PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Enterprise set to host Queen of South girls tournament

Behind the desire to showcase girls high school wrestling, Enterprise is hosting a two-day Queen of the South Tournament Monday and Tuesday with several of the top teams in Alabama along with a few in Florida and Georgia expected to battle in the girls only event.

“We want this to be the tournament that young ladies when they look back at their (wrestling) resume and their body of work and say, ‘I wrestled at the Queen of the South,’” Enterprise head wrestling coach Willie Fells said.

“We went first class in everything. Our awards are like no other. We will treat them like they are special. We are kind of piggy-backing and using the phrase, ‘The only place you get treated like a lady.’”

The action starts Monday at 11 a.m. after weigh-ins at 10 and should finish around 3:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the meet begins at 9 a.m. and concludes with the finals starting at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15 each day and can be purchased through gofan.com or by cash at the door, said Fells.

The championship round will be held on the stage of the Performance Arts Center (PAC) with the stage spotlight on the wrestlers as the crowd will watch in darkness like a regular arts performance or watching a movie in a theater.

“We will shut out the lights except those on the stage,” Fells said. “We will put all the attention on those girls. In the finals, the girls get to pick their own walk-out music (when they are introduced and walk down the aisle to the stage). It will be a lot of fun and I think these young ladies will be tickled. We want to give them a show so that they want to come back.

“It will be really cool for the girls to wrestle on a stage like that. The girls probably have never wrestled on a stage like that under the lights or have had their own walk-out music. It will also be enticing for some young girl, ‘Hey I want to be on that stage. I want to be in the finals of the Queen of the South.’”

There will be three rounds of pool play on Monday with action on two mats in both EHS gyms before the tournament shifts Tuesday to quarterfinals, consolation and third-fourth place matches in the gyms preceding the finals. Weigh-ins Tuesday are from 7-8 a.m.

Fells said individual winners will receive a crown trophy that sits on a podium block.

High school girls wrestling has rapidly grown in the state and throughout the United States in participation in recent years. For example, Enterprise High had only two girls last year, but has 13 this year and Dothan just had one girl a year ago, but has four this year. Other schools have had increased numbers or had their first girls wrestling members this season.

Fells said the idea for the tournament began as a conversation between him, former EHS wrestling coach Matt Pipkins and AHSAA state officials in February about a girls only event. The main thought was to focus on girls wrestling by itself and not take a backseat to a boys event.

“So many times, girls tournaments are taking a backseat to the boys tournaments,” Fells said.

“We didn’t schedule anything else like all the other schools. They will schedule a girls tournament, but they will schedule a junior high or a boys dual or a boys tournament with it – and what happens to the girls? They kind of take a backseat.

“So we scheduled it by itself and said we are going to open our doors and treat them like a lady.”

Four of the top six teams ranked in the Dec. 2 Alabama Wrestling Coaches poll are scheduled to be in the meet, which had 11 teams as of Sunday afternoon. Daphne and Sparkman, last year’s girls state champion and runner-up, are ranked No. 1 and No. 3, while Thompson, which finished third at state last year, is ranked No. 2. The host Wildcats are ranked No. 6.

Overall around 90 wrestlers are expected to compete. Daphne has 15 wrestlers registered for the meet. Thompson (18), Sparkman (17) and Enterprise (13 wrestlers) also have a full roster. Dothan (4) and Northridge (3) are the other Alabama teams in the meet as of Sunday afternoon.

Four teams from Florida and one from Georgia are scheduled to come. The Florida teams are Milton, Wewahitchka, Choctaw and Niceville. The Georgia team is Lee County.

Six top-ranked wrestlers among the 12 weight classes in the latest Alabama coaches poll are scheduled to compete. They are Daphne’s Jenna McDonald (114 weight class), Enterprise’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith (120), Daphne’s Kalyse Hill (132), Sparkman’s Alerah Artis (145), Enterprise’s Mackenzie Schultz (165) and Thompson’s Rachel Crowe (185).

All put unbeaten records on the line, according to trackwrestling.com, including five with 15-0 or better records. Daphne’s McDonald is 20-0, Daphne’s Hill is 19-0, Enterprise’s Holmes-Smith and Schultz are both 17-0 and Thompson’s Crowe is 15-0. Sparkman’s Artis is 5-0.

Based off the rankings, the 165-pound weight class and the 107-pound division appeared to be among the top ones to watch. The 165 field features the top three wrestlers and four of the top six. The 107 also has four in the top six.

At 165, Enterprise freshman Schultz holds the top ranking, largely behind a 7-3 win over No. 2 Kaylee Holder of Daphne, last year’s state champion. Sparkman Kalea Loving, who finished third at state last year, and Thompson’s Jolene Wells are No. 3 and No. 6, respectively in the rankings.

