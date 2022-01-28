PREP WRESTLING: Northside Methodist wins two; HA has strong night

The Northside Methodist wrestling team won two dual matches on Thursday, downing Dothan 36-24 and T.R. Miller 36-21.

The Knights beat Dothan on the strength of five forfeit wins plus Josie Faison’s first-period pin over Cameron Mathis in the 145-pound weight class. Receiving forfeits were David Bailey (120), Sam Bright (126), Wesley Hartman (132), Jesse Dyson (138) and Thomas Whitehurst (170).

Dothan actually won three of the four contested matches, losing only at 145. Garrett Holland earned a first-period pin at 182 over Will Otto, Matthew Mills took a second-period pin over Jordan Sanford at 220 and Brian Mitchell claimed a first-period pin over Brayden Monk at 285.

Caleb Ham won for Dothan by forfeit at the 106-pound weight class.

There were four double forfeits (113, 152, 160 and 195).

Against T.R. Miller, the Knights won six of the eight on-mat matches to take the team win.

Bailey earned a pin at 113 over Miller’s Trent McGougin, 44 seconds into the match. Hartman captured a pin at 132 over Preston Barnes, 1:32 into the match, and Dyson claimed a pin at 138 over John Davis, 3:54 into the match.