PREP WRESTLING: HA, Enterprise compete in road matches

Houston Academy’s wrestling team went 1-2 during a quad meet Tuesday at Prattville Christian.

The Raiders beat Brewbaker Tech 53-12 and lost to Prattville Christian 48-31 and to Shelby County 54-24.

Winning for the Raiders against Brewbaker Tech were Abe Haskins (106), Emmett Payne (120), David Sack (126), Jonah Beaver (138), Keygan Ebarb (145), Jack Jones (152), Hughes Williams (160, Andrew Gil (170), Allen Watkins (182) and Sean Green (220).

Sack took an 8-5 decision in his match, Jones earned a dominating 17-2 win, while both Williams and Gil claimed second-period pins. Watkins won on a pin 56 seconds into his match and Green earned a 6-4 win behind an escape and takedown in the final period. Haskins, Payne, Beaver and Ebarb all won by forfeit.

The 12 points allowed by HA were both off forfeits.

Versus Prattville Christian, Haskins (106), Sack (126) and Green (220) won off forfeits, while Jones (152) earned a 12-10 win with a late escape and takedown giving him the lead. Williams (160) earned a second-period pin and Gil (170) won 13-1.

Payne (120), Beaver (138) and Ebarb (145) all lost on-mat matches.

Against Shelby County, Haskins (103, pin, 20 seconds into the match), Sack (126, pin, 2:21), Gil (170, pin, 1:02) and Watkins (182, by forfeit) were the HA winners.

Payne, Beaver, Ebarb, Williams and Green wrestled against Shelby County and lost, though Green nearly went the distance before losing on a pin midway in the third period.

In exhibitions versus Shelby County, Miller Rane won a pin in the first period, while Payne lost on a pin midway in the third period.

Enterprise wrestling splits during tri-match: The Enterprise boys wrestling team split in a tri-match at Central-Phenix City on Tuesday night, beating the host Red Devils 49-24 and falling to Smiths Station 49-22.

Enterprise won the first six individual matches versus Central behind Karter Stiffler (106, 9-5 decision), Paxton Hanshaw (113, pin 1:05 into the match), Kameron Stiffler (120, 9-1 decision), Grier Hunt (126, pin, 5:05), Sam Bright (132, pin 5:58) and Lemuel Lynon (138, 5-3 decision) before a loss at 145.

Cody Kirk (152, pin, 1:26), Sam Lynon (160, pin, 1:09) and Kody Sigmon (170, 9-2 decision) followed with wins and Keith Bonner (195, pin 3:40) had the last win.

Versus Smiths Station, Sam Lynon (160, 15-0 decision), Hanshaw (113, 6-4 decision), Hunt (126, 6-0), Kaemon Smith (145, pin, 1:32) and Kirk (152, pin, 1:13) were Wildcat winners.

There were six exhibition matches after the Smiths Station dual. Evan Nelson (126) won a 4-0 decision and Dylan Smith (152) won on a first-period pin for the two Wildcat victories.

Enterprise girls wrestling competes in two matches: The Enterprise girls wrestling team lost to Central-Phenix City 42-20 on Tuesday night, though the two teams finished 5-5 in actual matches, but two forfeits gave the Red Devils the team win.

Enterprise also had two wrestlers compete in matches against Smiths Station, but both lost.

Against Central, Ally Wittman (106), Ambrielle McMim (113), Evelyn Holmes-Smith (120), Mackenzie Schultz (165) and Mallory Ladd (235) all won versus Central.

Wittman won by a pin 21 seconds into the match, McMim 28 by pin seconds into her match, Holmes-Smith by an early pin, Schultz 45 seconds into her match and Ladd 40 seconds into her match.

Other EHS girls who wrestled against Central were Lauren Welch (114), Emma Thomas (126), Asa Richardson (138), Shalana Phillips (152) and Denasia Lockhart (185), but all lost.

In exhibition matches, both Holmes-Smith and Israel Hart won on first-period pins.

Only two girls wrestled against Smith Station, which had only two girl wresters. Both Welch (114) and Thomas (126) lost on first-period pins