Prep Volleyball Roundup: Northside Methodist wins Trojan Invitational

Northside Methodist Academy’s volleyball team swept five matches, including the championship contest over Charles Henderson, to win the Trojan Invitational in Troy on Saturday.
The Knights (8-4 on season) defeated Eufaula 25-20, 25-16, Greenville 25-8, 25-7 and Charles Henderson 25-18, 25-14 in pool play before beating Greenville in the semifinals 25-10, 25-15 and Charles Henderson in the finals 25-14, 25-15.
On the day, Ellie Williams delivered 37 assists, eight aces, two kills, two blocks and three digs and Kayden Williams earned nine aces, a team-high 19 kills plus two blocks. Rachel Gray delivered a team-high 14 aces and added nine kills and nine digs.
Also for NMA, Joleigh Parmer had 28 assists, eight aces and three kills and Mary Dennis had 17 kills, two aces, four blocks and eight digs. Layna Grooms added 10 kills, two aces and two blocks and Emily Calhoun had three aces, seven kills and a team-high five blocks.
Mary Morgan Helms had six kills and three aces, Vanessa Davis had five aces and 16 kills and Emily Odom picked up a team-high 32 digs.
Eufaula goes 1-3: Eufaula went 1-3 at the Trojan Invitational in Troy.
The Tigers lost to Northside Methodist 25-20, 25-16 and to Charles Henderson 19-25, 25-19, 15-7 and beat Greenville 25-8, 25-10 in pool play. They then lost in the bracket semifinals to Charles Henderson 14-25, 25-19, 15-12.
For the day, Fantasia Jackson earned four aces, 26 assists and 12 digs and Colby Ellis had three aces and 18 digs. Breanna Paige delivered 16 kills and three blocks and Jordan Ward had eight kills and eight blocks.
CHHS goes 3-2: Charles Henderson went 3-2 at the Trojan Invitational on its campus in Troy.
The Trojans beat Greenville and Eufaula 19-25, 25-19, 15-7 and lost to Northside Methodist in pool play 25-18, 25-14. They beat Eufaula 14-25, 25-19, 15-12 in the bracket semifinals before losing in the championship match to Northside Methodist 25-14, 25-15.
Providence goes 2-2 at MAC: Providence Christian went 2-2 at the MAC Attack Tournament at Montgomery Academy on Saturday.
In pool play, the Eagles beat Demopolis 25-11, 25-17, lost to Class 4A No. 3 Montgomery Academy 25-12, 25-22 and beat Elmore County 25-22, 25-17. They advanced to the bracket semifinals as the pool runner-up, but lost to Class 3A No. 1 ranked Montgomery Catholic 23-25, 25-15, 15-9.
For the tournament, Ella Houston delivered 55 assists, six kills and eight digs and Vivian Crump had a team-high 10 aces plus 14 kills and 18 digs. Megan Stewart had a team-high 26 kills plus three aces, three digs plus three block assists and a solo block.
Lucy Griffin had 22 kills and two assists. Anna Grace O’Bryan earned seven aces, a team-high 23 digs and four assists. Reagan Stevens had 12 digs and five kills and Maggie McCollough had four aces and seven digs. Madison Stevens added six digs and Marlie Kate Maddox four digs.
Dothan goes 0-3 at MAC: Dothan went winless in three matches at the MAC Attack at Montgomery Academy.
The Wolves lost to Class 3A No. 1 ranked Montgomery Catholic 25-7, 25-10, to Central-Phenix City 25-21, 25-23 and to Brewbaker Tech 25-14, 28-26.
For the tournament, Arianah Lomnick had eight kills, 12 digs and two blocks, Amara Menefee had 18 blocks and three kills and Kayla Hill had seven kills, 11 blocks and a team-high two aces.
Kamri White earned five kills and four blocks, Lilly Bright eight assists and five digs and Hadley Williams eight assists and three digs. Peyton Preston had four kills, Zaele Curry four blocks, AnnaKay Karabin three blocks and Kayden Martin three digs.