PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian wins tri-match over Dothan, NMA

Providence Christian swept a tri-match over Dothan and Northside Methodist Academy at the Dothan gym Thursday, downing the host Wolves 25-19, 25-9 and beating the Knights 25-13, 25-20.
In the win over Dothan, Anna Riley earned 12 kills and 11 digs and Adleigh Mayes had 22 assists, 12 digs and two kills. Anna Grace O’Bryan had a team-high 14 digs plus five assists and two aces. Megan Stewart had six kills and Lucy Griffin and Lydia Camille Owens had three kills each with Griffin adding two digs. Vivian Crump had two kills and three digs and Reagan Stevens earned four digs.
Against Northside Methodist, Mayes had 17 assists, three aces and two digs, Riley eight kills, four digs and two assists and O’Bryan had six digs and two aces. Crump had five digs and three kills. Griffin had five kills, Owens three and Olivia Bruner two. Ella Houston had two assists and Eliza Payne Shipman had three digs.
Providence’s JV lost to Dothan 25-16, 25-22 and to Northside Methodist 25-17, 25-14. In the loss to Dothan, Scout Smith had three kills and Maddie Norris and Marlie Kate Maddox had a dig each, while Olivia Littlefield led the serving. Against NMA, Abigail Herring had two kills and Norris a block and a kill.
Dothan splits: Dothan lost to Providence Christian 25-19, 25-9 and beat Northside Methodist 25-22, 28-26.
In the win over Northside, Nicole Turner had three aces, five kills and five assists, Landrie Wiggins had four kills and Katelyn Headland six digs. Natalie Turner and Marion Greene added two kills each.
In the loss to PCS, Kamri White, Anika Kindred, Collier Peaden and both Turners had two kills each. Headland had five digs and Mattie Dodson three digs.
In JV action, Dothan defeated Providence Christian 25-16, 25-22 and lost to Northside Methodist 20-25, 25-14, 15-12.
In the win over Providence, Zaele Curry and AnnaKay Karabin both had two kills and Jayvia Carter and Kayden Martin both had two aces. Madison Granberry had four assists.
Against Northside Methodist, Karabin had seven kills and Granberry 10 assists.
Northside Methodist loses two: Northside Methodist Academy dropped a close one to Dothan 25-22. 28-26 and also to Providence Christian 25-13, 25-20.
In the loss to Dothan, Ellie Williams had 16 assists and three kills, Elizabeth Helms 17 kills and 13 digs. Mary Dennis had 23 digs and two kills, Cameron Garland 26 digs and Vanessa Davis three aces.
Versus, Providence, Helms had four kills and 13 digs, Dennis three aces, three kills and 10 digs and Helms four kills and 13 digs. Garland had 16 digs.
The NMA junior varsity both of its matches Thursday, beating Providence Christian 25-17, 25-14 and Dothan 20-25, 25-14, 15-12.
In the win over PCS, Joleigh Parmer had seven aces, six assists and three kills, Rachel Gray five aces and two kills and Anna Griggs seven assists. Against Dothan, Cora Faison had 18kills and three blocks, Mary Helms 11 kills and Gray four aces and three kills.
G.W. Long wins battle of ranked teams: G.W. Long, ranked No. 8 in the Class 2A state poll, downed Class 3A No. 8 Houston Academy 25-14, 17-25, 25-17, 25-21, at HA’s gym Thursday.
Makennah Long delivered 40 assists and seven aces and Breanna Henning had 23 kills, three aces and two blocks to lead the Rebels (3-0). Emma Claire Long had 10 kills and two blocks, while Morgan Ferguson had four kills and Allie Whitehead four blocks, two kills and two aces.
For Houston Academy, Mattie Havas had 15 kills, five aces and five digs, Abby Caldwell 32 assists, three aces and three digs and Rachel Watson seven kills. Lizzy Kate Skinner had five kills and two blocks. Bailey Dykes had two kills, two aces and four digs, Carryne Chancey two kills, five digs and two aces and Caley Caldwell had six digs.
