Prep Wrestling: Northside Methodist's Kara Whitehead wins title at historic meet

Northside Methodist Academy senior Kara Whitehead won four of five matches to win the 130-pound weight class of W.S. Neal’s Murder Creek Melee Women’s Tournament Friday night during a historic first-ever girls high school wrestling meet in the state of the Alabama.
The meet featured girls wrestlers from Thompson, Daphne, W.S. Neal and Northside Methodist.
Whitehead lost her opening match in pool play on a disqualification to Daphne’s Margaret Premo, but won her final two pool matches, pinning Megan Townsend-May of Thompson near the end of the second period and Alicia Whitman of Thompson with 37 seconds left in the first period.
In bracket action, Whitehead pinned Thompson’s Elyssa Martin with 26 seconds left in the first period then won the championship match with a first period pin of Townsend-May with 21 seconds left.
Northside Methodist, which had five girls compete, also had a runner-up finish by Megan Chandler in the 165-pound weight class. Competing in a four-person round-robin format, Chandler went 2-1. She lost to eventual weight champion Kaylee Holder of Daphne on a first-period pin before taking a 10-4 decision over Thompson’s Ava Nguyen and winning by medical forfeit against W.S. Neal’s Viskya Lantzsch.
Also competing for NMA were Morgan Kelly and Sydney Freeman in the 120-pound weight class and Tristian Robinson in the 150-poud division.
Freeman went 2-2 and finished third in the five-wrestler field. She beat Daphne’s Sophia Chircop in the first period and Kelly on a second-period pin, but lost to Aenaya Vines of Thompson and Daphne’s Ellan Lassere on first period pins.
Kelly went 1-3, pinning Chircop in the first period and losing on pins to Freeman, Vines and Lassere.
Robinson went 0-3 at 150, losing on a first-period pin to eventual winner Sage Adams of Daphne, a third-period pin to Thompson’s Taylor Hutson and a second-period pin to W.S. Neal’s Zailyn Morton.
As a team, the Knights finished third with 47 points behind Thompson (92) and Daphne (82), but had only five wrestlers compared to 15 for Thompson and nine for Daphne. W.S. Neal had 18 points.
Evans leads Knights boys: Dylan Evans won all five of his matches to win the 285-pound weight class to lead the Northside Methodist boys during the Murder Creek Melee JV Tournament Friday.
Evans, a junior, won four of the matches on a pinfall and the other on a decision. The pins came over Daphne’s Tyler Sasser, W.S. Neal’s Drayton Gideons and Northside Methodist teammates Logan Slaick and Jay Solomon. All were first-period pins. The other win was a 6-3 decision over Thompson’s William Cholewinski.
Solomon placed third, going 3-2 in the 285-pound class with all three wins by pinfall in the second period and the two losses on pins, one in the third period, the other in first period.
In other NMA results, David Bailey (120) and Gage Rhodes (152) went 2-2 and Slaick (285) went 2-3, while Noah Davis (195) went 1-2, Jordan Sanford (220) 1-3 and both Joshua Harris (126) and Jesse Dyson (138) both went 1-4. Sam Bright (120) and Thomas Whitehurst (170) went 0-4.
