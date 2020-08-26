Prep Volleyball: Zion Chapel downs New Brockton in prep volleyball action

Zion Chapel defeated New Brockton 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20 on Tuesday.
Kacy Hussey earned 10 kills, three blocks, seven digs and two aces and Halee Deal delivered seven kills, five aces and five digs for the winning Rebels.
New Brockton was led by Anna Clark with eight kills and five blocks and Jaylin Vera with nine kills and 13 digs. Shelby Hobbs earned 22 digs and Taylor Williams 13 digs. Justie Ellis had 26 assists.
Zion Chapel also won the junior varsity game 25-17, 25-13.
New Brockton won the junior high contest 25-20, 22-25, 15-9.
Eufaula sweeps Abbeville: Eufaula swept Abbeville 25-5, 25-11, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Savannah Simmons had two aces, 11 assists and two digs, Emily Trammell seven aces, three assists and two digs, Jada Woods five aces, five kills and two aces and Maggie White two aces, four kills and two digs for EHS (2-0).
Eufaula also won the JV match, 25-16, 25-9. Tyonna Respress had two aces, 11 assists and three digs, Makayla Ingram three aces and two kills and Colby Ellis six digs and one ace.
Opp edges Andalusia: Opp edged Andalusia in five sets, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 15-8 on Tuesday.
Emily Mitchell had five aces and 12 kills, Taylor Carnley 21 assists, Evie Younce 21 digs and Alli Butler and Caroline Courson three blocks for Opp (1-1).
Opp’s junior varsity rallied for a 22-25, 25-21, 15-13 win. Brooke Mosley, Megan Pinson and Hailee Henegan all earned four aces and Mosley added three assists to lead Opp (2-0). Reese Cauley added six kills and Allie Wismer seven digs.
Opp’s junior high swept Andalusia 25-12, 25-13. Bradleigh Lanie had six aces, Madie Wilson four assists and CB Johnson four digs for Opp (2-1).
Emmanuel Christian rolls: Emmanuel Christian took a 25-7, 25-16, 25-16 win over Covenant Christian on Tuesday.
Emma Gurman had nine aces and two kills, Makinley Parker five aces and Katie Butler two aces to lead ECS.
Emmanuel also won the junior varsity contest 25-5, 25-3. Cheyanne Redmond had 10 aces, Emma Brannon six aces and Katie Robbins four aces. Kayln Brown and Rileigh McDonald had one ace each.
Abbeville Christian falls: Abbeville Christian’s varsity lost to Glenwood 25-9, 25-16, 25-17 on Tuesday.
The ACA junior varsity also lost to the Gators, 25-23, 25-16.
Providence Junior High splits: The Providence junior high team beat Dauphin’s 7th grade team 25-9, 19-25, 15-9 and lost to Houston Academy 25-22, 25-14 on Tuesday.
On the day, Providence was led by Haisten Grace Price and Caroline Wells with six aces each. Lauren Bailey had two aces and Mary Beth Arnold one ace.
