Prep Volleyball Roundup: Rehobeth improves to 5-1; Ariton beats Eufaula

Rehobeth defeated Slocomb 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 in high school volleyball action on Tuesday to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Peyton Hartigan had eight aces, 10 assists and three digs to pace the Rebels. Helen Williamson delivered six aces and Jaci Parker two aces and three digs. Emma Arnold had four kills, McKenna Linder three kills and both Jenna Hixson and Carolyn Merrill had two kills each. Addison Benton, Kryslin Lane and Kerigan Freeman had three digs each and Adriana Degaldo had two digs.
Ariton downs Eufaula: Ariton defeated Eufaula 25-7, 25-21, 25-13 on Tuesday.
Kaydee Phillips had 14 kills, seven digs and three blocks, Averi Andrews five aces and four blocks and Blair Hughes eight kills to lead Ariton. Hollis Cherry delivered 25 assists.
For Eufaula, Makayla Ingram and Kyla Richardson both had three kills, Fantasia Jackson had 10 assists and Colby Ellis had 12 digs.
Houston Academy falls to Enterprise: Houston Academy fell to Enterprise 25-9, 25-12, 25-20 on Tuesday.
For Houston Academy, Abby Caldwell had 10 assists and three digs, Carryne Chancey had five kills and six digs and Mary Suzan Aman had five kills and two blocks. Marley Conner had seven digs. Melisa Man had seven digs and three assists and Onika Sukoff had three digs.
Charles Henderson sweeps Zion Chapel: Charles Henderson improved to 3-0, downing Zion Chapel 25-6, 25-21, 25-23 on Tuesday.
Madison Stewart led the Trojans with 11 kills and six digs. Emma Burttram had six kills and Kelci Hicks had five kills and five digs. Olivia Kirkpatrick had 13 assists, two aces and five digs. Hannah Sparrow also had 13 assists. Bess Dunn earned four kills, while Honor Shipman and Madison Allen had three aces each.
Wicksburg edges Geneva: Wicksburg edged Geneva 21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 15-6 on Tuesday.
Ashton White, Ella Grace Kelley and Sue Ellen King paced Wicksburg. White earned 14 aces, six kills and four assists, while Kelley had eight aces and five kills and King four aces, seven kills and three blocks.
Bella Hicks added nine kills, Reagan Bull six aces and three kills and Samantha Asbill three aces, four kills and two blocks to the Panther attack.
For Geneva, Cheynne Hammock had nine aces, 12 assists and eight digs. RayAnna Ausley and Emma Griffin both had nine kills with Ausley also earning six assists and eight digs and Griffin also collecting six digs. Ella Dale earned four aces and five digs, Riley Beckerich had three aces and Aubree Lamb two aces and six digs. Za’Liyah Kemmerlin added four kills.
Samson wins two: Samson defeated Dale County 23-25, 25-12, 15-13 and Geneva County 17-25, 25-20, 15-4 on Tuesday.
In the win over Dale County, Allie Brooke Godwin had five kills and Savanah Logan three blocks. Versus Geneva County, Caylee Johnson had six kills and Godwin five kills, while Shaylei Mock had five aces.
Dale County splits: Dale County beat Geneva County 25-15, 27-25 and lost to Samson 23-25, 25-12, 15-13.
On the day, Whiddon Armstrong had nine kills, seven solo blocks and three aces and Jaci Hagler had eight kills, four aces to lead the Warriors. Elly Castle had 16 assists, Chyann Beasley three kills and Callie Humphrey two kills.
Houston County sweeps Abbeville: Houston County defeated Abbeville in a Class 2A, Area 2 contest, 25-5, 25-14, 26-24 on Tuesday.
Kierston French had seven aces and Kingsley French five aces for the Lions. Jadyn Rausch and Lexie Smith both had four aces and Rausch also had three kills.
Goshen falls to Straughn: Goshen lost to Straughn 25-17, 25-15, 25-17.
For Goshen, Kaci Wilkes had four kills and two blocks and Tori Keller five assists. Emily Hussey had 13 digs and Ella Tatum three digs.
Abbeville Christian falls to Lakeside: Abbeville Christian lost a tough five-set match to Lakeside, 25-19, 25-27, 19-25, 25-21, 15-10.
Gabbie Causey had four aces, two kills and five digs, Anna Grace Blalock had four kills, six blocks, 11 digs and two aces and Caroline Armstrong had six kills, 16 blocks and three digs.
Pike Lib sweeps Autauga: Pike Liberal Arts defeated Autauga Academy on Tuesday, 25-2, 25-22, 25-17.
Mari Grace Brooks had 10 aces and Allie Rushing and Raelyn Hornsby both had five aces with Hornsby also earning two kills. Mikalah Griffin had three kills and Emily Bryan two kills. Addie Renfroe had 10 assists.
On Saturday, Pike Lib went 0-3 at the Lee-Scott Tournament, falling to Coosa Valley Academy 25-13, 14-25, 15-12, Glenwood 25-7, 25-15 and Lee-Scott 25-20, 25-21.
For the tournament, Griffin had four aces, 15 kills and two blocks, Brooks had five kills and two aces, Rushing five aces and two kills and Ella Baker had 24 assists and seven digs. Renfroe had 20 assists, Kaylee Copeland 20 digs and Bryan five kills.
Headland-Providence; G.W. Long-Dothan postponed: Tuesday’s severe weather forced the postponement of the Headland-Providence and the G.W. Long-Dothan matches. The Headland-Providence match, a Class 5A, Area 3 contest, will be made up a later date. G.W. Long and Dothan are looking into making up their match as well.
Junior Varsity
Dothan beats Long: Dothan’s junior varsity team defeated Geneva 25-17, 14-25, 15-11.
Brielle Pannell had three kills, two aces and five assists and Lauren Yu had nine assists, two kills and five digs to lead DHS. Marah Delgado had three kills and five digs and Maggie Benton had three kills. Jayda Blackmon had a team-high five kills. Sara Harris and Kierra Farrier both had three digs and Aaliyah Taylor had two kills.
Eufaula falls to Ariton: Eufaula fell to Ariton 25-18, 25-23.
For Eufaula, Arrianna Turner had eight kills, Eben Coates had three kills and Maddie Dowling had nine assists.
Wicksburg beats Geneva: Wicksburg defeated Geneva 25-23, 20-25, 15-12 on Tuesday. No details were available.
ACA downs Lakeside: Abbeville Christian defeated Lakeside School 25-16, 20-25, 15-4.