PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: McFarland, Kirk win titles to lead Enterprise wrestling

Zach McFarland and Cody Kirk both won titles to spark Enterprise’s wrestling team to a sixth-place finish at the 14-team Hornet Slam 7 at Beauregard High School Saturday.

McFarland won the 120-pound weight class, winning four matches, including an 8-0 decision in the championship over Gulf Shores’ Nate Hunt. The other three wins were by pinfall.

Kirk captured the 138-pound weight class with three wins after a first-round bye. He claimed the title with a 7-0 win over Gulf Shores’ Taylor Cheek. He won a quarterfinal match off a pinfall and won the semifinal match on a 6-4 decision.

Kameron Stiffler and Grier Hunt both placed third for Enterprise, doing so at 113 and 126 pounds, respectively, while Samuel Lynon finished fourth at 160 pounds.

Stiffler won his first match by pinfall but lost in sudden death overtime to Gulf Shores’ Dathan Butt 6-4 in the semifinals. He bounced back with a second-period pin over Tallassee’s Mason Nelson before beating Beauregard’s Kaidan Holloway 8-7 in the third-place match.