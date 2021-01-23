Prep wrestling roundup: Enterprise's Holmes-Smith wins state title

Enterprise eighth grader Evelyn Holmes-Smith captured the 105-pound weight class state title in the first AHSAA Girls State Championships Saturday in Hoover, highlighting the Wiregrass representation at the meet.
Northside Methodist wrestlers Megan Chandler and Kara Whitehead finished second and third in the 165-weight class and 120-pound weight classes, respectively. Enterprise’s Loriah Castro finished fourth in the 130-pound weight class.
NMA wrestler Sydney Freeman went 2-2 at the 115-pound weight class and the Knights’ Tristin Robinson went 1-2 at 140-pounds. Dothan’s Olivia Piasecki, a late add to the tournament on Wednesday, went 1-2 at 120 pounds.
As a team, Northside Methodist finished in fourth place with 39 points even though it had only four wrestlers compared to winner Daphne (nine), runner-up Thompson (17) and third-place W.S. Neal (7). Enterprise, with just two wrestlers, tied for fifth with Auburn with 38 points.
The bulk of the Enterprise points came from Holmes-Smith, who won three matches to claim the 105 title. She opened with a 15-second pin of Thompson seventh grader Kaylan Brown in the opener then won on a pin 47 seconds into the third period over Deshler’s Emily Hill before winning the championship with a pin 58 seconds into the second period over Central-Phenix City’s Mariah Jones.
Northside Methodist’s Chandler had a first-round bye in her five-person bracket then pinned Pinson Valley’s Amber Bearden in the third period to advance to the finals. However, she lost to Daphne’s Kaylee Holder on a pin 40 seconds into the match in the championship.
NMA’s Whitehead beat Dothan’s Piaseck on a second-period pin before losing in the semifinals to Beauregard’s Alexis Edwards on a second-period pin. She bounced back to take third with a pin 20 seconds into the match over Daphne’s Hannah McNeese.
Castro won her opening match on a pin over Thompson’s Elyssa Martin, but lost to Tuscaloosa County’s Raya Carpenter on a third-period pin with 55 seconds left. Castro rebounded with three straight wins by pins over Thompson’s Martin, Thompson’s Natalee Black and Russell County’s Tatianna Bulens to reach the third-place match. However, she then fell to Oak Mountain’s Kathryn Alvis on a pin in the second period.
Freeman won her opener over Central of Phenix City’s Sarah Willert 58 seconds in the match, but then lost an 18-8 decision to Foley’s Breanna Heaton. She beat Willert again in the consolation first round on a pin 1:19 into the match but lost the next consolation match to Spanish Fort’s Mia Duran on a first-period pin.
Robinson, wrestling at 140, lost on a third-period pin to Thompson’s Estrella Islas then beat W.S. Neal’s Meagan Benton with two seconds left in the second period before losing in the consolation semifinals to Sparkman’s Reagan Grant on a pin in the second period.