Prep Volleyball Roundup: Northside Methodist wins Trojan Invitational

For the day, Fantasia Jackson earned four aces, 26 assists and 12 digs and Colby Ellis had three aces and 18 digs. Breanna Paige delivered 16 kills and three blocks and Jordan Ward had eight kills and eight blocks.

CHHS goes 3-2: Charles Henderson went 3-2 at the Trojan Invitational on its campus in Troy.

The Trojans beat Greenville and Eufaula 19-25, 25-19, 15-7 and lost to Northside Methodist in pool play 25-18, 25-14. They beat Eufaula 14-25, 25-19, 15-12 in the bracket semifinals before losing in the championship match to Northside Methodist 25-14, 25-15.

Providence goes 2-2 at MAC: Providence Christian went 2-2 at the MAC Attack Tournament at Montgomery Academy on Saturday.

In pool play, the Eagles beat Demopolis 25-11, 25-17, lost to Class 4A No. 3 Montgomery Academy 25-12, 25-22 and beat Elmore County 25-22, 25-17. They advanced to the bracket semifinals as the pool runner-up, but lost to Class 3A No. 1 ranked Montgomery Catholic 23-25, 25-15, 15-9.

For the tournament, Ella Houston delivered 55 assists, six kills and eight digs and Vivian Crump had a team-high 10 aces plus 14 kills and 18 digs. Megan Stewart had a team-high 26 kills plus three aces, three digs plus three block assists and a solo block.