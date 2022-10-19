PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian, Kinston both reach regional volleyball semifinals

Providence Christian’s volleyball team won two matches Wednesday to advance to the Class 5A South Super Regional Tournament semifinals and earn a spot in next week’s AHSAA State Championships.

Kinston also won two matches in the Class 1A South Super Regional Tournament and advanced to Thursday’s semifinals and also a state tournament spot.

Providence (20-23) swept Marbury 25-6, 25-20, 25-14 and beat Beauregard 21-25, 25-11, 25-12, 25-22 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. They face Montgomery Academy in the semifinals Thursday at 12:30 p.m. The winner moves to the regional championship at 5 p.m. and the loser plays in the consolation at 5 p.m.

For Providence in its two wins, Ella Houston delivered 13 aces, 60 assists, three kills and 18 digs, Ella Brown earned 25 kills, four aces and 30 digs and Olivia Bruner had 24 kills, two aces, 22 digs and three block assists. Reagan Stevens amassed 21 kills, five aces and 11 digs, Madison Stevens had three aces, seven assists and 31 digs and Maggie McCollough had two aces and nine digs.

Also for PCS, Elizabeth Ann Ingram had four kills, four block assists and four digs and Lauren Bailey had three digs and Mary Beth Arnold two kills.

Kinston (16-13) beat Keith 25-9, 25-13, 25-9 in the first round before downing Faith Christian in four sets in the second round. The Bulldogs advance to a semifinal match against Pleasant Home at 2 p.m. Thursday. The winner advances to the regional finals at 5 p.m. and the loser meet in the consolation, also at 5 p.m.

Rehobeth falls: Rehobeth lost to Elmore County in Class 5A first-round action, 25-16, 13-25, 27-25, 25-17.

The Rebels finished the season 32-13.

Helen Williamson earned 14 kills, three aces and 13 digs in the loss, while Emma Arnold had nine kills, two aces, seven blocks and seven digs and Carolyn Merrill had eight kills, two assists and eight digs. Peyton Hartigan delivered 29 assists, two kills and seven digs, Addison Benton and Kerigan Freeman both had two aces with Benton also had two kills and 12 digs. Kryslin Lane added two kills and 14 digs and Adriana Delgado 10 digs.

Eufaula loses: Eufaula dropped a 25-6, 25-13, 25-14 Class 5A decision to Faith Academy. The Tigers finished the season 17-10.

Kyla Richardson earned five kills, three aces and five blocks, Zanteria Laseter had two kills and four blocks and Makayla Ingram had two kills and two blocks.

Charles Henderson ousted: Charles Henderson was swept by Jemison in three sets. 25-9, 25-10, 25-9. The Trojans finished the season 8-23.

Slocomb falls: Slocomb lost to American Christian 25-16, 25-9, 25-8. Slocomb finished the season 9-14.

Houston County eliminated: Houston County was eliminated by University Charter 25-9, 25-8, 25-8. The Lions finished the season with a 9-13 record.