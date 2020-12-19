Prep wrestling roundup: HA's Kennan Beaver remains unbeaten

Houston Academy’s Kennan Beaver stayed undefeated on the season, winning three matches at Friday’s Prattville Christian Duals, but the Raiders lost all three duals, partly because of having no wrestlers in five weight classes.

Beaver, HA’s 126-pound wrestler, won two matches off a pinfall with the other a dominating tech fall decision to improve to 8-0 on the season. He pinned Prattville Christian’s Ryan Allen 48 seconds into the match, defeated Shelby County’s Charlie Hall 15-0 and pinned T.R. Miller’s Copelan Glass with 21 seconds left in the first period.

As a team, the Raiders lost to Prattville Christian 48-24, to Shelby County 60-11 and to T.R. Miller 48-36.

HA won three of the eight contested matches against Prattville Christian. In addition to Beaver’s win, Lucius Renshaw won on a first-period pin at 132 over Carter Copeland and Andrew Gil pinned Patrick Litz early in the third period at 138. Luke Thornton won by forfeit at 120 for the other HA win.

There were two exhibition matches afterwards and the Raiders won both as Trip Rane pinned Matthew Post with 51 seconds left in the first period and Hughes Williams pinned Copeland with 46 seconds left in the first.