Prep wrestling roundup: HA’s Gil, Beaver, Williams shine at St. James meet

Houston Academy’s Andrew Gil’s captured first place, Hughes Williams claimed third place and Jonah Beaver fourth at the St. James Wrestling Invitational this past weekend in Montgomery.
Gil won the 147-pound weight class, winning three straight matches after an opening-round bye. He won a 15-0 tech fall decision and a 12-8 decision in his first two matches before winning 8-4 in the finals over Wetumpka’s Zach Crosthwait.
Williams lost his opener in the 140-pound weight class to Wetumpka’s Tyler Mann but reached the third-place match after a bye, a medical forfeit and a forfeit then avenged his opening loss with a second-period pin over Mann.
Beaver earned his fourth-place finish at the 115-pound weight class, going 2-2 overall and losing the third-place match to Wetumpka’s Troy Watson on a second-period pin.
John McDonald went 2-2 at 108 pounds, Krish Anand 1-2 at 140 and Keygan Ebarb (128) and David Lee (134) both went winless in two matches.
Holland, Mills lead Dothan: Garrett Holland placed third in the 184-pound weight class and Matthew Mills fourth at 222-pound during the St. James Invitational.
Holland went 3-1 after a first-round bye with a loss a 5-4 semifinal setback to eventual weight champion St. James’ Clayton Craft on a takedown with 38 seconds left. Holland bounced back with two wins, including a 10-0 decision over W.S. Neal’s Blake Chance in the third-place match.
Mills went 2-2 in his weight class, losing the third-place match to Montgomery’s Catholic’s Cornelius Drake 7-6 on an escape point with four seconds left. He beat Drake earlier in the meet.
Isiah Miatke went 2-2 at the 287-pound weight class, though he didn’t place in the top four, and Brian Mitchell went 0-2, also at 287.
Northside Methodist competes at Panhandle: The Northside Methodist wrestling team went 3-6 in dual matches against Florida teams at Saturday’s Panhandle Championships in Panama City.
In the Dual A opening round, the Knights went 2-3, beating Destin 36-30 and Marianna 42-30 before losing to Wewahitchka 40-36, Bay 45-24 and Mosley 65-12.
In the Pool B second round, the Knights went 1-4, losing to Wewahitchka 45-30, Tate 48-24, Choctawhatchee 54-11 and Rutherford 58-18 before ending with a 36-34 win over Arnold.
Jesse Dyson, competing in the 138-pound weight class, went 8-2 on the day and Sam Bright was 6-4 at 126 pounds. Tristin Robinson went 5-0 at 145 pounds, Will Otto went 4-0 at 182/195 pounds and Josie Faison went 3-1 at 152. Dylan Evans went 5-3 at 285 pounds, Brandon Monk 4-2 at 220/285 and Jordan Sanford 3-3 at 195/220.
Four top four finishes led Enterprise: Zach McFarland won the 122-pound weight class, while Kameron Stiffler, Grier Hunt and Cody Kirk all finished third to lead Enterprise to an 11th-place team finish at the Scott Rohrer/Hoover Invitational on Saturday.
McFarland went 7-0 in winning the 122-pound weight class, including a 5-4 decision in the finals over Oak Mountain’s Kirk Smitherman.
Stiffler went 5-1 in the 115-weight class, losing a semifinal match but earning a second-period pin over Central’s Carter Hayes to take third, while Hunt went 6-1 at 128, capping it with a pin 24 seconds into the third-place match over Oak Mountain’s Cooper Sciascia. Kirk went 7-1 at 140, finishing it off with a second-period pin over Jasper’s Jaylen Martinez in the third-place match.
Tony Jasso placed fifth at 197 pounds, going 3-1 with a couple of byes mixed in. Kody Sigmon placed seventh at 154 pounds, going 5-3 on the day.
EHS had 11 other wrestlers compete with the top highlights being Evan Whitman going 3-4 at 122 pounds and Paxton Hanshaw 3-5 at 108 pounds.