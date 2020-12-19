Prep wrestling roundup: HA's Kennan Beaver remains unbeaten

Houston Academy’s Kennan Beaver stayed undefeated on the season, winning three matches at Friday’s Prattville Christian Duals, but the Raiders lost all three duals, partly because of having no wrestlers in five weight classes.
Beaver, HA’s 126-pound wrestler, won two matches off a pinfall with the other a dominating tech fall decision to improve to 8-0 on the season. He pinned Prattville Christian’s Ryan Allen 48 seconds into the match, defeated Shelby County’s Charlie Hall 15-0 and pinned T.R. Miller’s Copelan Glass with 21 seconds left in the first period.
As a team, the Raiders lost to Prattville Christian 48-24, to Shelby County 60-11 and to T.R. Miller 48-36.
HA won three of the eight contested matches against Prattville Christian. In addition to Beaver’s win, Lucius Renshaw won on a first-period pin at 132 over Carter Copeland and Andrew Gil pinned Patrick Litz early in the third period at 138. Luke Thornton won by forfeit at 120 for the other HA win.
There were two exhibition matches afterwards and the Raiders won both as Trip Rane pinned Matthew Post with 51 seconds left in the first period and Hughes Williams pinned Copeland with 46 seconds left in the first.
Versus Shelby County, Chase Buntin received a forfeit at 160 to go with Beaver’s tech fall win.
Against T.R. Miller, the Raiders received five forfeit wins in addition to Beaver’s on-mat victory. Luke Thornton (113), Andrew Gil (138), Jack Jones (145), Jay Morris (152) and Buntin (160) received the forfeits. In an exhibition match, Williams earned a 17-2 decision over the T.R. Miller wrestler.
Davis goes 3-0; NMA drops three: Noah Davis won all three of his matches for Northside Methodist Academy at the Prattville Christian Duals on Saturday, but the Knights fell in all three as a team.
Davis, wrestling in the 182-pound weight class, won all three matches on a first-period pin, winning over Montgomery Catholic’s Jake Dean, Prattville Christian’s Davis Tubbs-Hill and St. James’ Will Gulsey.
The Knights, as a team, lost to Montgomery Catholic 48-30, to Prattville Christian 57-24 and to St. James 72-12, though they led Catholic 18-12 after five individual matches.
Winning for NMA against Catholic were Thomas Whitehurst (170), Davis (182), Jay Solomon (285), Jesse Dyson (138) and Carter Stevens (160). Solomon earned a first-period win over Aaron Taylor, while Whitehurst, Dyson and Stevens all won by forfeits.
Versus Prattville Christian, Davis, Jordan Sanford, Logan Slaick and Sam Bright (120) took victories with Sanford, Slaick and Bright winning on forfeits. Joshua Harris lost a tough 12-8 decision at 126 pounds and Kara Whitehead went to the third period before losing her match at 132.
Against St. James, Robinson received a forfeit win for the other victory to go with Davis’ win. In an exhibition match, Slaick won on a pin.
