PREP WEDNESDAY: Zion Chapel teams sweep Pike Liberal Arts

The Zion Chapel boys basketball team defeated Pike Liberal Arts 69-52 in a Wednesday night high school basketball action at Pike Lib’s campus in Troy.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was moved up to Wednesday night.

Jacob Chestnut led the Rebels (12-11, 5-2) in the Class 3A, Area 4 game with 23 points. Slade Grantham followed with 15 and Mason Stuart and Joseph LeGear added 14 and 13, respectively.

Levi DeBoer paced Pike Lib (3-18, 0-5) with 18 points and Slade Renfroe added 11.

Zion Chapel girls 66, Pike Liberal Arts 38: The Rebels broke away from a19-18 halftime lead with 47 second-half points to lead the Class 3A, Area 4 win.

Shea Wambles and Madison Meeks both had 21 points to pace Zion Chapel (3-16, 3-4).