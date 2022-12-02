PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Houston Academy wrestling routs NMA

Houston Academy defeated city rival Northside Methodist 48-12 during tri-match high school action Thursday night at the Northside Methodist gym.

Both teams lost to Russell County in the other matches.

In the HA-NMA dual, the Raiders won six of the eight contested matches, all on pinfalls, to roll to the win.

Miller Rane pinned Northside Methodist’s James Dix 1:03 into the 145-pound match, Jack Jones earned an 11-second pin over Wesley Hartman at 152, Andrew Gil took a pin 1:19 into the 170-pound match over Thomas Whitehurst, while Allen Watkins won 1:39 into the 182 match over Tucker Blackwell and Gavin Wagner won 20 seconds into the 195-pound match over Brayden Monk. Abe Watkins won the 106-pound match on a pin with 13 seconds left in the first period over Logan Ward.

David Sack and Hughes Williams picked up HA’s other wins on forfeits at 126 and 160 pounds, respectively.

Northside Methodist Academy had two winners – David Bailey and Jesse Dyson. Bailey pinned HA’s Keygan Ebarb with 20 seconds left in the first period in the 132-pound weight class and Dyson pinned Jonah Beaver 55 seconds into the 138-pound weight class.

The dual had four double forfeits, with those coming at 113, 120, 220 and 285 pounds.

HA falls to Russell County: Despite winning more matches on the mat, the Raiders fell to Russell County 48-33 because of five forfeits.

The Raiders won six of the nine contested matches, but couldn’t overcome giving up 30 points off the forfeits.

Taking wins by pinfalls for HA were David Sack (126), Keygan Ebarb (132), Jack Jones (152), Hughes Williams (160) and Abe Haskins (106). Andrew Gil (170) took an 8-2 decision.

Jonah Beaver lost on a pin at 138 pounds, Gavin Wagner fell at 182 on a pin and Allen Watkins lost at 195 on a pin.

HA gave up forfeits at 113, 120, 145, 220, and 285.

Four exhibition matches were held after the dual with the teams winning two each. HA winners were Emmett Payne and Haskins over John Walker. Russell County’s Isiah Kinsey beat Miller Rane and Jesse Griffin beat Watkins.

NMA loses to Russell County: Having to forfeit seven weight classes, Northside Methodist Academy lost to Russell County 66-15.

David Bailey, Jesse Dyson and Wesley Hartman were the Northside Methodist winners. Bailey pinned Gary Hollum with 27 seconds left in the first period in the 132-pound weight class. Dyson edged Isiah Kinsey 11-9 at the 138-pound weight class and Hartman earned a pin with 32 seconds left in the first period over CJ Brown at 152 pounds.

James Dix (145), Thomas Whitehurst (170), Brayden Monk (195) and Logan Ward (106) all lost matches, though Whitehurst went deep into the second period before losing.

The Knights gave up 42 points off forfeits at 113, 120, 126, 160, 182, 220 and 285.

Two exhibition matches were held and both were won by Russell County wrestlers on late first-period pins. Jacob Tibbs pinned Tucker Blackwell and John Walker beat Ward.

Dothan goes 1-2: Dothan went 1-2 during a quad meet at Smiths Station on Thursday, beating Valley 42-18 and losing to Benjamin Russell 54-12 and Smiths Station 83-0.

Dothan won four matches and received three forfeit victories to beat Valley. On-mat winners were Cole Motzenbecker, Jimmy Berry, James Carroll and Mykel Lowe, while Caleb Ham, Cooper Hall and Luke Mitchell won by forfeits.

Motzenbacker pinned Noah Billingsley at 145, Berry pinned Dallas Arnett at 179, while Carroll won by pinfall over Brodie Coulter at 220 and Lowe at 285 over Gabriel Gilbert.

Ham was a forfeit winner at 106, Hall at 113 and Mitchell at 132.

Against Benjamin Russell, Ham (106) and Carroll (220) won by forfeit.

The Wolves had no winners against Smiths Station.

Three DHS girls win: Dothan had four girls wrestling during Thursday’s quad at Smiths Station with three winning matches.

Adayani Hernandez won a 10-5 decision over Benjamin Russell’s Samara Heard at 114 pounds and Olivia Piasecki pinned Benjamin Russell’s Rebecca Charsha in the first period at 132 pounds, while Kyra Mercer lost her 100-pound match to Benjamin Russell’s Jessica Trotter on a second-period pin.

Against Smiths Station, Tyra Mercer pinned the Panthers’ Madelyn Cruz in the first period at 114, while Hernandez lost to Cruz at 126.