Prep Wrestling: Charles Henderson falls twice

Charles Henderson fell to Beauregard 60-21 and to Elmore County 36-18 in prep wrestling action Thursday in Beauregard.

Against Beauregard, Jackson West earned a wild 22-19 decision over Beauregard’s Bryce Sward at 160 pounds, while Damien Hart and Bailey Nixon won by pins at 195 and 285 pounds over Beauregard’s Zander Baird and Riley McLeod. The other CHHS win was a forfeit at 132 points to Hayden Bush.

Beauregard won the other two contested matches at 126 and 220 as Brylee Hughes pinned Brayden Nowling and Jordan Sheeley pinned Blake Barron.

The other eight weight classes were forfeits by Charles Henderson to the Hornets.

Versus Elmore County, William Allen Brooks won for CHHS at 285, pinning Elmore County’s Dylan Carter in the first period. The other two wins were forfeits to Bush at 132 and West at 160.

Only two other matches were contested with Elmore County’s Stone Svencer pinning Nowling at 126 and Coby Mann pinning Barron at 220, also in the first period.

Elmore County received four forfeit wins from the Trojans. Four other weight classes were double forfeits.