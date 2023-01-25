 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PREP WEDNESDAY: Zion Chapel teams sweep Pike Liberal Arts

  • Updated
  • 0
basketball logo
Rose, Regina

The Zion Chapel boys basketball team defeated Pike Liberal Arts 69-52 in a Wednesday night high school basketball action at Pike Lib’s campus in Troy.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was moved up to Wednesday night.

Jacob Chestnut led the Rebels (12-11, 5-2) in the Class 3A, Area 4 game with 23 points. Slade Grantham followed with 15 and Mason Stuart and Joseph LeGear added 14 and 13, respectively.

Levi DeBoer paced Pike Lib (3-18, 0-5) with 18 points and Slade Renfroe added 11.

Zion Chapel girls 66, Pike Liberal Arts 38: The Rebels broke away from a19-18 halftime lead with 47 second-half points to lead the Class 3A, Area 4 win.

Shea Wambles and Madison Meeks both had 21 points to pace Zion Chapel (3-16, 3-4).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert