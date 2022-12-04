PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: NMA's Robinson, Enterprise's Kirk and Bethea win tournament titles

Northside Methodist’s Robinson wins wrestling title

Northside Methodist girls wrestler Tristin Robinson captured the girls 145-152 weight class Saturday at the Girls Murder Creek Melee Tournament at W.S. Neal High School in East Brewton.

Robinson, a senior, won four matches to take the title, winning the crown by beating Northside Methodist teammate Josie Faison 9-1 in the finals. Robinson opened with a medical forfeit win over Baker’s Nataliee Taylor then pinned Baker’s Samantha Whitehead 1:10 into the match before advancing to the finals off a forfeit from Baker’s Addysan Woodruff.

Faison went 3-1 in earning a runner-up finish. She won by forfeit from Baker’s Woodruff, pinned Baker’s Whitehead in 42 seconds and received a forfeit from Baker’s Taylor before losing to Robinson in the finals.

Also for NMA, Teegan Robinson went 0-2 at the 165-185 girls weight class.

Overall, the three girls amassed 32 points to finish sixth out of eight teams at the meet.

Kirk’s first-place finish leads Enterprise

Enterprise’s Cody Kirk went 6-0 and won the 152-pound weight class to lead Enterprise at the 43rd Annual Huntsville Invitational Tournament this past weekend.

Kameron Stiffler placed third at 120 pounds, Sam Lynon fifth at 160 and Paxton Hanshaw sixth at 113 pounds to lead the Wildcats, who finished 12th out of 29 teams at the tournament.

Stiffler went 7-1 at the tournament, Lynon 6-1 and Hanshaw 2-3.

Stiffler pinned Gulf Shores’ Braiden Cheek in the first period, Wilson’s Isaac ray in the second period and Chelsea’s Carson Burroughs in the third period in his first three matches. He then pinned Buckhorn’s Kaleb Havner in the second period before beating Scottsboro’s Cole Snyder 10-3 and pinning Huntsville’s Aaron Phillips in the second period. He lost in the semifinals to Hagen Sharp of Rockmart (Ga.) 8-2, but rebounded to win the third-place match 9-2 over Rockmart’s Logan Opdycke.

Lynon won his first three matches, the first two on first-period pins over Austin’s Adrian Haavik and Morgan County’s Tripp Davis and the last one 14-4 over Nolan Council of Centennial (Tenn.). He then lost in the quarterfinals to Scottsboro’s Ansel Goggans 8-1 but recorded three straight wins to finish it out, with pins over Morgan County’s Davis and Centennial’s Jackson Wynne-Dossat and a 9-3 win over Juan Bayona of Denmark (Tenn.).

Hanshaw lost his first match on a second-period pin to Bob Jones’ Zander Samargia before beating Morgan County’s Miles Butler 4-2. After a bye, he lost on a second-period pin to Scottsboro’s Stone Staton before pinning Chelsea’s Alex Kiser in 47 seconds. He then lost the fifth-place match to Malachi Macedonio of Rockmart (Ga.) in sudden death overtime, 4-2.

Other records from Enterprise included: Karter Stiffler (1-4, 106 pounds), Grier Hunt (3-2, 126), Sam Bright (3-3, 138), Lemuel Lynon (3-3, 138), Kaemon Smith (3-3, 145), Dylan Smith (2-4, 170), Andrew Braman (2-5, 182), John Mitten (0-4, 195) and Xavier Henderson (2-6, 220).

Bethea leads Enterprise 7th-9th grade: Brandon Bethea won the 165-pound weight class and four others placed in the top four to lead Enterprise wrestling in the Huntsville 7th-9th grade Invitational over the weekend.

Bethea won three matches, including a pin with nine seconds left in the first period in the championship match over East Limestone’s Ryder McLaughlin. He pinned Athens’ Luke Gulley in the first and took a 3-2 win over Huntsville’s Jackson Spencer in his other matches.

