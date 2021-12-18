PREP WRESTLING: Enterprise earns two more wins; Northside Methodist downs Dothan

Enterprise win a pair of matches on Friday night at Northside Methodist, giving them four straight dual wins over two nights. The Wildcats routed Northside Methodist 76-6 and beat Dothan 66-18.
Against Northside Methodist, EHS won all seven contested matches, winning six by pinfalls.
Andrew Braman opened the dual with a pin with just one second left in the second period of the 170-pound match over NMS’s Will Otto. Xavier Jump, at 182, followed with first-period pin with seven seconds left in the first period over the Knights’ Thomas Whitehurst.
After a forfeit win to Enterprise, the Wildcats’ Tony Jasso pinned Northside’s Jordan Sanford with six seconds left in the first period.
Following three forfeits, Enterprise’s Zach McFarland pinned David Bailey with 27 seconds left in the first period at 120 pounds, followed by Grier Hunt’s dominating 11-0 win over Sam Bright at 126. Ryan Burke pinned Wesley Hartman 42 seconds into the 138 match and Cody Kirk earned a second-period pin over Jesse Dyson at 145.
All the other matches were forfeits. Receiving forfeits for EHS were Myles Taylor (195), Paxton Hanshaw (106), Boyd Boykin (113), Konner Galvez (132), Kody Sigmon (153) and Braden MacGregor (160).
Northside Methodist’s lone win was a forfeit win by Brayden Monk at 285.
Four exhibition matches were held and Northside Methodist won three of those, two on first-period pins. Bailey pinned Evan Nelson, Bright pinned Evan Wittman and Dyson won a 9-3 decision over Samuel Lynon.
Enterprise’s Galvez pinned Northside Methodist’s Hartman in the other exhibition.
In the dual against Dothan, five Wildcats won on the mat and six won by forfeits. Jump pinned Dothan’s Yandel Collazo at 182 and Jasso pinned William Peacock at 220, both in the first period. Hanshaw pinned Caleb Ham in the second period, Wittman won on a third-period pin over Olivia Piasecki at 126, while trailing 10-7 and Kirk pinned Cameron Mathis in the first period.
Winning by forfeits were Kameron Stiffler (113), McFarland (120), Hunt (132), Galvez (138), Sigmon (152) and Lynon (160).
Dothan winners were Dunyea Dorsey, Garrett Holland Isaiah Miatke. Dorsey pinned Braman in the first period at 170, Holland also won on a first-period pin, beating Warren at 195 pounds, while Mitake won by a forfeit.
Northside Methodist takes win: Northside Methodist defeated Dothan 48-24 in a dual match Friday at the Northside Methodist gym.
The Knights won three of the five contested matches and received five forfeit wins.
Jordan Sanford pinned Dothan’s William Peacock in the first period in the 220-pound weight class, Wesley Hartman pinned Cameron Mathis in the second period at 145 pounds and Will Otto pinned Yandel Collazo in the first period of the 182-weight class.
Winning by forfeit for NMA were David Bailey (120), Sam Bright (126), Jesse Dyson (138), Tristin Robinson (152) and Josie Faison (160).
Dothan had two wrestlers win on-mat matches – Isaiah Miatke at 285 pounds and Dunyea Dorsey at 170. Miatke won on a first-period pin over Brayden Monk and Dorsey won a first-period pin over Thomas Whitehurst.
Garrett Holland (195) and Caleb Ham (106) received forfeit wins for Dothan.
There were double forfeits at 113 and 132.