Prep Volleyball Roundup: Rehobeth improves to 5-1; Ariton beats Eufaula

Rehobeth defeated Slocomb 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 in high school volleyball action on Tuesday to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Peyton Hartigan had eight aces, 10 assists and three digs to pace the Rebels. Helen Williamson delivered six aces and Jaci Parker two aces and three digs. Emma Arnold had four kills, McKenna Linder three kills and both Jenna Hixson and Carolyn Merrill had two kills each. Addison Benton, Kryslin Lane and Kerigan Freeman had three digs each and Adriana Degaldo had two digs.

Ariton downs Eufaula: Ariton defeated Eufaula 25-7, 25-21, 25-13 on Tuesday.

Kaydee Phillips had 14 kills, seven digs and three blocks, Averi Andrews five aces and four blocks and Blair Hughes eight kills to lead Ariton. Hollis Cherry delivered 25 assists.

For Eufaula, Makayla Ingram and Kyla Richardson both had three kills, Fantasia Jackson had 10 assists and Colby Ellis had 12 digs.

Houston Academy falls to Enterprise: Houston Academy fell to Enterprise 25-9, 25-12, 25-20 on Tuesday.