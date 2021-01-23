Prep wrestling roundup: Enterprise's Holmes-Smith wins state title

Northside Methodist’s Chandler had a first-round bye in her five-person bracket then pinned Pinson Valley’s Amber Bearden in the third period to advance to the finals. However, she lost to Daphne’s Kaylee Holder on a pin 40 seconds into the match in the championship.

NMA’s Whitehead beat Dothan’s Piaseck on a second-period pin before losing in the semifinals to Beauregard’s Alexis Edwards on a second-period pin. She bounced back to take third with a pin 20 seconds into the match over Daphne’s Hannah McNeese.

Castro won her opening match on a pin over Thompson’s Elyssa Martin, but lost to Tuscaloosa County’s Raya Carpenter on a third-period pin with 55 seconds left. Castro rebounded with three straight wins by pins over Thompson’s Martin, Thompson’s Natalee Black and Russell County’s Tatianna Bulens to reach the third-place match. However, she then fell to Oak Mountain’s Kathryn Alvis on a pin in the second period.

Freeman won her opener over Central of Phenix City’s Sarah Willert 58 seconds in the match, but then lost an 18-8 decision to Foley’s Breanna Heaton. She beat Willert again in the consolation first round on a pin 1:19 into the match but lost the next consolation match to Spanish Fort’s Mia Duran on a first-period pin.