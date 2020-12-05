Prep Wrestling: Houston Academy's Beaver wins title:

Houston Academy’s Kennan Beaver won all three of his matches to win the 126-pound weight class during Saturday’s competition of the Murder Creek Melee varsity boys tournament.

Beaver pinned St. James’ Granger Hicks in the third period, W.S. Neal’s John Andrews in the third period and W.S. Neal’s Jason Yoder in the first period.

HA’s Andrew Gil and Krish Anand both finished as runner-up. Gill won two of three matches in his 145-weight class, pinning W.S. Neal’s Logan Sapp and Donovan Hall, both in the first period. He lost to St. James’ Jake Huff 12-9. Anand, at 132 pounds, went 1-1, pinning HA teammate Hughes Williams in the third period and losing to St. James’ Pruitt Conner in the first period.

Also for HA, Trip Rane went 1-4 in the 113-pound weight class, Williams went 0-2 at 132 and Luke Thornton lost all five matches at 113 pounds.

Evans, Bailey shine for NMA: In a Saturday varsity meet at W.S. Neal, Northside Methodist’s Dylan Evans went 3-1 and finished as runner-up in the 285-pound weight class and David Bailey went 2-1 to finish runner-up at 113 pounds.

Evans earned two pins and won an 8-1 decision over Kyle Flores of Milton, Fla., before losing in the championship to Gulf Shores’ Sam Schepher on a first-period pin.