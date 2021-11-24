PREP WEDNESDAY ROUNDUP: Enterprise boys win Thompson tourney

Enterprise defeated Thompson 54-49 to capture the Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament for the second straight season.
Elijah Terry earned a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Tomar Hobdy had 12 points and five assists and Reese Dowling had nine points.
Terry earned tournament MVP honors and Ken Mitchell earned all-tournament team accolades for the Wildcats.
Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic
Dothan boys finish third: Dothan defeated Springville 42-38 on Wednesday to claim third place at the Sneaky Pete’s 43rd Annual Rebel Classic at Vestavia Hills.
Thomas Dowd had 13 points and JD Palm 12 to lead Dothan’s win.
Spartan Turkey Jam
Mountain Brook boys 80, Eufaula 65: Mountain Brook seized control early in downing the Tigers in the championship of the Spartan Turkey Jam Tournament Wednesday in Mountain Brook.
The Spartans 24-18 at the quarter, 39-29 at halftime and 59-37 after three quarters.
Twins Josh and Caleb Paige both had 25 points to lead Eufaula.
Charles Henderson boys 84, Spanish Fort 81: Akieves Shorts and Jywon Boyd combined for 22 fourth-quarter points to help the Trojans rally past the Toros and take third place at the Mountain Brook Invitational on Wednesday.
Shorts had 12 points and Boyd 10 in the final period, helping CHHS rally from a 66-60 deficit.
For the game, five Trojans finished in double figures, led by Shorts and Boyd both with 18 points. Jayden Spearman followed with 15 and Cody Youngblood and Tay Knox had 10 points each.
Mountain Brook girls 60, Eufaula 50: Zahria Hoskey had 32 points, eight rebounds and steals and Brooke Hallman had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Eufaula to a runner-up finish.
Sarah Passink led Mountain Brook with 17 points. Emma Stearns 14 and Emily Straugh 13.
Karen Keller Thanksgiving Classic
Carroll boys, Geneva County girls win tournament
Carroll defeated Geneva County 54-47 on Wednesday at the Ozark Civic Center to finish the Karen Keller Thanksgiving Classic undefeated and win the tournament.
Tournament MVP Bryson Dawkins, who finished the three tournament games with 95 points, had a game-high 20 points along with seven rebounds, five steals and three assists. Jordan Killings earned a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds and Takoda McLeod had eight points and five assists.
Geneva County was led by Emmanuel Henderson with 19 points and Kenli Preyer with 10.
In the girls game, Geneva County defeated Carroll 60-53 on Wednesday to win the girls part of the Karen Keller Tournament, going undefeated in a pair of games.
Jayden Williams had 19 points, Jordyn Alston and Charlianna Boutwell 13 to lead Geneva County.
Alston, who had a team-high 37 points over two years, was named the tournament MVP.
All-tournament teams: Earning Karen Keller all-tournament team honors in girls play were Jordyn Alston (MVP), Charlianna Boutwell, Jayden Williams and Anri Davis of Geneva County; Taliya Carter, Ameya Gray and Tyazia Newman of Carroll and Abby Varner and Kara Cox of Wicksburg.
The boys Karen Keller all-tournament team players were Bryson Dawkins (MVP), Takoda McLeod, Johnny Coleman and Jordan Killings of Carroll; Emmanuel Henderson, Omari Holmes and Jaquan Broxson of Geneva County; Kadyn Mitchell and Corey Campbell of Houston Academy and Clay Morris and Dalton Taggart of Wicksburg.
Ariton wins Hoopsgiving Classic
Ariton boys 44, Dale County 41: Ariton took its Hoopsgiving Classic, edging Dale County 44-41 in the championship game on Wednesday.
Ian Senn had 15 points and Lawson Leger 14 to pace Ariton.
Cole Weed led Dale County with nine points. Christian Ross had 11 rebounds.
Zion Chapel boys 59, Pike County 49 (OT): Zion Chapel took third place at the Ariton tournament, winning in overtime over the Bulldogs.
Pike County’s Jakelmon Glasco hit a shot at the end of regulation to force overtime, but the Rebels outscored the Bulldogs 13-3 in the extra period.
Brayden Watson had 15 points, Jacob Chestnut 15, Brady Cobb 14 and Dayne Bannin 12 to lead Zion Chapel.
Glasco led Pike County with 19 points.
Rehobeth boys 58, Daleville 50: Jackson Strickland and Za Helms both had 11 points to lead Rehobeth (2-2).
Moses McDonald and Bryan Beckwith had 13 each for Daleville and Jeremiah Moore added 10 points.