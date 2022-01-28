PREP WRESTLING: Northside Methodist wins two; HA has strong night

The Northside Methodist wrestling team won two dual matches on Thursday, downing Dothan 36-24 and T.R. Miller 36-21.
The Knights beat Dothan on the strength of five forfeit wins plus Josie Faison’s first-period pin over Cameron Mathis in the 145-pound weight class. Receiving forfeits were David Bailey (120), Sam Bright (126), Wesley Hartman (132), Jesse Dyson (138) and Thomas Whitehurst (170).
Dothan actually won three of the four contested matches, losing only at 145. Garrett Holland earned a first-period pin at 182 over Will Otto, Matthew Mills took a second-period pin over Jordan Sanford at 220 and Brian Mitchell claimed a first-period pin over Brayden Monk at 285.
Caleb Ham won for Dothan by forfeit at the 106-pound weight class.
There were four double forfeits (113, 152, 160 and 195).
Against T.R. Miller, the Knights won six of the eight on-mat matches to take the team win.
Bailey earned a pin at 113 over Miller’s Trent McGougin, 44 seconds into the match. Hartman captured a pin at 132 over Preston Barnes, 1:32 into the match, and Dyson claimed a pin at 138 over John Davis, 3:54 into the match.
Whitehurst, Otto and Sanford had the other wins by pins. Whitehurst pinned Quilliam Robinson, 1:43 into the 170 match, Otto pinned Elijah Carpenter, 1:42 into the 182 match and Sanford pinned Dustin Godwin just 30 seconds into the 220 match.
Bright lost an 8-2 decision at 126 to T.R. Miller’s Brody Hayes and Monk lost on a first-period pin to Markel Nicholson at 285.
T.R. Miller won by forfeit at 145 and 152, while 106, 113, 160 and 195 were double forfeits.
HA wrestlers shine: Houston Academy won three of five matches and took two forfeit wins against both Auburn and Opelika, but had to forfeit seven weight classes in both duals in falling to both teams.
The Raiders lost to Auburn 48-28 and to Opelika 48-23.
Against Auburn, John McDonald, Andrew Gil and Jack Jones won matches. McDonald earned a pin in the 106-pound weight match with 42 seconds left, while Gil claimed an 11-3 decision in the 145-pound weight class and Jones won on a pin with 1:02 left in the 152 weight contest.
Jonah Beaver (113) and Hughes Williams (138) won by forfeits for HA in the match. Miller Rane (120) and Keygan Ebarb (132) both lost on first-period pins.
Against Opelika, Williams, Gil and Jones won matches. Williams held on for an 11-9 decision at 138, Gil earned a dominating 17-2 decision at 145 and Jones won on a second-period pin with 1:38 left.
McDonald (106) and Beaver (113) won by forfeits. Rane and Ebarb both lost in the first period.