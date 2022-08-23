Prep Volleyball Roundup: Providence Christian downs G.W. Long in battle of state ranked teams

Class 5A, No. 9 ranked Providence Christian Eagles defeated Class 2A, No. 1 G.W. Long 25-16, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18 in high school volleyball action Tuesday night.

For the winning Eagles (2-1), Olivia Bruner had a team-high 13 kills plus eight digs and two block assists, while Ella Houston had team highs of 26 assists and two aces plus four digs, a solo block and a block assist.

Ella Brown had nine kills and nine digs. Marlie Kate Maddox had a team-high 10 digs, Madison Stevens had eight digs, Maggie McCollough seven digs and Lauren Bailey three digs. Melanie Threatt added two kills, four block assists and one solo block. Bruner, McCollough, Bailey, Maddox and Stevens all added one ace as six players recorded an ace.

For G.W. Long (1-2), Emma Claire Long had team highs of 16 kills and six digs plus four blocks, while Maleah Long had 12 assists, four kills and a co-team five blocks. Ally Whitehead and Miranda Smith both had six kills with Whitehead also earning a team co-high five blocks. Sawyer Hughes led in assists with 22.

Enterprise wins two: Enterprise defeated Auburn and Montgomery Catholic on Tuesday, beating the Tigers 18-25, 25-17, 15-9 and the Knights 25-20, 27-25.

Enterprise (7-2) was led by Jadyn Britton, who had 25 kills and two aces overall in the two matches, both team highs on the day. Taylor Danford had seven kills and 17 digs, while Abigail Wiggins had six kills and 15 digs. Heather Holtz had a team-high 36 assists plus six kills and 15 digs. Morgan Williams had a team-high three blocks and Alivia Freeman two. Lily Rhoades had a team-high 28 digs.

Houston Academy volleyball sweeps Ashford: Houston Academy’s defeated Ashford 25-13, 25-23, 25-13 in high school volleyball action on Tuesday.

Mary Suzan Aman, Carryne Chancey and Abby Caldwell paced the Raiders. Aman had 17 kills and five digs, Chancey had seven kills, four aces and six digs and Caldwell had 33 assists, three aces, three kills and five digs. Whiddon Armstrong had six kills and Tylaya Lingo had four digs plus three digs, while Ann Davis Sinquefield had five kills and two digs. Onika Sukoff had three aces and eight digs. Kaleigh Heard had two aces and four digs and Sophia Langford had two digs.

For Ashford, Amiyah Lewis had a team-high 10 kills and nine digs, while Emma Helms had a team high 21 assists and three aces plus four kills, two blocks and seven digs. Kate Money had six kills and seven digs and Savannah Money had six kills and a team-high four blocks.

Northside Methodist downs Wicksburg: Northside Methodist defeated Wicksburg 25-15, 25-16, 25-14.

For the Knights, Mary Morgan Helms had three aces, a team-high seven kills plus three aces and three digs, while Joleigh Parmer had three aces, five assists, three kills, three digs and a block. Rachel Gray had three aces and two kills, Lillian Slaick had three kills and three blocks and Emily Calhoun had five kills.

Rehobeth sweeps Headland: Rehobeth defeated Headland 25-22, 25-11, 25-14.

For Rehobeth, Helen Williamson had a team-high nine kills plus four digs and two aces, Carolyn Merrill had seven kills and seven digs and Emma Arnold had seven kills and a team-high five blocks. Peyton Hartigan delivered a team high of 22 assists and four aces and added four digs and two kills. Adriana Delgado had a team-high eight digs plus two aces and two kills. McKenna Linder had three digs and two aces, while Kryslin Lane had five digs and Addison Benton two digs.

Cottonwood defeats Slocomb: Cottonwood won its season opener, rallying past Slocomb 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19.

Saniya Keys had a team-high seven kills and five blocks, while Lydia Strange and Laney Strange both earned a team-high six aces with Lydia also picking up four kills and Laney six assists. Mischa Ward added seven digs and three aces for the Bears.

