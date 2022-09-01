Prep Volleyball Roundup: Rehobeth wins two more; improves to 14-1

Rehobeth won for the 14th straight game Thursday night in beating host Dothan and Ashford in a varsity volleyball tri-match, improving to 14-1 on the season.

The Rebels defeated the Wolves 25-22, 18-25, 15-9 and beat Ashford 25-19, 20-25, 15-2.

In the win over Dothan, Helen Williamson had two aces, seven kills and eight digs, Emma Arnold had eight kills, two blocks and two digs and Peyton Hartigan had two aces and 15 assists in leading the way.

In the win over Ashford, Arnold had 10 kills, Hartigan had three aces, 11 assists and seven digs, Adriana Delgado had three kills and two digs, Kryslin Martin had 15 digs and Carolyn Merrill had 12 digs.

Dothan splits: Dothan defeated Ashford 19-25, 25-13, 15-10 and lost to Rehobeth 25-18, 18-25, 15-9, moving to 2-3 on the season.

In the win over Ashford, Amara Menefee led the Wolves with four aces, four kills and eight digs and Zaele Curry had six kills and nine digs. Isabella Doughtery had three kills and two blocks and Lauren Yu had three aces and 14 assists. AnnaKay Karabin added four kills and Payton Preston had three kills. Marah Delgado had two aces, six digs and two assists, Ella Wood five assists and Kayden Martin two digs.

In the loss to Rehobeth, Curry and Doughtery both had eight kills with Doughtery with five blocks and Curry with three digs. Karabin earned four aces, two kills and two kills, while Menefee had three kills and five digs and Preston four kills and three blocks. Yu delivered three kills, three blocks, 24 asissts and two digs. Delgado had three aces, 10 digs and three assists and Martin five digs.

G.W. Long downs New Brockton: G.W. Long defeated New Brockton in four sets, 25-20, 25-12, 24-26, 25-8.

Emma Claire Long had 17 kills, three blocks and three digs and Miranda Smith had 13 kills, six aces and seven blocks to lead the Rebel win. Ally Whitehead had 10 kills, three blocks, Sawyer Hughes had 42 assists and Ainsley Watts had eight digs for G.W. Long (5-2).

New Brockton (9-8) was led by Anna Clark with nine kills, two blocks and six digs and by Samantha Payton with 13 assists and 11 digs. Angel McBay had four kills and two blocks, Ava Elmore three kills and six digs. Aniya Barkley had two kills and two blocks. Maredith Sconyers and AnnaLynn Hanson both had two aces with Hanson with eight digs and Sconyers with seven digs.

Ariton sweeps Abbeville: Ariton improved to 10-0 with a 25-6, 25-2, 25-7 Class 2A, Area 4win over Abbeville (1-3, 1-1).

April Munn had 10 kills and five aces, Kaydee Phillips, Blair Hughes and Nya Allen all had six kills with Phillips also with six digs. Hollis Cherry delivered 17 assists and Caitlyn Webb seven assists.

Headland edges Carroll: Headland edged Carroll in three tough sets, 25-22, 25-22, 26-24, in a Class 5A, Area 3 contest.

Natalie Knowles had three aces, five kills, five blocks and two digs, Meryl Adams seven kills and three blocks and Julianna Blaha two kills and five assists for Headland (5-8, 1-2). Reagan Griffin added two aces and three assists.

Wicksburg falls to Geneva: Wicksburg fell to Geneva 25-20, 25-19, 25-10.

For Wicksburg (3-4), Ella Grace Kelly had three aces, five kills and two digs, Bella Hicks had two aces, three kills and 16 assists and Emily Espinoza had two kills and five blocks. Saylah King added nine digs.

Geneva improved to 12-0 with the win.

Samson downs Geneva County: Samson defeated Geneva County 25-7, 25-15, 22-25, 25-11 in a Class 2A, Area 2 game.

Shaylei Mock had eight aces and three digs, Paige Norris had 10 kills and three digs and Ava Robertson had 14 assists for Samson (6-2, 1-0).

