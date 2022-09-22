PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Rehobeth sweeps Dothan

Rehobeth swept Dothan High in three sets on Thursday in high school varsity volleyball action, making three consecutive sweeps this week and improving to 21-6 overall.

The Rebels won 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 against the Wolves.

For Rehobeth, Helen Williamson had 14 kills, five blocks and 11 digs, while Emma Arnold had six kills and Peyton Hartigan had 22 assists and three kills. Kryslin Lane had three kills and nine digs, Adriana Delgado had two kills and five digs and McKenna Linder had two aces.

For Dothan, Isabella Doughtery had five kills, three blocks and three digs. Amara Menefee and Zaele Curry both had six kills with Menefee also with three digs. Lauren Yu had 10 assists and Marah Delgado had 10 digs.

HA downs Ashford: The Raiders won 25-21, 15-25, 25-10, 25-17.

For Houston Academy, Abby Caldwell had two aces, two kills, 29 assists and 11 digs, Carryne Chancey had seven aces, eight kills and 11 digs and Kaleigh Heard had five aces and five digs. Mary Suzan Aman had 12 kills, Whiddon Armstrong had 10 and Ann Davis Sinquefield had five.

For Ashford, Emma Helms had three aces, 18 assists, three blocks and six digs and Katelynn Money had three aces, five kills and nine digs, while Ella Helms had four kills and nine digs. Savannah Money earned seven kills and six blocks and Kayla Fields six blocks.

Enterprise beats Prattville: The Wildcats took the Class 7A, Area 2 match, 25-4, 25-10, 25-14 as Abigail Wiggins had six aces, Heather Holtz five and Karis Snell four.

Taylor Danford had 12 kills, while Alivia Freeman and Morgan Williams each had eight. Holtz added 24 assists.

NMA beats Headland: Northside Methodist won 25-12, 25-18, 25-9.

Emily Calhoun had seven aces, three kills and eight digs for NMA. Anna Griggs had four aces, six assists and four digs. Emilee Quintero had two aces and eight assists. Lillian Slaick had three kills and three blocks. Marah Stuckey had seven digs, Karleigh Mills had four kills and AnaLea Byrd had three aces.

For Headland, Meryl Adams had three kills and two blocks, Natalie Knowles had three kills and Liza Varnum two digs.

Cottonwood sweeps Wicksburg: Cottonwood swept Wicksburg 25-16, 25-11, 25-17 in a Class 2A, Area 2 contest.

Lydia Strange earned nine aces, eight kills and three digs, Laney Strange had two aces, two kills, two digs and 18 assists and Saniya Keys had six kills and two blocks for Cottonwood. Chelsea Bishop added four kills and Bailey Lackey had three aces and two digs. Mischa Ward led the defense with nine digs and Marlee Allen had six digs.

On Tuesday, Cottonwood edge Carroll 26-24, 25-22, 28-26. Laney Strange had four kills, two aces, two digs and 15 assists and Lydia Strange had three aces, five kills and three digs. Keys had eight kills and Ariana Davis two kills. Bishop, Ward and Ariya Tillman all had five digs and Allen had four digs.

Samson beats Geneva County: Samson improved to 10-4 overall and 4-0 in Class 2A, Area 2 play with a 25-9, 22-25, 26-24, 25-23 win.

Paige Norris had seven kills, four aces and two digs, Ava Robertson had four aces, 12 assists and two digs and Shaylei Mock had six kills, eight assists and two digs for Samson. Makayla Phillips had six kills, Alli Brook Godwin four kills and two digs and Brantley Edberg two kills.

Eufaula downs Abbeville: Eufaula defeated Abbeville 25-6, 25-13, 25-15.

Shelby Streeter had nine kills and five aces, Kyla Richardson four aces and three kills and Tyonna Respresss had 11 assists and two digs.

PLAS wins: Pike Liberal Arts rallied past Highland Home 12-25, 21-25, 25-14, 25-16, 15-6.

For the Patriots, Emma Baker had five aces and three kills, Emily Bryan had four kills and three aces, Amy Ramage had four aces and four assists and Addie Renfroe had three aces and five assists.

Slocomb falls: The RedTops lost against Andalusia 25-17, 25-19, 26-24.

For Slocomb, Abigail Goodman had 22 assists, 12 digs and three kills and Shelba Hagler had six kills and 11 digs.

Eufaula falls to Beauregard: Eufaula lost to Beauregard 25-20, 25-20, 25-10 in a Wednesday volleyball match in Eufaula.

The outcome secured the Class 5A, Area 3 title for Beauregard.

Kyla Richardson led Eufaula with six kills, six blocks and nine digs. Tyonna Respress had 10 assists, four digs and two kills and Shelby Streeter had five kills, two aces and two digs.

Houston County downs Dale County: Houston County defeated Dale County on Wednesday, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21.

Junior Varsity

Providence splits: Providence Christian lost to Dauphin 25-15, 25-14 and defeated Dothan Prep Academy 15-25, 25-17, 15-10.

For the Eagles, Leighton Frazier had five aces, Laura Faulk had 20 assists, Abby Bancroft had seven kills, Gracie Johnston and Anne McClintock each had five kills and Addison Russ had seven digs.

Dothan wins: The Wolves beat Rehobeth 25-18, 25-18.

For Dothan, Maggie Benton had two aces, six kills, two blocks, three digs and two assists. Lindsey Bright had two aces and 12 assists. Ryleigh Smith had four kills and Kelsey Peaden two kills.

Enterprise wins: Enterprise defeated Prattville 25-19, 25-17.

Izzy Bryant and Haley Keel each had four aces and Lee Lott had three. Virginia Townsend had five kills and Lott had four. Bryant had 10 assists and Lott had seven.

Knights win: Northside Methodist defeated Headland 25-23, 25-27, 15-4.

Addie Forrester had two aces, six kills and three blocks. Dana Cool had seven aces and four kills. Breanna Key had two aces and two kills. Briley Cunningham and Edy Ezell each had two aces and Kyra Hatton had six digs.

For Headland, Kiley Jenkins had 10 kills and two blocks, Kit Quinlivan five kills, two aces and five digs, Joli Johnson four kills and Carrigan Blaha 10 assists.

Eufaula routs Abbeville: Eufaula defeated Abbeville 25-4, 25-4.

Olivia Whitehead and Sahdia Wright both earned seven aces with Wright also picking up two kills for Eufaula. Eden Coates added four aces and two kills.

Wicksburg beats Cottonwood: Wicksburg took a 25-17, 21-25, 15-7 win over Cottonwood. No details were available.

Samson sweeps Geneva County: Samson defeated Geneva County 25-14, 25-8 as Aubrie Mock earned six aces and three assists and both Emma Sormrude and Camila Yanez had four aces each.

Holly Warren added three aces, Jemma Crocker two kills, while Heidi Warren delivered three assists and Kelsi Bludsworth two assists.

Junior High

Headland wins: Headland defeated Northside Methodist 25-11, 19-25, 16-18.

For Headland, Kiley Taylor had three aces and three assists and Lola Jenkins three kills and two blocks.

For the Knights, Shannon Alvord had seven aces, while Ally Holland and Alyssa Turner had four aces each. Jenna Forrester had two kills.

Wicksburg downs Cottonwood: Wicksburg defeated Cottonwood 25-17, 25-12.

Claire Bennett earned seven aces and six assists, Scarlett Smith had two aces and Reese Strickland and Anleigh Wood had two kills.