For Slocomb, Faith Brookshire had eight kills, six aces and seven digs, Shelba Hagler had six kills and five digs and Sophia Keelings had eight digs.

Ariton beats Eufaula: Ariton won its season opener, beating Eufaula 25-15, 25-21, 25-14.

Kaydee Phillips had 16 kills, four blocks and eight digs, while Blair Hughes had eight kills and April Munn had seven kills and two blocks for Ariton. Hollis Cherry delivered 25 assists.

For the Tigers, Kyla Richardson had 13 kills and four digs, Arianna Turner had 10 blocks and four kills and Tyonna Respress had 18 assists, two kills and three digs. Colby Ellis had 10 digs.

Wiregrass Kings sweep Ezekeil: The Wiregrass Kings beat Ezekeil Academy 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 on Tuesday.

Amy Sexton delivered 10 aces, six digs and two kills and Anna Waddell hammered down 15 kills and also had three aces, four assists and seven digs for the Kings. Becca Wise had three aces and six kills, Emma Graham had three aces and two kills and KB Weed had 21 assists, four kills and six digs. Joycelyn Andrews had three kills and four digs. Lily Barrett had three digs.

Barbour County falls to Abbeville: Barbour County fell to Abbeville 25-18, 25-18, 25-8.

For Barbour County, Aaliyah Peterson served on five points with one ace and had three blocks and Jada Robinson also served on five points with one ace. TyLasha Hamilton served on four points.

Opp sweeps Kinston: Opp defeated Kinston 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 to improve to 3-3 on the year.

Amiya Thompson and Haylei Henegan both had a team-high five kills, while Brooke Butler had a team-high four aces and Brooke Mosley led in assists with 17. Megan Pinson had a team high 11 digs.

Samson defeats Zion Chapel: Samson defeated Zion Chapel 25-11, 25-23 to improve to 4-1 on the year. No other details were available.

Houston County edges Geneva County: Houston County defeated Geneva County in a five-set marathon, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 24-26, 15-11. No stats were given from either team.

Goshen loses close to Brantley: Goshen went five sets with Brantley before falling 25-15, 25-14, 22-25, 16-25, 15-4.

Kaci Wilkes had nine aces, 14 kills, 15 assists, eight digs and two blocks and Paitin Riley had 11 kills and two aces for Goshen. Jaci Rushing added 15 assists and three digs and Emily Hussey had 36 digs.

Junior Varsity

Enterprise splits: Enterprise lost to Auburn 14-25, 25-22, 15-9 and beat Montgomery Catholic 25-15, 25-18 in a tri-match on Tuesday.

Karsyn Hamm had a team-high 11 kills, a co-team high eight digs and three aces over the two matches. Lee Lott had a team-high of 13 assists and four aces plus five digs, while Virginia Townsend had nine kills, Lily Stracener eight digs and Izzy Bryant nine assists. Alana Hayes had a team-high six blocks.

HA downs Ashford: Houston Academy swept Ashford 25-16, 25-16.

Emma Armstrong led the Raiders in kills with six. Molly Rutland led in assists with 12 and Mallory Magrino in aces with five. Millie Gay and Emily Maddox both earned four kills, while Emily Adams and Rosemary Clark had two aces each. Lib McRae had two assists and one ace. Rutland also had an ace.

Rehobeth edges Headland: Rehobeth edged Headland 26-24, 25-23.

Bella Turner had three aces and two digs, Emerson Trotter five assists and four digs, Karaline Paulk three kills and Hayden Harris 10 digs for Rehobeth. Shelby Davis and Emma Davis both had two aces and Lily Richards had two kills. Jessa Buker and Cate Watson had three digs each.

NMA sweeps Wicksburg: Northside Methodist Academy beat Wicksburg 25-23, 25-16 in JV volleyball action.

Dana Cool led NMA with six aces and four kills and Addie Forrester had three kills, two aces and a block.

