PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Enterprise’s Holmes-Smith, Schultz win tourney titles

Enterprise girls wrestlers Evelyn Holmes-Smith and Mackenzie Smith both captured individual titles at the Girls Gulf Shores Scuffle on Thursday, leading the Wildcats to a third-place team finish.

Holmes-Smith won her title at 120 pounds and Schultz at 165 pounds. Holmes-Smith won four matches, all by pinfall, including in the finals over Gulf Breeze’s Lily Powell 19 seconds into the second period. Schultz had a first-round bye and won three matches, all on first-period pins, including in the finals with nine seconds left in the first period over Ayanna Omollo of Bartlett, Tenn.

Enterprise’s Ambrielle McKim and Mallory Ladd both finished as a runner-up. McKim was runner-up at 107 pounds, finishing the tournament 2-1. Ladd finished second in the 235-pound weight class, going 1-1 after a first-round bye.

Both Holmes-Smith and Schultz remained undefeated on the season with Holmes-Smith now at 26-0 and Schultz at 25-0. Ladd lost for the first time after 10 wins.

In other EHS results, Ally Wittman went 1-2 at 100 pounds, Emma Thomas 1-2 at 126, Shalana Phillips 1-2 at 152, Lauren Welch 0-2 at 114, Asa Richardson 0-2 at 138 and Mary McBride 0-2 at 145.

Robinsons go 2-2 for NMA: Northside Methodist sisters Tristin Robinson and Teegan Robinson both went 2-2 during the Girls Gulf Shores Scuffle on Thursday.

Tristin, a senior, went 2-2 at the 145-pound weight class and Teegan, an eighth grader, went 2-2 at 165 pounds. All the matches finished in pinfalls.

The two were the only NMA girls competing at the meet. Combined, they helped the Knights to a 14th place tie out of 20 teams.

HA’s Sack wins title: Houston Academy’s David Sack captured the junior high 125-pound weight class title at the Gulf Shores Scuffle on Friday.

Sack went 4-0 for the tournament, winning all four matches on first-period pins, the last one right before the first-period buzzer over Brayden McGilbray of Ada Junior High (Okla.).

Allen Watkins finished third for the Raiders, competing in the junior high 175-pound weight class. Watkins went 3-1, winning the third-place match on a first-period pin over Dillion Adams of Orange Beach Junior High.

In other HA junior high results: George Veale (2-2 record, 130), Abe Haskins (1-2, 103) and Trip Hilson (0-2, 175).

The Raiders placed 10th out of 20 teams.

Green paces HA varsity: Sean Green placed fourth in the 220-pound weight class to pace the Houston Academy varsity team, which had three wrestlers competing in the Gulf Shores Scuffle varsity tournament.

Green went 4-2 to earn his fourth-place finish with both losses coming to Russell County’s Avery Boyette.

Jack Jones (152) and Hughes Williams (160) both went 2-2 at the tournament.

The three wrestlers helped HA to a 17th place out of 23 teams.

NMA Bailey’s places fourth: Northside Methodist’s David Bailey finished fourth in the 132-pound weight class of the varsity Gulf Shores Scuffle Tournament.

After losing his first match 8-5, Bailey won four straight to reach the third-place match before losing 11-0 to Orange Beach’s Shayd Arboneaux.

Jesse Dyson (1-2, 138), Wesley Hartman (0-2, 145), Thomas Whitehurst (0-2, 160) and Brayden Mock (0-2, 195) also competed for NMA.

The Knights had one wrestler in the junior high meet. Wrestling at 145 pounds, James Dix went 3-2 and reached the consolation semifinals.

Two Wildcats JH members take third: Enterprise’s Ethan Maquet and Groshawn Sellers both placed third in the Gulf Shores Scuffle Junior High Tournament.

After losing his opener at 85 pounds, Maquet won three straight, including a 7-1 decision in the third-place match over Beau Brizendine of Orange Beach Junior High. Sellers went 3-1 at junior high 285 pounds, taking the third-place match on a pin with 16 seconds left in the first period over Orange Beach’s Sam Fetner.

Also competing for Enterprise were Karter Stiffler (3-2 record, 103), Kamdyn Buck (2-2, 125), Alexander Braman (0-2, 135) and Issaac Asselstine (0-2, 145).

The Wildcats placed 11th out of 20 teams at the meet.