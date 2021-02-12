Prep wrestling roundup: Enterprise’s McFarland, HA's Gil advance to semifinals

Enterprise junior Zach McFarland won both of his matches Friday in the opening day of the AHSAA Class 7A State Wrestling Championships in Birmingham to move within two wins of a state title.
McFarland, competing in the 113-pound weight class, earned a pair of major decision shutouts, winning 12-0 over Spain Park’s Nathaniel Philman and 9-0 over Hewitt-Trussville’s Chris Weaver.
The Wildcat wrestler (29-1) faces Vestavia Hills’ unbeaten Zach Flurry (19-0) in the semifinals with a chance to avenge his only loss of the year – a 1-0 decision earlier this season.
Three other Wildcat wresters remain alive for a chance at finishing in third place – Evelyn Holmes-Smith at 106 pounds, Kaden Franke at 170 and Dakotah Barber at 285.
Holmes-Smith won her opening match, beating Bob Jones’ Jack Shaver 6-3, but lost to Spain Park’s unbeaten wrestler Bradley Williams (33-0) on a pin with 1:22 seconds left in the third period. The Wildcat wrestler bounced back to earn a sudden victory over Fairhope’s Walker Holder, 5-4.
Franke won his opening match 13-9 over Hewitt-Trussville’s Cameron Cantwell before losing to Thompson’s Carson Freeman 17-1. He rebounded with a 3-0 victory over Huntsville’s Jake Womble.
Barber lost his opener to Sparkman’s Tate Campbell on a pin with 13 seconds left in the second period before winning two consolation matches on first-period pins over Florence’s Bryheim Russell and Spain Park’s Rayshod Burts.
Trace Woodward (120), Cody Kirk (126) and Brandon Messmer (182) all went 1-for-2 for Enterprise on the opening day, while Austin Davis (132) and Will Gottsacker (152) both went 0-2. All five wrestlers were eliminated from medal contention.
Woodward finished with a 24-9 record on the season, Kirk 23-7, Messmer 25-11, Davis 15-17 and Gottsacker 24-13.
HA's Gil advances to 1A-4A semifinals
Houston Academy’s Andrew Gil won two matches Friday at the AHSAA Class 1A-4A State Championships to advance to the semifinals of the 138-pound weight class and move within two wins from a state title.
Gil (22-2 on the season) faces Cherokee County freshman David Herrick in Saturday’s semifinals.
Gil earned a third-period pin over W.S. Neal’s Logan Sapp and a second-period pin over New Hope’s Noah Morrison during Friday’s action.
Keenan Beaver, competing at 126 pounds, remains alive for a shot at third place. He opened with a first-period pin over Prattville Christian’s Ryan Allen before losing on a second-period pin to Ranburne’s Nathan Boone. He rebounded to pin St. John Paul II’s Gabe Harris in the second period to remain alive.
HA’s Jack Jones went 0-2 in the 145-pound weight class, losing 6-4 to Prattville Christian’s Brody Pugh and 10-0 to Weaver’s Anthony Usry.