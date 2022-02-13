PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Five Enterprise wrestlers earn spot to state tournament

It didn’t come easy. After a first-round bye, McFarland took an 8-0 decision over Daphne’s Hymel and a 3-0 win over Hoover’s Ty Sisson to advance to the finals against Thompson’s Cory Jones, who dealt the Wildcat standout (43-2) one of his two losses on the season.

After a scoreless first period, Jones earned a one-point escape to start the second period to go up 1-0. McFarland matched it to start the third period to tie it at 1-1.

Neither wrestler could amount an offensive attack as defenses, as it did most of the match, ruled the rest of regulation and the match went into overtime.

McFarland earned a takedown 24 seconds into the one-minute sudden death overtime to capture the win and the section title.

Stiffer (113 pounds) and Hunt (126) both earned runner-up at the section, eventually losing to a member of the Vines family from Thompson.

Stiffler (38-9) had a first-round bye before earning a pinfall over Foley’s Kameron Palmer 14 seconds into the second period. He then earned a 3-0 win over Hoover’s Landon Sanders in the semifinals before losing on a first-period pin to Thompson’s Kiowa Vines.