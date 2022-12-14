PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Enterprise routs Beulah

The Enterprise wrestling team stomped Beulah 69-6 during a dual match Tuesday night at the Enterprise High campus.

It was initially supposed to be a quad meet, but Houston Academy had to drop out because of exams and Wetumpka also dropped out.

The Wildcats won nine of the 10 contested matches and received three forfeits from the Bobcats. The other weight class (220) was a double forfeit.

Eight of the nine EHS wins came by pin falls with seven coming in the first period. Earning the first-period pins were Keith Bonner (170 weight class, 0:47 seconds into the match), Xavier Henderson (195, 0:19 seconds), Dezmon Thomas (285, 1:34), Karter Stiffler (106, 1:31), Evan Nelson (120, 0:22), Evan Wittman (138, 0:59) and Kaemon Smith (145, 0:59).

Kody Sigmon won on a third-period pin at 160 pounds.

Paxton Hanshaw had the other on-mat win, earning a 5-4 decision over his Beulah opponent in the 113-pound weight class.

The three Wildcat wrestlers receiving the forfeit wins were Grier Hunt (126), Sam Bright (132) and Cody Kirk (152).

The only blemish came at 182 pounds as Marcas Holder lost on a second-period pin to Beulah’s Bronson DuBose.

After the dual, there were three exhibition matches. Dylan Smith, a 170-pounder, won for Enterprise with an early second-period pin, 2:16 into the match. The two other exhibitions were won by Beulah over John Mitten and Thomas, both on late first-period pins.

Dothan goes 1-2: Dothan’s wrestling team went 1-2 during a quad meet Tuesday night at Smiths Station featuring Class 7A, Region 2 programs Auburn, Dothan, Jeff Davis and Smiths Station.

Auburn, Dothan and Smiths Station all claimed shutout wins over Jeff Davis, which didn’t show up. Dothan’s win was 60-0.

Dothan lost to Auburn 63-18 and to Smiths Station 72-12.

Versus Jeff Davis, Mykel Lowe (285), Caleb Ham (106), Cooper Hall (113), Tyler Phipps (132), Lakeith Thompkins (145), Sondre Mjoen (152), Jimmy Berry (160), Zachary Walker (170), Kunyea Moore (182) and James Carroll (220) received the forfeit wins.

Versus Auburn, Walker and Moore both earned victories. Walker pinned Jameson Lackey in the second period (3:16 into the match) at 170 pounds and Moore pinned Christian Freeman late in the first period (1:45) of the 182-pound match. Lowe received a forfeit at 285 for Dothan’s other win.

Ham went the distance in the 106-pound weight class, but lost 12-4. Hall (113), Phipps (132), Thompkins (145) and Carroll (220) all lost on a first-period pin. Berry lost on a second-period pin and Mjoen lost by tech fall, 15-0. The Wolves had to forfeit five weight classes.

Berry and Walker were the winners against Smiths Station. Berry took a second-period pin (2:24) at 160 and Walker received a forfeit at 170.

Dothan had eight other wrestlers compete and all lost on pins, though Lowe nearly went the distance before losing on a pin with 10 seconds left in regulation. The others who competed were Ham, Hall, Phipps, Thompkins, Mjoen, Moore and Carroll.

Two girls matches were held after the Dothan-Smiths boys dual. Dothan’s Tyra Mercer (114) and Adayani Hernandez (126) both lost on a first-period pin.