PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Rehobeth, Geneva win tournaments

Rehobeth won all four of its matches to win the Dale County Kick-Off Tournament on Saturday in Midland City.

The Rebels (4-1) defeated Samson 25-15, 25-21, Headland 25-18, 25-10, Dale County 25-13, 25-12 and Daleville 25-10, 25-11.

For the tournament, Emma Arnold earned nine aces, 24 kills, six blocks and two digs and Helen Williamson followed with eight aces, 23 kills, 12 digs and two blocks to lead Rehobeth.

Peyton Hartigan delivered 64 assists, seven aces, five digs and two kills, Carolyn Merrill had nine kills and 10 digs and Adrianna Delgado had three aces, 10 kills and nine digs.

Also for Rehobeth, McKenna Linder had eight aces, two kills and nine digs, Addison Benton had two aces, eight assists and eight digs and Kryslin Martin had three kills and seven digs. Allie Bedsole added two kills.

Hartigan, Arnold, Williams and Merrill were named to the all-tournament team.

Geneva wins Kinston tournament

Geneva went 5-0 and won the 38th Annual Amelia Rhoades Set-Off Tournament on Saturday.

The Panthers (7-0) defeated Brantley 25-15, 25-20, Straughn 25-14, 25-9 and Goshen 25-20, 25-8 in pool play. They defeated Opp 25-20, 25-15 in the semifinals and beat Brantley in the championship 25-13, 25-10.

For the tournament, Madison Johnson had five aces, 32 kills, 18 assists and 10 digs and Za’Liyah Kemmerlin had 13 kills and two aces. Cheyenne Hammock delivered nine aces, 51 assists, five kills and seven digs. RayAnna Ausley earned 22 kills, four aces and six digs, while Riley Beckerich had five aces and eight digs, Aubree Lamb three aces and 18 digs and Jayda Cox six kills.

Headland goes 2-2 at Dale County tournament

Headland went 2-2 at the Dale County Tournament on Saturday.

The Rams defeated Dale County 25-18, 25-16, lost to Rehobeth 25-18, 25-10 and Samson 25-17, 25-17 before finishing with a 22-25, 25-14, 15-10 win at the round robin tourney.

Reagan Griffin had five aces and 15 assists, Meryl Adams had 11 kills, two aces and seven blocks and Natalie Knowles had three aces, three assists, three kills and four blocks.

Ram JV wins two: Headland’s junior varsity team also competed at the Dale County Tournament and won both matches. The Rams beat Daleville 25-6, 25-6 and Dale County 25-17, 25-17.

Kiley Jenkins and Joli Johnson both had five aces and four kills, Addy Davis had seven aces, Layla Goodwin had two aces and three blocks, while Carrigan Blaha had six assists.

Enterprise goes 4-2 at Boddie Tournament

Enterprise went 4-2 and advanced to the second round of the Golf Bracket of the Juanita Boddie Tournament in Hoover this weekend.

The Wildcats lost to Class 7A No. 2 ranked Spain Park, the eventual tournament runner-up, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12, but then beat Buckhorn 25-23, 25-14, Daphne 25-8, 25-23, Wetumpka 25-13, 25-8 and Montgomery Catholic 25-17, 25-18 before losing to Briarcrest (Tenn.) 25-21, 25-23.

For the tournament, Abigail Wiggins had 12 aces, 26 kills and 27 digs, while Jayden Britton earned 49 kills and 11 aces and Alivia Freeman 26 kills and 15 blocks. Heather Holtz delivered 112 assists, 25 digs and six blocks. Taylor Danford had 20 kills and 28 digs, while Katie Warren had seven aces, Morgan Williams nine blocks and Lily Rhoades 50 digs.

New Brockton, Opp reach semifinals at Kinston

New Brockton went 2-2 and advanced to the semifinals of the Amelia Rhoades Tournament in Kinston on Saturday.

The Gamecocks defeated Zion Chapel 25-19, 21-25, 16-14, lost to Kinston 25-16, 23-25, 18-16 and beat Opp 26-24, 25-21 in pool play before losing in the semifinals to Brantley 14-25, 25-21, 15-13.

For the tournament, Anna Clark had 22 kills, 17 aces, five blocks and six digs, Angel McBay had 21 kills and Samantha Peyton delivered 52 assists and 24 digs. AnnaLynn Hanson earned nine aces, six kills and 17 digs and Meredith Sconyers chipped in six aces and 21 digs.

Opp also went 2-2 in reaching the semifinals at the Kinston tournament.

The Bobcats beat Kinston 25-18, 25-22 and Zion Chapel 25-14, 25-6 before losing to New Brockton 26-24, 25-21 in pool play. In the semifinals, Opp lost to Geneva 25-20, 25-15

For the day, Carreline Spears had 10 aces and five kills, Megan Pinson had nine aces and 40 digs, Cuba Wiggins had five kills and seven aces for Opp. Also, Brooke Moseley had six kills, 10 digs and 11 assists and Hayeli Henegan had 13 digs, seven assists and two aces.

Houston Academy wins PCS JV Tournament

Houston Academy went undefeated to win the Providence Christian Junior Varsity Tournament on Saturday, winning in the finals over Dothan 23-25, 25-15, 15-8.

