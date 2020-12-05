Prep Wrestling: Northside Methodist's Kara Whitehead wins title at historic meet

Freeman went 2-2 and finished third in the five-wrestler field. She beat Daphne’s Sophia Chircop in the first period and Kelly on a second-period pin, but lost to Aenaya Vines of Thompson and Daphne’s Ellan Lassere on first period pins.

Kelly went 1-3, pinning Chircop in the first period and losing on pins to Freeman, Vines and Lassere.

Robinson went 0-3 at 150, losing on a first-period pin to eventual winner Sage Adams of Daphne, a third-period pin to Thompson’s Taylor Hutson and a second-period pin to W.S. Neal’s Zailyn Morton.

As a team, the Knights finished third with 47 points behind Thompson (92) and Daphne (82), but had only five wrestlers compared to 15 for Thompson and nine for Daphne. W.S. Neal had 18 points.

Evans leads Knights boys: Dylan Evans won all five of his matches to win the 285-pound weight class to lead the Northside Methodist boys during the Murder Creek Melee JV Tournament Friday.

Evans, a junior, won four of the matches on a pinfall and the other on a decision. The pins came over Daphne’s Tyler Sasser, W.S. Neal’s Drayton Gideons and Northside Methodist teammates Logan Slaick and Jay Solomon. All were first-period pins. The other win was a 6-3 decision over Thompson’s William Cholewinski.