Long also won the JV match, 18-25, 25-21, 15-7. For HA, Noor Yunis and Savannah Pratt had five kills each. Ansleigh Smith had eight assists and two aces and Tylaya Lingo had four assists, three aces and two kills. Kaileigh Herd had three aces, Avery Havas had three aces and two kills and Onika Sukoff had five digs.
Enterprise defeats Opp: Enterprise defeated Opp 25-12, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18.
Zationna Horne had 13 kills and Hannah Chang had 10 kills and seven blocks to lead EHS. Sammie Neuwien had 18 assists, Heather Holtz eight assists and Lily Rhoades six assists. Rhoades also had four service aces and 21 digs. Yasmeen Stallworth and Kayden Taylor had 11 digs each.
Enterprise also won the junior varsity contest, 23-25, 25-22, 15-9. Taylor Danford had five kills and 10 digs, Ella Hampson had five kills and Emma Warren three aces. Aziya Purcell and Shakayla Fowlers had three kills each. Jaydin Williams had eight assists and Makenna Kennedy five assists. Sky Stracener added five digs.
Geneva downs Andalusia: Geneva defeated Andalusia 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17.
Madison Johnson had 12 kills, f our aces, 18 assists and 15 digs to lead Geneva. Emma Griffin had 12 kills, two aces, seven digs and two blocks, RayAnna Ausley had seven aces and 14 assists. Camryn Sanders earned seven aces, Melody Watson 10 kills and two blocks and Shelby Hammock three kills, two aces and three digs.
Ashford beats Dale County: Ashford won a Class 4A, Area 2 contest over Dale County 25-22, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13.
Ashford (3-1) was led by Savannah Money with 20 assists, eight blocks, seven kills and three aces and Emma Helms with seven kills, 15 assists, three aces and three digs. Maddy Decker earned three kills, two aces and five digs and Lexie Glover 17 kills, two aces and three digs. Katelynn Money added five kills, three aces and four digs and Molly Carson Ingram had four kills and four aces.
Wicksburg sweeps Daleville: Wicksburg swept Daleville 25-16, 25-13, 25-18 in a Class 3A, Area 2 match. Ashton White had seven aces, Saylah King four aces and six digs, Amelia Duren four aces and three digs and Samantha Asbill three kills.
Geneva County edges Slocomb: Geneva County edged Slocomb 25-13, 17-25, 17-25, 25-14, 15-6.
Karoline Striplin led Geneva County with 19 kills and seven blocks. Hailey Archer earned five aces and 17 assists and Andi Davis nine kills.
For Slocomb, Laney Thomas delivered 27 assists and nine digs, Chesnee Aplin had six aces and six kills, Cieara Baker had eight kills, five aces and three digs. Faith Brookshire had eight kills and four blocks and Breanna Jones had five digs.
Slocomb won the JV match, 25-20, 25-13. For Geneva County, Hannah Beasley had four kills, Daylynn Long six assists and Kyleigh Saunders three blocks.
Ariton downs Eufaula: Ariton defeated Eufaula 25-15, 25-17, 18-25, 25-15 on Thursday.
For Ariton, Kaydee Phillips and Sarah Snyder had 11 kills each and Zhee Oliver seven kills. Caroline Hughes had 35 assists and Savanna Johnston had five aces and six kills.
For Eufaula, Taylor Hicks had 16 blocks, eight digs and two kills, Jada Woods had 11 kills, four aces, eight blocks and three digs and Savanah Simmons had three digs.
Ariton also won the JV contest, 25-11, 25-12.
Pike Lib sweeps Wiregrass Kings: Pike Liberal Arts swept the Wiregrass Kings 32-30, 25-12, 25-19.
For the Kings, Kaylin Worthy had 15 digs, Emily Edwards three kills and seven digs and Harper Bray four digs, three blocks and two kills.
In JV action, Pike Liberal Arts took a 12-25, 26-24, 16-14 thriller over the Wiregrass Kings.
For the Kings, Anna Ryan Sharp had nine aces, two kills and two assists, Ally Davis had four digs and two blocks and Amy Sexton had five digs.
