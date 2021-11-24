PREP WEDNESDAY ROUNDUP: Enterprise boys win Thompson tourney

Charles Henderson boys 84, Spanish Fort 81: Akieves Shorts and Jywon Boyd combined for 22 fourth-quarter points to help the Trojans rally past the Toros and take third place at the Mountain Brook Invitational on Wednesday.

Shorts had 12 points and Boyd 10 in the final period, helping CHHS rally from a 66-60 deficit.

For the game, five Trojans finished in double figures, led by Shorts and Boyd both with 18 points. Jayden Spearman followed with 15 and Cody Youngblood and Tay Knox had 10 points each.

Mountain Brook girls 60, Eufaula 50: Zahria Hoskey had 32 points, eight rebounds and steals and Brooke Hallman had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Eufaula to a runner-up finish.

Sarah Passink led Mountain Brook with 17 points. Emma Stearns 14 and Emily Straugh 13.

Karen Keller Thanksgiving Classic

Carroll boys, Geneva County girls win tournament

Carroll defeated Geneva County 54-47 on Wednesday at the Ozark Civic Center to finish the Karen Keller Thanksgiving Classic undefeated and win the tournament.