Alexander Braman finished second at 130 pounds and Tytorrion Gilbert (135), Luke Puente (145B) and Groshawn Sellers (285) all finished fourth for Enterprise.

Braman went 3-1 with first-period pins over East Limestone’s Johnathan Hovis and Columbia’s Brandon Jordan Barber and an 11-2 win over Sparkman’s Nathan Smith before losing in the championship to Chelsea’s Tyler Kirkland in the first period.

Puente and Sellers both went 2-2, losing in the third-place match, while Gilbert went 1-2 with a bye.

Kamdyn Buck (125), Gage Booker (145), Issaac Asselstine (155) and Grayson Dunn (165) also wrestled for EHS.

NMA wrestling finishes 10th at Murder Creek

Behind Jesse Dyson’s second-place finish and David Bailey’s third-place effort, Northside Methodist’s wrestling team finished 10th out of 16 teams at W.S. Neal’s Murder Creek Melee on Saturday in East Brewton, edging out city rival and 11th place Houston Academy by five points.

Dyson won three straight matches in the 138-pound weight class before losing in the championship match. Dyson pinned Rocky Bayou Christian’s Jaden Waller a minute into the match and followed with second-period pins over Prattville Christian’s Spencer Perkins and Robertsdale’s Allen Lutz. He lost on a second-period pin to Robertsdale’s Jason Coats.

Bailey went 3-1 in the 132-pound weight class, winning his opener on a second-period pin over Rocky Bayou Christian’s Jeremiah Herron and losing his second match 8-0 to Orange Beach’s Shayd Arboneaux. He rebounded to pin Bayshore Christian’s Henry Rainer with six seconds left in the first period to reach the third-place match where pinned W.S. Neal’s Christian Smith a minute into the match.

Six other NMA wrestlers competed, but all went winless. They were Logan Ward (106), James Dix (145), Wesley Hartman (152), Thomas Whitehurst (170), Brayden Monk (195) and Tucker Blackwell (170 JV).

Gil's second-place effort leads HA to 11th-place finish

Andrew Gil finished runner-up in the 170-pound weight class to spark Houston Academy’s five varsity wrestlers to an 11th place finish out of 16 teams at the W.S. Neal Murder Creek Melee.

Gil went 2-1 overall, earning a third-period pin over Northside Methodist’s Thomas Whitehurst and an 13-3 win over Bayshore Christian’s Reid Zakutney before losing 12-3 to Dalton Kovacs of Class 7A Baker.

Hughes Williams went 2-2 at the 160-pound weight class. He won his first two matches on third-period pins over Prattville Christian’s Tristan Daniels and Milton’s Nolan Ellis before losing in the semifinals to Bayshore Christian’s Caleb Heger on a second-period pin. He lost in the consolation semifinals to Robertsdale’s Isaac Lutz in the second period.

Jack Jones went 1-2 at 152 pounds, earning a pin over W.S. Neal’s Caleb Peters before losing two matches.

Emmett Payne (120) and Keygan Ebarb (138) went 0-2 at the meet.

Three HA JV wrestlers place in top three: Three Houston Academy wrestlers finished in the top three during junior varsity action at the Murder Creek Tournament.

David Sack went 2-2 and finished runner-up at the 126 JV weight class, while Abe Haskins placed third at 106 JV and Miller Rane third at 138 JV. Haskins went 4-1 and Rane 3-1 at the meet.

Jonah Beaver (132 JV) and Allen Watkins (182 JV) placed fourth with Beaver going 3-2 and Watkins going 1-3. George Veale (138 JV) went 1-3 and placed eight in his weight class.

Dothan’s Ham places third

Dothan wrestler Caleb Ham went 3-1 and placed third in the 106 varsity weight class at the Murder Creek Melee on Saturday.

Ham pinned Robertsdale’s James Bumbarger, lost on a third-period pin to Rocky Bayou Christian’s Thomas Pluhar before bouncing back to take third with a 16-14 win over Saraland’s Cal-el White and a 7-5 win over Robertsdale’s Jordyn Smith.