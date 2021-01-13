Prep wrestling: Northside Methodist wins two during tri-match

The Northside Methodist wrestling team defeated Dothan 60-18 and Charles Henderson 48-29 during a tri-match Tuesday night at Dothan High.

The Knights won both matches behind forfeit wins, picking up eight from Dothan and seven from Charles Henderson. They had to forfeit two versus Dothan and three to Charles Henderson.

In the Northside Methodist-Dothan dual, the Knights won two of the three contested matches with Dylan Evans winning at 285 and Kara Whitehead at 126. Evans won on a pin 1:02 into the match over Brian Mitchell, while Whitehead pinned Dothan’s Oliva Piasecki 49 seconds into the second period while leading 9-2.

Dothan’s Garrett Holland won the other contested match, pinning Noah Davis 1:23 into the first period of the 182-weight class.

Receiving forfeits for Northside Methodist were David Bailey (113), Sam Bright (120), Sydney Freeman (132), Jesse Dyson (138), Tristin Robinson (145), Gage Rhodes (152), Carter Stevens (160) and Thomas Whitehurst (170).

Receiving forfeit wins for Dothan were Caleb Ham (106) and William Peacock (220).

There was a double forfeit at 195 pounds.