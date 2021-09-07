Prep Volleyball Roundup: Northside Methodist volleyball wins sixth straight match

Northside Methodist won its sixth straight match, taking a 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 win over Dale County in Tuesday high school volleyball action.

The Knights (9-4) were led by Ellie Williams with seven aces, 13 assists and four kills and by Mary Dennis with 12 kills and three aces. Vanessa Davis also earned five kills and Kayden Williams had four kills for NMA.

PCS wins in four over Rehobeth: Class 5A second-ranked Providence Christian defeated Rehobeth 25-21, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17 in a Class 5A, Area 3 contest.

Ella Houston had 39 assists, four aces and four digs and Megan Stewart earned a team-high 15 digs and five and also had two solo blocks and a block assist to lead Providence (10-7, 1-0). Reagan Stevens had eight kills, two aces, two digs and two block assists and Vivian Crump had five aces, four kills, eight digs and a solo block.

Also for PCS, Lucy Griffin had seven kills, two block assists and a solo block, Olivia Bruner had three kills, three digs and a block assist. Anna Grace O’Bryan had eight digs, Madison Stevens and Maggie McCollough three digs each and Marlie Kate Maddox two digs.