Prep Volleyball Roundup: Northside Methodist volleyball wins sixth straight match

Northside Methodist won its sixth straight match, taking a 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 win over Dale County in Tuesday high school volleyball action.
The Knights (9-4) were led by Ellie Williams with seven aces, 13 assists and four kills and by Mary Dennis with 12 kills and three aces. Vanessa Davis also earned five kills and Kayden Williams had four kills for NMA.
PCS wins in four over Rehobeth: Class 5A second-ranked Providence Christian defeated Rehobeth 25-21, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17 in a Class 5A, Area 3 contest.
Ella Houston had 39 assists, four aces and four digs and Megan Stewart earned a team-high 15 digs and five and also had two solo blocks and a block assist to lead Providence (10-7, 1-0). Reagan Stevens had eight kills, two aces, two digs and two block assists and Vivian Crump had five aces, four kills, eight digs and a solo block.
Also for PCS, Lucy Griffin had seven kills, two block assists and a solo block, Olivia Bruner had three kills, three digs and a block assist. Anna Grace O’Bryan had eight digs, Madison Stevens and Maggie McCollough three digs each and Marlie Kate Maddox two digs.
For Rehobeth (5-2, 0-1), Emma Arnold had 10 kills, three blocks and two digs and Peyton Hartigan had four aces, 24 assists, two kills and eight digs. Helen Williams and Jenna Hixson both had six kills with Williamson also earning 11 digs and Hixson three blocks and two digs.
McKenna Linder earned five kills and nine digs and Jaci Parker three kills and five digs, while Addison Benton had 10 digs and Adrianna Delgado nine digs.
G.W. Long sweeps Houston Academy: Class 2A top-ranked G.W. Long defeated Houston Academy 25-20, 25-17, 25-23.
Emma Claire Long earned 18 kills, five digs and two aces and Breana Henning had 16 kills, four digs and two aces for the Rebels (9-2). Makenna Long delivered 48 assists and five kills and Miranda Smith had five kills and two blocks.
For Houston Academy, Carryne Chancey had five kills, three aces and two digs and Rachel Watson had four kills. Abby Caldwell had six assists and Mary Suzan Aman had three kills and two blocks. Melisa Man had three assists and Onika Sukoff had three digs.
G.W. Long won the junior high contest over HA 25-13, 25-17, but lost in JV action 25-22, 25-11.
Headland wins marathon over Eufaula: Headland defeated Eufaula 23-25, 25-13, 25-17, 18-25, 15-11.
Vanessa Fuqua had 15 kills and three blocks, while Addison Zdunowski, Meryl Adams, and Liza Varnum each contributed eight kills for Headland (4-1). Kinley Armstrong earned three aces.
For Eufaula, Fantasia Jackson had 15 assists and four digs, Breanna Paige had seven kills, Jordan Ward six kills and six blocks and Colby Ellis 12 digs.
Ariton sweeps New Brockton: Ariton defeated New Brockton 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 as Hollis Cherry had 22 assists and Kaydee Phillips had 17 kills.
Also for Ariton (8-1), Ansleigh Herring and Averi Andrews had six kills each and Blair Hughes delivered five aces.
Ariton won the junior varsity contest 25-11, 25-18, but lost the junior high match 19-25, 27-25, 16-14.
Dothan falls to Jeff Davis: Dothan lost at Jeff Davis in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest, 25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 17-25, 15-13.
For Dothan, Zaele Curry had five aces, six kills and two digs, Hadley Williams had three aces, two digs and 14 assists and Lily Bright had three aces, nine assists and two digs. Arianah Lomnick had nine kills and three digs and Mattie Dodson had four aces and 13 digs.
Kamri White had four kills, AnnaKay Karabin three kills and Amara Menefee three digs, two kills and two blocks. Peyton Preston and Kayla Hill had two blocks each.
Slocomb edges Cottonwood: Slocomb defeated Cottonwood in a five-set marathon, 23-25, 25-11, 25-14, 23-25, 15-8.
For Slocomb, Lanee Thomas earned 11 aces, 22 assists and five digs, Shelba Hagler four aces and nine kills and Chesnee Aplin had eight kills and three aces. Ella Mims delivered eight aces and both Abigail Goodman and Alex Russ had four aces each. Goodman added two kills and Russ four digs.
For Cottonwood, Lydia Strange had 12 kills, Saniyah Keys 10 kills and Laney Strange seven assists. America Contreras had four digs.
Slocomb won the junior varsity contest 25-9, 25-19.
Goshen downs Pike County: Goshen defeated Pike County 25-14, 18-25, 25-11, 25-22 in a Class 3A, Area 4 contest.
For Goshen, Tori Keller earned four aces and 21 assists, Kaci Wilkes seven aces and four kills and Ella Tatum six aces and four kills. Daija Harris earned a team-high eight kills and Mikala Mallard had six kills.
Barbour County falls: Barbour County lost a Class 1A, Area 3 contest to Brantley 25-5, 25-6, 25-12.
Gabby Merrill served on five points and both Enasia Ivory and Tamia Peterson served on one point each.
Junior varsity
Eufaula sweeps Headland: Eufaula swept Headland 25-15, 25-12.
Arrianna Turner had four kills and a block, Maddie Dowling eight assists and Shelby Streeter four digs and a kill.
Rehobeth downs PCS: Rehobeth defeated Providence Christian 25-22, 25-19 as Kerigan Freeman had five kills and four digs and Emerson Trotter three aces and 17 assists.
Libby-lu McCarthy had four kills and Karaline Paulk, Emma Davis and Jaslyn Andrews had two kills each. Annalee Walker had two aces and four digs. Kryslin Lane earned eight digs and Addison Godwin four digs.
For Providence Christian, Olivia Littlefield had seven assists, Ella Brown five aces and Jillian Howard two kills and a block.
Dothan beats JD: Dothan fell to Jeff Davis 25-10, 25-13 as Lauren Yu had six aces and three assists and Kierra Farrier five aces.
Jayda Blackmon had three kills and Lindsey Bright had two aces and an assist. Lori Bailey, Marah Delgado and Sara Harris had an ace each.
HA beats G.W. Long: Houston Academy captured a 25-23, 25-11 win over G.W. Long in junior varsity volleyball action Tuesday.
Avery Havas had six aces and six kills and Haley Trawick 10 kills, while Sofia Langford had 16 assists and Molly Rutland eight assists. Also for HA, Kaleigh Heard and Emily Adams both had three kills and two aces and Nadia Batts had seven digs.
Northside Methodist sweeps Dale County: Northside Methodist’s JV volleyball team defeated Dale County 25-11, 25-18.
Anna Griggs had three kills, five assists and an ace and Dana Cool had five kills and one ace. Karleigh Mills added three kills.
Junior High
Providence downs Rehobeth: Providence Christian defeated Rehobeth 25-11, 25-11 in junior high action.
Haisten Grace Price had nine aces, Abby Bancroft six aces, Reese Colbert three aces and both Clara Reese Mixson and Addison Russ added two aces each. Sadie Wilkes had a team-high five kills and Ella Atkinson two kills. Lauren Bailey added one ace and one assist.