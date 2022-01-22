PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Grier Hunt, three others pace Enterprise wrestling to sixth-place

Grier Hunt finished as a runner-up in his weight class, while Kameron Stiffler and Cody Kirk finished third and Sam Lynon fourth in their divisions to power Enterprise to a sixth-place finish at the Smiths Station Invitational Saturday in high school wrestling action.

Enterprise, which competed without standout Zach McFarland, finished with 99 points, just five behind fifth-place Shaw (Ga.) and one point ahead of Beauregard in the 19-team field. Lee County (Ga.) edged Bob Jones for the team title (241.5 to 236.5).

Hunt won three matches to reach the finals of the 126-pound weight class. He won on a second-period pinfall (3:31 into match) over Central-Phenix City’s Izrael Diaz, took a 10-0 major decision over Bob Jones’ Jonah Shaver and received a forfeit win from a Benjamin Russell wrestler. He then lost in the finals to Lee County’s Riley Brewer on a second-period pin (3:36).

Stiffler finished third in the 113-pound weight class, going 4-1 overall. He pinned Robbie Blair of Hardaway (Ga.) (2:24) and won 6-1 over Central-Phenix City’s Carter Hayes before losing in the semifinals in sudden death overtime to Bob Jones’ Troy Hennigan, 6-4.