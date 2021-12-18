PREP WRESTLING: Enterprise earns two more wins; Northside Methodist downs Dothan

Enterprise win a pair of matches on Friday night at Northside Methodist, giving them four straight dual wins over two nights. The Wildcats routed Northside Methodist 76-6 and beat Dothan 66-18.

Against Northside Methodist, EHS won all seven contested matches, winning six by pinfalls.

Andrew Braman opened the dual with a pin with just one second left in the second period of the 170-pound match over NMS’s Will Otto. Xavier Jump, at 182, followed with first-period pin with seven seconds left in the first period over the Knights’ Thomas Whitehurst.

After a forfeit win to Enterprise, the Wildcats’ Tony Jasso pinned Northside’s Jordan Sanford with six seconds left in the first period.

Following three forfeits, Enterprise’s Zach McFarland pinned David Bailey with 27 seconds left in the first period at 120 pounds, followed by Grier Hunt’s dominating 11-0 win over Sam Bright at 126. Ryan Burke pinned Wesley Hartman 42 seconds into the 138 match and Cody Kirk earned a second-period pin over Jesse Dyson at 145.