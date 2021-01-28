Prep wrestling: Enterprise routs Charles Henderson

Enterprise’s wrestling team won three of four matches, all on first-period pins, and received seven forfeits during a 60-24 win over Charles Henderson Thursday night at home.

Winning on the mat were Cody Kirk (126-pound weight class) over Braydon Nowling, Austin Davis (132) over Hayden Bush and Brandon Messmer (182) over Blake Barron.

Receiving forfeits were Evelyn Holmes-Smith (106), Zach McFarland (113), Trace Woodward (120), Nicolas Rodriguez (138), Braden MacGregor (145), Will Gottsacker (160) and Kaden Franke (170).

Charles Henderson had one on-mat win and three forfeit wins. Jackson West earned a pin over Ian Gillis at 152, while Damien Hart (195), Braxton Brown (220) and Allen Brooks (285) received the forfeits.

Five exhibition matches were held between the two teams following the regular dual with Enterprise winning four. Smith pinned Nowling; MacGregor pinned Bush; Franke pinned Barron and Gottsacker took an 18-9 win over West.

Charles Henderson’s Hart pinned Messmer in the third period in the other exhibition.