NMA. Joleigh Parmer had three kills, two aces and three assists and Marah Stuckey had three aces and five digs.
Rehobeth sweeps PCS: Rehobeth defeated Providence Christian 25-14, 25-5.
For Rehobeth, Laney Strange had three aces, two kills, five assists and two digs, Jaslyn Andrews nine aces and five digs and Kerigan Freeman with three aces and three kills. Lydia Strange earned five aces and Allie Bedsole three aces.
For PCS, Abigail Herring and Maddie Norris had four kills each, Scout Smith had three kills and three digs and Olivia Littlefield had seven assists and two digs. Natalie Cole also had two digs.
Geneva County beats Slocomb: Geneva County beat Slocomb 25-16, 25-17, 25-21.
Daylynn Long had three kills, seven assists and four digs, Maci Strickland three aces and five digs and Bailey Habbard five assists for Geneva County.
Junior High
Ashford wins: Ashford defeated Straughn 25-22, 24-26, 15-12. Sara Brooke Cochran had five kills, three aces and two digs, Alissa Martin two aces, two kills and two digs and Carsyn McArdle with two aces and six digs.
Providence rallies past Rehobeth: Providence Christian’s junior high team rallied past Rehobeth 13-25, 25-10, 25-12.
Lauren Bailey had three aces and Caroline Wells two aces. Rylie Spence had two kills.
