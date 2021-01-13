Prep wrestling: Northside Methodist wins two during tri-match

The Northside Methodist wrestling team defeated Dothan 60-18 and Charles Henderson 48-29 during a tri-match Tuesday night at Dothan High.
The Knights won both matches behind forfeit wins, picking up eight from Dothan and seven from Charles Henderson. They had to forfeit two versus Dothan and three to Charles Henderson.
In the Northside Methodist-Dothan dual, the Knights won two of the three contested matches with Dylan Evans winning at 285 and Kara Whitehead at 126. Evans won on a pin 1:02 into the match over Brian Mitchell, while Whitehead pinned Dothan’s Oliva Piasecki 49 seconds into the second period while leading 9-2.
Dothan’s Garrett Holland won the other contested match, pinning Noah Davis 1:23 into the first period of the 182-weight class.
Receiving forfeits for Northside Methodist were David Bailey (113), Sam Bright (120), Sydney Freeman (132), Jesse Dyson (138), Tristin Robinson (145), Gage Rhodes (152), Carter Stevens (160) and Thomas Whitehurst (170).
Receiving forfeit wins for Dothan were Caleb Ham (106) and William Peacock (220).
There was a double forfeit at 195 pounds.
Three exhibition matches were held after the dual and Northside Methodist won two of the three. Logan Slaick pinned Mitchell late in the second period and Bailey pinned Ham 27 seconds into their match.
Dothan’s Piasecki earned an 11-6 decision over NMA’s Freeman in the other exhibition, breaking a 6-6 tie with an escape, takedown and two-point near fall in the last period.
In the NMA-Charles Henderson dual, the Trojans won two of three contested matches as Jackson West pinned Rhodes with 31 seconds left in the first period at 152 pounds and Allen Brooks pinned Jay Solomon 45 seconds into the 285 match.
Northside Methodist’s Bright pinned Brayden Nowling 31 seconds into the 120 weight class in the other individual match.
Receiving forfeits for NMA were Bailey (106), Whitehead (126), Dyson (138), Robinson (145), Stevens (160), Whitehurst (170) and Davis (182). Winning by forfeits for CHHS were Hayden Bush (132), Damien Hart (195) and Braxton Brown (220).
There was a double forfeit at 106.
Three exhibition matches were held with NMA’s Davis winning by medical forfeit and Slaick pinning Brown, while Charles Henderson’s Nixon took a 1-0 decision over Evans with a second-period escape.
CHHS downs Dothan: Charles Henderson defeated Dothan 48-12 to complete the tri-match at Dothan High.
The Trojans won all three contested matches with wins by Brayden Nowling (1260, Braxton Brown (220) and Bailey Dixon (285), all with first period pins. Nowling pinned Dothan’s Olivia Piasecki, Brown pinned William Peacock and Bailey pinned Brian Mitchell.
Charles Henderson also had forfeit wins at 132 to Hayden Bush, to Jackson West at 152 and Damion Hart at 195.
Dothan received two forfeit wins – Caleb Ham at 106 and Garrett Holland at 185.
In exhibition matches, Charles Henderson’s Hart defeated Dothan’s Holland 9-6 and Dothan’s Mitchell blanked Denton Brown 5-0.