Slocomb beats Cottonwood: Slocomb beat Cottonwood 25-23, 14-25, 25-20, 25-17.

Arianna Knox had seven aces and four kills and Alyana Santora seven kills and three aces, while Sophia Keeling had 20 assists, three aces and nine digs and Shelba Hagler had six kills and 10 digs for Slocomb (3-2).

Bobcats prevail: Opp defeated Brantley 18-25, 25-16, 25-13, 21-25, 15-4.

For the Bobcats (4-5), Megan Pinson had five aces and 18 digs, Cuba Wiggins had nine kills and three blocks, Brooke Moseley had 18 assists and 14 digs and Haylei Henegan had five kills and 11 digs.

Pike Liberal Arts rallies past Goshen: Pike Liberal Arts rallied past Goshen 11-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20, 17-15 to improve to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in Class 2A, Area 4 play.

Emma Baker had 15 kills, three aces and 12 blocks, Emily Bryan four aces and 25 digs and Cara Rushing five kills for Pike Lib. Bella Maulden had 13 digs.

For Goshen (2-10, 0-1), Kaci Wilkes had four aces, 12 assists, 13 kills and 18 digs. Emily Hussy had 20 digs, Jaci Rushing had three aces and 12 assists, Mikala Mallard had nine kills and two blocks and Jayleigh Adair had seven aces and eight kills.

Junior Varsity

Dothan wins two: Dothan defeated Ashford 25-12, 25-20 and Rehobeth 25-20, 25-17.

Against Ashford, Maggie Benton had three aces, six kills, two blocks and three digs and Haley Trawick had five kills and two digs. Harmoni Descalzi and Maylee Lancaster had five digs each, Lillian Shaughnessy and Catherine Farmer had four digs each. Farmer also dished out six assists and Lindsey Bright had five assists.

Versus Rehobeth, Benton had four kills and four blocks, Trawick two aces, six kills and three digs and Bright three aces, six assists and two digs to lead DHS. Farmer earned two aces, six assists and two digs and Lancaster two aces and two digs. Descalzi had a team-high seven digs.

Artion wins: Ariton defeated Abbeville 25-7, 25-3.

Headland downs Carroll: Headland defeated Carroll 25-12, 25-16 as Kiley Jenkins had three aces, four kills and two blocks and Carrigan Blaha had two aces and nine assists. Ava Allsup added three kills.

Junior Varsity

G.W. Long sweeps New Brockton: G.W. Long defeated New Brockton 25-20, 25-19.

Reagan Horne had seven kills and Kenzie Kraemer five kills and two aces for G.W. Long, which also got 14 assists from Kaylee Foster.

Samson defeats Geneva County: Samson defeated Geneva County 25-19, 25-11. Holly Warren delivered 15 aces, Aubrie Mock had assists and Jemma Crocker and Warren had five kills each for Samson.

Geneva downs Wicksburg: Geneva took a 28-26, 25-21 victory.

For Wicksburg, Dahlia Ganz had two kills, three digs and three assists and Ellie Cox had five kills and one assist.

ACA gets win: Abbeville Christian Academy beat Macon-East 25-23, 25-11.

Claire Hutto had three kills, one ace, one dig and one block. Hope Kennedy had three aces and Emma Granberry had two aces and one kill.

Opp wins: The Bobcats beat Brantley 25-19, 25-15 as Madi Wilson had four aces, six assists and six digs, Carreline Spears had three kills and seven digs, Braleigh Nall had three kills and Shelby Greenacre 11 digs.

Junior High

Providence splits matches: The Eagles beat Ashford 25-8, 25-8 and lost to Coppinville 21-25, 25-10, 15-9.

In the win over Ashford, Laura Faulk had nine aces, three assists and two kills and Leighton Frazier had eight aces.

In the loss, Faulk had six aces, three assists and three kills, Abby Bancroft had six digs and three aces and Addison Russ had seven digs.