Prep Wrestling: Houston Academy falls to Enterprise, CHHS

Houston Academy lost a pair of dual matches Thursday night in Troy, losing to Enterprise 66-9 and to the host Trojans 42-30.

In the loss to Enterprise, Jack Jones won for the Raiders at 145 with an 11-7 decision over Samuel Lynon. Lucius Renshaw received a forfeit for the other HA win.

Five other Raiders lost individual matches, including Kennan Beaver, who lost for the first time this season after 15 wins. Beaver fell to Cody Kirk in a 126-pound match on a pin with 52 seconds left in the match.

Luke Thornton lost on first-period pin to Zach McFarland at 113, Hughes Williams lost to Austin Davis at 132 pounds on a pin midway in the second period and Chase Buntin and Jay Morris lost on first period pins at 152 and 160 pounds to Will Gottsacker and Ian Gills.

In an exhibition match, Andrew Gil pinned Lynon with 44 seconds left in the first period.

In the dual against Charles Henderson, the Raiders had four wins by forfeits with John McDonald (106), Renshaw (138), Jones (145) and Morris (160) taking those victories.

Charles Henderson won the two contested matches at 132 and 152 with Hayden Bush pinning HA’s Williams in the first period and Jackson West pinning Buntin in the second period.