The 107 weight class features Daphne’s McKenzie Nguyen (No. 3), Thompson’s Kaydence Seigler (No. 4), Enterprise’s Ambriell McKim (No. 5) and Thompson’s Kelsey Seigler (No. 6).

Among other top ranked individuals are Daphne’s Alanah Girard (100), Northridge’s Elizabeth Rosenstiel (126), Daphne’s Riley Jefcoat (152), Sparkman’s Joy Hawkins (185) and Aliza Wix-Amaya (235), who are all ranked No. 2 in their weight class.

The meet also features three returning state champions in Enterprise’s Holmes-Smith plus Daphne’s Hill and Holder.

Plans are already underway to make future Queen of the South Tournaments in Enterprise even bigger.

“We want every school in a four-hour radius (of Enterprise) that has girls wrestling to bring their girls” Fells said of Enterprise’s desire to make it a major event in the tri-state of Florida, Georgia and Alabama. “This is something that we are going to build and build and we want to see this tournament going on 10 years from now.

“We created a board (members) for this tournament. This is not a tournament Coach Fells is running or coach Pipkins is running. We created a whole board that will ensure that this tournament runs for the next amount of years because we feel this is going to be unique and will build even bigger.”

Fells wanted to thank a lot of people for their help from administration to booster club to parents to wrestling members, including the boys team, who will help out during the event

“I am proud of our staff and our booster club for helping make this come to fruition,” Fells said. “There are a lot of people working behind the scenes to make this happen and we couldn’t do this without all their help.”

Four Enterprise boys wrestlers win titles

Four Enterprise wrestlers won individual tournament titles, including three for the first time as varsity Wildcat members, during this weekend’s Ernest Homes St. Nick Invitational in Richmond Hill, Ga.

Paxton Hanshaw (113 weight class), Kameron Stiffler (120), Cody Kirk (152) and Dezmon Thomas (285) all won titles. For Hanshaw, Stiffler and Thomas, it was their first title, though Hanshaw and Stiffler had been in contention for others in the last year or two. Kirk won his fourth title of this season. All four are sophomores.

The Wildcats also had four individuals place third – Karter Stiffler (106), Grier Hunt (126), Lemuel Lynon (138) and Kaemon Smith (144).

Behind those efforts, Enterprise finished third in the team standings behind Georgia powers Brunswick and Richmond Hill at the 12-team meet.

Hanshaw went 2-1 in 113-pound pool action, losing 2-1 to Myikel Johnson of Vidalia (Ga.) but he won all three tournament matches and avenged the loss to Johnson with a pin fall 2:38 into the title match.

Stiffler went undefeated at 5-0 in the 120-pound weight class in the two days, winning his first four on pins, three in the first period. He won in the finals over Ty Bodin of New Hampstead (Ga.) on a major decision, 15-5.

Kirk, competing at 152 pounds, also went undefeated at 5-0 at the tourney, improving to 26-0 on the season. He won his first four matches via a pin before taking the finals 9-3 over Richmond Hill’s Bradley Barrett.

Thomas, wrestling at 285, also went 5-0 during the meet, winning his first four matches by pin fall before claiming the title with a 12-3 major decision over Juwan Harvey of Richmond Hill’s B team.

Hunt went 4-1 at 126 pounds, Karter Stiffler 4-2 at 106, Lynon 6-1 at 138 and Smith 3-1 with a bye at 144 as they earned their third-place efforts.

Other EHS wrestlers and their performances: Evan Nelson (1-4, 120), Jaalil Cohen (2-3, 120), Sam Bright (3-3, 132), Even Wittman (2-4, 132), Christopher Willard (2-5, 138), Aidan Wood (0-5, 150), Parker Dishman (0-4, 157), John Mitten (0-4, 165), Kody Signman (2-3, 165, 4th place), Brandon Bethea (2-2, 175), Marcas Holder (2-3, 190), Xavier Henderson (2-3, 215) and Groshawn Sellers (285, 2-3).

Dothan wrestlers earn 24 wins in five matches: After a strong quad meet performance Thursday, Dothan wrestlers continued to show improvement on Saturday, winning 24 individual matches at the Bearcat Invitational in Bainbridge.

The Wolves went 1-4 in team duals, beating Monroe of Albany 42-30 and losing to Northside of Columbus 57-24, Bainbridge A 60-24 and Hardaway of Columbus 60-18. It tied Bainbridge B 36-36, but lost on the tiebreaker criteria.

Caleb Ham (106) went 4-0 on the day, while Mykel Lowe (285) went 3-0 and Brian Mitchell (285) finished 2-0 to lead the Wolves. Tylan Rivers (165) and Lakeith Thompkins (150) both went 3-2, while Kunyea Moore (190), Nick Johnson (126) and Cooper Hall (113) all went 2-3. Zach Walker (175) and Cole Motenbecker (144) went 1-4. Luke Mitchell (157) went 0-5, Mason Stewart (285) went 0-1 and Will Peacock (285) went 0-2.