Prep wrestling roundup: HA’s Gil, Beaver, Williams shine at St. James meet

Mills went 2-2 in his weight class, losing the third-place match to Montgomery’s Catholic’s Cornelius Drake 7-6 on an escape point with four seconds left. He beat Drake earlier in the meet.

Isiah Miatke went 2-2 at the 287-pound weight class, though he didn’t place in the top four, and Brian Mitchell went 0-2, also at 287.

Northside Methodist competes at Panhandle: The Northside Methodist wrestling team went 3-6 in dual matches against Florida teams at Saturday’s Panhandle Championships in Panama City.

In the Dual A opening round, the Knights went 2-3, beating Destin 36-30 and Marianna 42-30 before losing to Wewahitchka 40-36, Bay 45-24 and Mosley 65-12.

In the Pool B second round, the Knights went 1-4, losing to Wewahitchka 45-30, Tate 48-24, Choctawhatchee 54-11 and Rutherford 58-18 before ending with a 36-34 win over Arnold.

Jesse Dyson, competing in the 138-pound weight class, went 8-2 on the day and Sam Bright was 6-4 at 126 pounds. Tristin Robinson went 5-0 at 145 pounds, Will Otto went 4-0 at 182/195 pounds and Josie Faison went 3-1 at 152. Dylan Evans went 5-3 at 285 pounds, Brandon Monk 4-2 at 220/285 and Jordan Sanford 3-3 at 195/220.