The Raiders beat Ashford 25-19, 25-18 in the semifinals. They beat Northside Methodist 25-11, 25-19, Wicksburg 25-8, 25-20 and G.W. Long 25-15, 25-18 in pool play.

For the tournament, Millie Gay had 23 kills and four blocks, Emma Armstrong had 17 kills, 10 aces and seven blocks and Emily Adams had 11 aces, five kills and 12 digs to lead HA.

Also for the Raiders, Molly Rutland delivered 49 assists, seven aces and five kills, Emily Maddox had 10 kills, six aces and 12 digs and Mallory Magrino had eight aces and 26 digs. Louisa Faulk added nine aces, 12 digs and two kills. Lib McRae chipped in five assists and Rosemary Clark had two aces and two digs.

Dothan finishes runner-up at PCS JV Tournament

Dothan went 3-2 and finished as runner-up at the Providence Christian Junior Varsity Tournament.

The Wolves lost their opener to Providence Christian 25-13, 25-21 before finishing pool play with a 25-15, 25-13 win over Rehobeth and a 17-25, 25-13, 15-8 win over Ashford. In the semifinals, Dothan beat Northside Methodist 21-25, 25-19, 15-6 before losing in the finals to Houston Academy 23-25, 25-15, 15-8.

For the tournament, Maggie Benton had 24 kills, 13 blocks, 29 digs and two aces, Haley Trawick had 18 kills, three blocks, two digs and two assists and Maylee Lancaster had 10 aces, five kills and five digs to lead DHS.

Brantlee McCarthy had nine kills, five blocks and two digs. Catherine Farmer had 42 assists, eight digs and four kills and Lindsey Bright had 32 assists, 10 digs, four kills and two aces. Lillian Shaughnessy had 19 digs and Harmoni Descalzi had 16 digs plus five aces, four kills and two assists. Laney Calhoun added two aces and two digs and Kelsey Peaden two kills and two digs.

Northside Methodist reaches semifinals at PCS JV tourney

Northside Methodist advanced to the semifinals of the Providence Christian Junior Varsity Tournament on Saturday before being eliminated.

NMA lost its opening match to Houston Academy 25-11, 25-19 before beating G.W. Long 25-20, 21-25, 15-13 and losing to Wicksburg 25-14, 25-18 to finish pool play.

The Knights finished second in their pool, advancing to the semifinals where they lost to Dothan 21-25, 25-19, 15-8.

For the day, Dana Cool had 15 aces, 32 kills and two blocks, Addie Forrester had 12 aces, 19 kills and three blocks and Edy Ezell had seven aces and 12 assists. Also, Addy Barfield had 17 assists, six aces and seven kills, Mary Claire Morgan delivered 12 aces and six kills and Kyra Hilton earned 11 aces and 10 digs. Briley Cunningham added seven assists and four aces.

Providence finishes 1-2 at its tournament

Providence Christian went 1-2 at its junior varsity tournament on Saturday.

The Eagles beat Dothan 25-13, 25-21 in its pool opener, but lost to Ashford 25-17, 15-25, 15-9 and to Rehobeth 20-25, 25-19, 15-13.

Rylie Spence had 10 aces, 39 assists, 10 digs, seven blocks and three kills, Reese Colbert had six aces, four assists and 38 digs and Dantzler Dowling had eight kills and nine blocks to lead the Eagles. Selah Kuwahara had 13 kills and blocks, Haisten Grace Price had four aces and eight digs and Kaitlyn Russ had 19 digs and two aces. Ella Atkinson and Sadie Wilkes both had five kills with Atkinson also earning 11 blocks and Wilkes five blocks. Maddie Claire McNeill added five digs and two kills and Carlee Smith had three kills.

Rehobeth finishes 1-2 at PCS JV tourney

Rehobeth went 1-2 at the Providence Christian JV Tournament, losing to Ashford 20-25, 26-24, 15-7 and Dothan 25-15, 25-23 before beating Providence Christian 25-20, 19-25, 25-13.

Emerson Trotter had 27 assists, eight aces and 17 digs, Bella Turner had nine kills, two aces and 0 digs and Karaline Paulk had seven kills, six blocks and two digs to lead Rehobeth.

Also for Rehobeth, Lilly Richards had six aces and three kills, Shelby Davis four aces and 15 digs and Hayden Harris had 22 digs and three aces. Emma Davis had four kills, three blocks and two aces, while Jessa Buker had 12 digs and two kills and Annalee Walker had five digs, two aces and two kills. Cate Watson had eight digs and Brailyn Warner seven digs.

Providence finishes second at Ashford Junior High Tournament

Providence Christian won three straight matches to reach the finals, but fell to Dauphin of Enterprise in the championship, 25-10, 25-13, during the Ashford Junior High Tournament.

The Eagles beat Ashford 25-8, 25-20, Houston County 25-12, 25-13 and Dothan Prep Academy 25-16, 19-25, 15-10.

For the tournament, Laura Faulk had 30 aces, 25 assists, 18 digs and 10 kills, Gracie Johnston had 13 kills and Abby Bancroft had six kills, eight digs and eight aces. Also for PCS, Anne McClintock had seven kills and Addison Russ 28 digs.