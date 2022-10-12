PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Providence, Houston Academy win area titles

Providence Christian won the Class 5A, Area 3 championship by defeating Carroll 25-14, 25-9, 25-15 in the semifinals and then Rehobeth 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 in the championship match on Wednesday night in high school volleyball action.

Both Providence Christian and Rehobeth advanced to next week’s South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery with opening matches next Wednesday at 9 a.m. PCS (18-23) faces Marbury, while Rehobeth (32-12) faces Elmore County.

For Providence in the win over Rehobeth, Ella Houston had two aces, 30 assists, two kills and 14 digs, Olivia Bruner 15 kills and nine digs and Reagan Stevens had two aces, 10 kills and 12 digs, while Ella Brown had four aces, 10 kills and 14 digs. Madison Stevens earned 17 digs.

In the win over Carroll, Houston had four aces, 34 assists and five digs, Bruner had 16 kills, Reagan Stevens 11 kills and two aces and Brown 10 kills. Madison Stevens added six digs.

Rehobeth beat Headland 25-12, 25-14, 25-9 to advance to the championship game.

Peyton Hartigan had five aces, two kills, 22 assists and three digs. Emma Arnold had three aces, 15 kills and five blocks. Addison Benton had seven aces. Helen Williamson had five aces and three kills. Kryslin Lane had four kills and Carolyn Morris had seven digs.

In the loss to Providence, Hartigan had five kills, 21 assists and 12 digs, Arnold nine kills and four blocks and Williamson eight kills and 15 digs. Delgado, Merrill and Lane each had 10 digs.

Carroll (7-15) and Headland (9-14) had their seasons end.

Class 3A, Area 2

Houston Academy takes title: Houston Academy won both of its matches to win the Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament, taking the finals over Ashford 25-20, 25-14, 25-9.

Both Houston Academy and Ashford advanced to the South Super Regional next Thursday in Montgomery. The Raiders (25-14) face Greensboro, the Region 5 runner-up, and the Yellow Jackets (20-15) meet Sumter Central, the Region 5 winner. Both matches are at 9 a.m.

Carryne Chancey led the Raiders with nine aces, eight kills and 12 digs and Mary Suzan Aman followed with nine kills, three aces and three digs. Abby Caldwell delivered 25 assists, four kills, two aces and 12 digs, while Anne Davis Sinquefield had six kills, Whiddon Armstrong four kills and Tylaya Lingo two kills and two digs. Kaleigh Heard earned two aces and five digs and Onika Sukoff had seven digs and Mallory Magrino four digs.

HA won its opener over Daleville 25-8, 25-4, 25-8.

Aman earned 12 aces, six kills and four digs and Chancey three aces, five kills, six digs and two assists and Caldwell 15 assists, two aces and two digs. Armstrong had eight kills, while Heard delivered five aces and Sophia Langford six assists. Sukoff added six digs, Magrino two aces and three digs and Sinquefield three digs.

Ashford beat Northside Methodist Academy 20-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-16 in the semifinals.

Amiyah Lewis earned 16 kills and three blocks. Emma Helms had 30 assists and two aces and Katelynn Money had three aces, 10 kills and eight digs. Ella Helms chipped in 35 digs and three aces, while Savannah Money had five kills and Olivia Dodson three aces.

In the loss to HA in the championship match, Lewis had four kills, Ella Helms seven digs, Dodson two aces, while Emma Helms had nine assists and four digs and Katelynn Money had two kills and five digs.

Northside Methodist ousted: Northside Methodist fell in the opening round to Ashford 20-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-16.

The Knights finished the season with a 13-13 record.

Joleigh Parmer led NMA with nine kills, seven assists and four blocks, Mary Helms had 11 kills and seven digs and Rachel Gray had four kills and eight digs, while Lillian Slaick earned five kills and seven blocks and Emilee Quintero 10 assists and nine digs.

Anna Griggs eight assists and seven digs. Dana Cool had five kills and two blocks, Emily Calhoun three aces and three digs, while Marah Stuckey had five digs and Makalyn Gainey three digs.

Class 3A, Area 3

Opp downs Straughn for title: Opp won its fifth area title in the last six years by defeating Straughn 25-18, 29-27, 25-16 in the championship match.

Opp (11-15) advances to the South Super Regional Tournament next Thursday at 9 a.m. in Montgomery.

Cuba Wiggins had six kills and nine blocks, Haylei Henegan 10 assists and nine digs, Brooke Mosley six assists and eight digs and Amiya Thompson four kills. Megan Pinson delivered 31 digs.

In the semifinals, Opp beat New Brockton 25-22, 25-17, 25-21 as Pinson had four aces and 11 digs, Mosley three aces and seven assists, Amaya Womack three aces, five kills and two blocks and Wiggins four kills and three blocks.

New Brockton, which finished the season 18-20, was led by Anna Clark with six kills and 17 digs, Angel McBay with five kills, Madison Jones with 13 digs and Samantha Payton with 18 assists and eight digs.

Aniya Barkley added seven kills, Ava Elmore two aces and eight digs, Anna Blackmon seven digs and AnnaLynn Hanson three kills, five digs and two aces.

Class 5A, Area 4

CHHS earns runner-up: Charles Henderson won its opener in the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament in Montgomery, beating Greenville 25-15, 27-25, 25-27, 23-25, 15-7 before finally in the championship to host Brewbaker Tech 25-12, 25-13, 25-12.

The Trojans (8-16), by virtue of finishing runner-up, advanced to next week’s South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery and will play Jemison Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Class 5A, Area 5

Eufaula finishes runner-up: Eufaula won its opener against Valley 25-16, 25-16, 25-17 before losing tin the finals to Beauregard 25-19, 25-18, 25-18.

As runner-up, Eufaula (17-9) advanced to the South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery on Wednesday at 9 a.m. against 10th-ranked Faith Academy (24-17).

Eufaula was led on Wednesday by Kyia Richardson with 15 kills, seven aces, four blocks, three assists and 28 digs and by Tyonna Respress with four aces, two kills, 36 assists and 14 digs. Shelby Streeter delivered 17 kills, five aces, nine digs and three blocks.

Class 1A, Area 1

Kinston claims title: Kinston won the Class 1A, Area 1 title, taking a 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16 win over Houston County in the finals.

Both teams advance to the South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery next Wednesday. Kinston (14-13) faces Keith at 12:45 p.m., while Houston County plays University Charter at 11:30 a.m.

Both Kinston and Houston County won semifinal matches at the area tournament Wednesday.

Kinston beat Florala 25-17, 25-9, 25-10 and Houston County beat Elba 25-20, 25-16, 27-25.