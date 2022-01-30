PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: McFarland, Kirk win titles to lead Enterprise wrestling

Zach McFarland and Cody Kirk both won titles to spark Enterprise’s wrestling team to a sixth-place finish at the 14-team Hornet Slam 7 at Beauregard High School Saturday.
McFarland won the 120-pound weight class, winning four matches, including an 8-0 decision in the championship over Gulf Shores’ Nate Hunt. The other three wins were by pinfall.
Kirk captured the 138-pound weight class with three wins after a first-round bye. He claimed the title with a 7-0 win over Gulf Shores’ Taylor Cheek. He won a quarterfinal match off a pinfall and won the semifinal match on a 6-4 decision.
Kameron Stiffler and Grier Hunt both placed third for Enterprise, doing so at 113 and 126 pounds, respectively, while Samuel Lynon finished fourth at 160 pounds.
Stiffler won his first match by pinfall but lost in sudden death overtime to Gulf Shores’ Dathan Butt 6-4 in the semifinals. He bounced back with a second-period pin over Tallassee’s Mason Nelson before beating Beauregard’s Kaidan Holloway 8-7 in the third-place match.
Hunt opened with an 11-5 victory over Smiths Station’s Richard Munguia, but lost on a second-period pin in the quarterfinals to Tallassee’s Bryant Hathcock. He bounced back with three straight wins, two on pinfalls and one by 8-1 decision, to reach the third-place match. However, he had already wrestled the maximum five matches on the day, so he and the other competitor (Hathcock) were declared co-third place finishers.
Lynon, after a first-round bye, claimed a 9-4 decision in the quarterfinals before losing to Stanhope Elmore’s Connor Russo on a second-period pin in the semifinals. He bounced back with a 7-2 win over Reeltown’s Collin Carleton before losing the third-place match to Tallassee’s Christian McCary 10-4.
In other Enterprise results, Dylan Smith (145) and Kody Sigmon (152) both went 2-2, while Xavier Jump (170) went 1-2. Paxton Hanshaw (106), Evan Wittman (120), Lemuel Lynon (126), Austin Walker (138) and Keith Warren (182) also competed for Enterprise.
Green, Sack leads HA junior high wrestlers: Sean Green captured first place and David Sack second place as Houston Academy had seven wrestlers compete at the Joe Eckhardt Junior High School Championships in Auburn on Saturday.
Green won the 205 B weight division, winning five matches, including a 7-3 decision in the finals over Russell County’s Seth Erickson. His other four wins were by all by pinfall.
Sack placed second in the 103-weight class after 3-1. He won his first two matches by pinfall then received a forfeit win into the finals where he lost 18-3 to Auburn Junior High’s John Mackey Adams (39-1 on season).
Jonah Beaver finished fourth after going 2-2 in the 112-pound weight class and Gavin Wagner finished fifth at 175 pounds, also going 2-2.
David Lee (135) went 2-3 and Miller Rane (112) and Keygan Ebarb (130) went 1-3 on the day.
Whitehurst, Hartman led NMA: Thomas Whitehurst finished as runner-up and Wesley Hartman third to pace Northside Methodist wrestlers at the Joe Eckhardt Junior High School Championships.
Whitehurst (165) went 3-1, winning by two pinfalls and a 12-0 major decision before falling in the finals to Russell County’s Syncere Snead on a pin at the end of the first period.
Hartman (130) also went 3-1. After a first-round bye, he earned two pins before losing on a first-period pin to Central of Phenix City’s George Esparza. However, he came back to win the third-place match on a first-period pin over Central’s Grayson Romaine.
Jordan Sanford (205) went 3-2 and finished in fourth place and Josie Faison (145B) went 1-4 and finished fifth for NMA.