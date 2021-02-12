Prep wrestling roundup: Enterprise’s McFarland, HA's Gil advance to semifinals

Enterprise junior Zach McFarland won both of his matches Friday in the opening day of the AHSAA Class 7A State Wrestling Championships in Birmingham to move within two wins of a state title.

McFarland, competing in the 113-pound weight class, earned a pair of major decision shutouts, winning 12-0 over Spain Park’s Nathaniel Philman and 9-0 over Hewitt-Trussville’s Chris Weaver.

The Wildcat wrestler (29-1) faces Vestavia Hills’ unbeaten Zach Flurry (19-0) in the semifinals with a chance to avenge his only loss of the year – a 1-0 decision earlier this season.

Three other Wildcat wresters remain alive for a chance at finishing in third place – Evelyn Holmes-Smith at 106 pounds, Kaden Franke at 170 and Dakotah Barber at 285.

Holmes-Smith won her opening match, beating Bob Jones’ Jack Shaver 6-3, but lost to Spain Park’s unbeaten wrestler Bradley Williams (33-0) on a pin with 1:22 seconds left in the third period. The Wildcat wrestler bounced back to earn a sudden victory over Fairhope’s Walker Holder, 5-4.

Franke won his opening match 13-9 over Hewitt-Trussville’s Cameron Cantwell before losing to Thompson’s Carson Freeman 17-1. He rebounded with a 3-0 victory over Huntsville’s Jake Womble.