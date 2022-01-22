PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Grier Hunt, three others pace Enterprise wrestling to sixth-place

Grier Hunt finished as a runner-up in his weight class, while Kameron Stiffler and Cody Kirk finished third and Sam Lynon fourth in their divisions to power Enterprise to a sixth-place finish at the Smiths Station Invitational Saturday in high school wrestling action.
Enterprise, which competed without standout Zach McFarland, finished with 99 points, just five behind fifth-place Shaw (Ga.) and one point ahead of Beauregard in the 19-team field. Lee County (Ga.) edged Bob Jones for the team title (241.5 to 236.5).
Hunt won three matches to reach the finals of the 126-pound weight class. He won on a second-period pinfall (3:31 into match) over Central-Phenix City’s Izrael Diaz, took a 10-0 major decision over Bob Jones’ Jonah Shaver and received a forfeit win from a Benjamin Russell wrestler. He then lost in the finals to Lee County’s Riley Brewer on a second-period pin (3:36).
Stiffler finished third in the 113-pound weight class, going 4-1 overall. He pinned Robbie Blair of Hardaway (Ga.) (2:24) and won 6-1 over Central-Phenix City’s Carter Hayes before losing in the semifinals in sudden death overtime to Bob Jones’ Troy Hennigan, 6-4.
He bounced back to earn a 6-2 win over Smiths Station’s Timothy Lutrrell and a 15-4 decision over Beauregard’s Kaidan Holloway to capture third.
Kirk claimed third in the 138-pound weight class. He won his first two matches on pinfalls over Kendrick Reshaun Delmas (1:02) and Central-Phenix City’s Elias Brown (3:53) to reach the semifinal where he lost a wild 16-13 decision to Shaw’s Tyree Dashiell. He rebounded to capture a 2-0 decision over Isaiah Shoemake of Callaway (Ga.) and an 11-5 outcome over Smiths Station’s D’Sean Lee.
Lynon finished fourth at the 160-pound weight class. He opened with a pin over Central of Phenix City’s Kaleb Lovejoy, just 12 seconds from the end of regulation, and beat Beauregard’s Eddie Hayes (3:01) to reach the semifinals. He lost a tough 8-7 decision to Bob Jones’ Elijah Jones then won on a late third-period pin over Callaway’s Calvin Williams before losing on a pin to Lee County’s Davis Chatman in the third period.
In other Wildcat results, Paxton Hanshaw (106 pounds) and Ryan Burke (132) went 2-2 at the tournament, while Evan Nelson (113), Lemuel Lynon (126), Kody Sigmon (152) and Xavier Jump (170) and Keith Warren (182) all went 1-2. Konnor Galvez (132) and Austin Walker (138), Ian Gillis (160) all went 0-2.
Houston Academy falls twice: Houston Academy’s wrestling team fell to Thomasville 30-24 and to T.R. Miller (54-24) in high school wrestling action on Friday.
Houston Academy won all four contested matches against Thomasville, but lost the dual on five forfeits. Winning for the Raiders were John McDonald (106 pounds), Jonah Beaver (113), Andrew Gil (145) and Jack Jones (152). McDonald won on a first-period pin and the others won on a second-period pinfalls.
HA went 2-2 in four contested matches against T.R. Miller and received two forfeit wins, but had to forfeit seven weight classes. Winning matches were Gil (third-period pin) and Jones (first-period pin). McDonald and Miller Rane (120) won by forfeit. Beaver and Keygan Ebarb (132) lost matches in the first period.
Houston Academy went 3-4 in exhibition matches. Sean Green won on a second-period pin against T.R. Miller, while David Sack won on a first-period pin and Rane on a second-period pin versus Thomasville.
Gavin Wagner competed in two exhibitions, losing both, and Green and Ebarb both lost exhibitions versus Thomasville.