For Wicksburg, Sara Kate Wood had two kills and two aces, Brayslee Yeakle two kills and Chloe Joyner three digs. Ellie Cox, Emmie Heath and Joyner had one ace each.

Providence Christian downs G.W. Long: Providence Christian defeated G.W. Long 25-10, 25-21.

Rylie Spence had two aces, two kills and 12 assists, Selah Kuwahara five kills and Ella Atkinson four kills and two blocks to lead PCS. Kaitlyn Russ had two aces and two digs, Maddie Claire McNeill two kills and Haisten Grace Price two blocks. Reese Colbert added a team-high seven digs.

Eufaula loses to Ariton: Eufaula lost to Ariton 25-12, 25-13.

Sahdia Wright had six kills, Olivia Whitehead had six assists and four digs and Edie Trammell had two kills and five digs.

Geneva County beats Houston County: Geneva County defeated Houston County 26-24, 25-7.

Kyleigh Saunders had seven kills and two blocks, Catlyn Pollard earned eight aces, two kills and four assists and Anna Cruz delivered six aces.

Wiregrass Kings edge Ezekiel: The Wiregrass Kings JV team beat Ezekiel Academy 25-27, 25-11, 15-12.

Jessie Tedder had five aces and 10 digs, Janie Waddell had two aces, three kills and five digs and Lily Barrett had two aces and eight digs for the Kings. Josalyn Howe had five digs and four assists, while Becca Wise had a team-high four kills and Emma Schulman added three kills for the Kings.

Cottonwood falls to Slocomb: Cottonwood lost to Slocomb 25-10, 25-12.

Kesha Anglin had four aces and Tapanka Xiong had five digs for Cottonwood.

Opp routs Kinston: Opp earned a 25-0, 25-17 win over Kinston.

Madie Wilson, who served on all 25 points in the first set, had 10 aces and four assists to lead Opp. Carreline Spears had four kills and Shelby Greenacre three digs.

Freshman/Junior High

Enterprise freshmen falls to Auburn: Enterprise’s freshman team lost to Auburn 25-10, 25-12, 25-18.

Kyleigh Seay led in aces with four, Jazlyn Knight in kills with four, Qortney Bell in blocks with six, Lauren Kinney in assists with seven and Anna Jane Lavender in digs with 15. Hayley Cruz had four blocks and two kills and Hannah Napoli had two kills and eight digs. Kinney added three aces.

Northside Methodist wins: The Northside Methodist junior high team beat Wicksburg 25-5, 25-23 behind Shannon Alvord’s 13 aces, Jenna Forrester’s had four kills and a block and Ally Armstrong’s two aces.

For Wicksburg, Claire Bennett had four aces and two assists and Reese Strickland had three aces, while Scarlett Smith had two kills and Anleigh Wood two assists. Abby Glover, Addison Tolbert and Wood had one ace each.

Rehobeth falls to Headland: Rehobeth junior high fell to Headland 21-25, 25-19, 16-14.

For Rehobeth, Alex Cobb had four kills and two digs, Kara Peterman five aces and two kills and Emma Arnold five kills and three digs. Payton Goodin and Ashlyn Trotter both had three aces and Rayleigh Rudd two aces. Camille Watson, Payten Roland, and Karas Lucas had two digs each.

PCS wins: Providence Christian took a 25-18, 25-27, 15-5 win over G.W. Long on Tuesday.

Laura Faulk had eight aces, 17 assists and four digs and Abby Bancroft had eight kills and two digs to lead PCS. Gracie Johnston had four kills and two aces and Peyton Lawrence had four aces. Piper Stuckey had three kills and three aces and Alyse Deer had two aces, two kills and three digs.

Kinston edges Opp: Kinston’s junior high team edged Opp 24-26, 25-21, 15-10.

For Opp, Abree Kelley had five aces and Ella Jones three aces.

Slocomb downs Cottonwood: Slocomb defeated Cottonwood 25-11, 25-8.

For Cottonwood, Kayleigh Jeffcoat and Shelby Ward both had two aces.