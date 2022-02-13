PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Five Enterprise wrestlers earn spot to state tournament

The Enterprise Wildcats are sending five wrestlers to the AHSAA State Championships later this week after all five placed in the top four at the Class 7A South Super Section meet this weekend in Montgomery.
They will be joined by a Dothan wrestler who also qualified for the championships in Class 7A.
The five from Enterprise who are state bound are Zach McFarland, Kameron Stiffler, Grier Hunt, Cody Kirk and Sam Lynon. The Dothan representative on his way to state is Garrett Holland.
They will compete at the AHSAA state meet Friday and Saturday at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.
Houston Academy had a wrestler, Andrew Gil, advance to the championship round at the Class 1A-4A South Super Section meet, but received a disqualification in the championship match, making him ineligible for state. HA officials are appealing the ruling.
Charles Henderson had two individuals compete at the Class 5A-6A section meet, but neither qualified for state.
McFarland title paces EHS
McFarland, a senior who has signed to wrestle at Brewton-Parker College, went undefeated to win the 120-pound weight class at the 7A section meet.
It didn’t come easy. After a first-round bye, McFarland took an 8-0 decision over Daphne’s Hymel and a 3-0 win over Hoover’s Ty Sisson to advance to the finals against Thompson’s Cory Jones, who dealt the Wildcat standout (43-2) one of his two losses on the season.
After a scoreless first period, Jones earned a one-point escape to start the second period to go up 1-0. McFarland matched it to start the third period to tie it at 1-1.
Neither wrestler could amount an offensive attack as defenses, as it did most of the match, ruled the rest of regulation and the match went into overtime.
McFarland earned a takedown 24 seconds into the one-minute sudden death overtime to capture the win and the section title.
Stiffer (113 pounds) and Hunt (126) both earned runner-up at the section, eventually losing to a member of the Vines family from Thompson.
Stiffler (38-9) had a first-round bye before earning a pinfall over Foley’s Kameron Palmer 14 seconds into the second period. He then earned a 3-0 win over Hoover’s Landon Sanders in the semifinals before losing on a first-period pin to Thompson’s Kiowa Vines.
Hunt (38-10) captured a 17-2 tech fall win over Smiths Station’s Richard Munguia to open the tournament and followed it with a 9-7 win over Auburn’s Layton Towery, rallying from a 7-4 deficit in the last 34 seconds and winning it on a takedown with 14 seconds left.
Hunt then took a 4-3 semifinal win over Baker’s Cedric Abney before losing 22-7 in the championship round to Thompson’s Yanni Vines.
Kirk finished third in the 138-pound division and Lynon fourth at 160 to earn qualifying spots.
After a first-round bye, Kirk won 5-2 over Central of Phenix City’s Elias Browning, but lost 5-2 to Thompson’s Parker Edmondson.
He responded with two straight wins to finish third. He earned a 13-1 major decision over Baker’s Elijah Splitt and a 1-0 decision over Smiths Station’s D’sean Lee, scoring the lone point on a second-period escape.
Lynon won his first two matches, taking a first-period pin over Davidson’s Khayen Willis and a 10-6 win over Baker’s Tanner Long. He lost to Thompson’s Will Garrett on a third-period pin, but earned a second-period pin over Foley’s Isaiah Pierce to move into the third-place match where he lost to Auburn’s Ryan Rhoten 5-4.
In other EHS results: Payton Hanshaw (106) went 2-2, while Kody Sigmon (152) and Xavier Jump (170) both went 1-2 and Ryan Burke (132) and Dylan Smith (145) went 0-2.
As a team, Enterprise finished in sixth place among the 15 teams with 95 points.
Holland finishes fourth to lead Dothan
Holland went 3-2 in the 182-pound weight class to earn a fourth-place finish and advance to the state meet.
After a first-round bye, Holland captured a 7-5 win over Central of Phenix City’s Jayvien Jones before losing on a third-period pin to Smiths Station’s Lance Peterson. He rebounded with a second-period pin over Baker’s Deantonio Davis but lost the third-place match to Thompson’s Nathan Black on a 7-4 decision.
Five other Wolves wrestlers competed. Dunyea Dorsey (170) and Matthew Mills (220) both went 1-2 and Caleb Ham (106), Cameron Mathis (145) and Isaiah Miatke (285) all finished 0-2.
Dothan amassed 19 points to finish 12th out of 15 teams.
HA has rough luck at section
It was a rough weekend for Houston Academy, which lost Jack Jones (152) before the start because of a skin problem and had it end with Gil’s disqualification in the finals.
Gil, competing at 145 pounds, won three matches prior to the finals, opening up with a first-period pin over Beulah’s Jason Hood and beating Weaver’s Caden Thorton 8-2 and St. James’ Pruitt Conner 18-7.
In other Raider results, Jonah Beaver (113) and Hughes Williams (138) went 1-2 and John McDonald (106) went 0-2.