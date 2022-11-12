PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Northside Methodist's Bailey, Dyson win wrestling tournament titles

Northside Methodist Academy’s David Bailey and Jesse Dyson won tournament titles Friday during the Gulf Shores Junior High/Junior Varsity Tournament on Saturday.

Bailey won the JV 132-weight class and Dyson the JV 138-weight division. Both went 3-0.

Bailey won on first-period pins over Daphne’s Jacob Sweet and Gulf Shores’ Brian Hall before winning in the finals on a period 3:15 into the match over Mary G. Montgomery’s Henry Blaxton.

Dyson, in the 138 division, pinned Alma Bryant’s Tavian Shihavong 45 seconds into the match and Bayside Academy’s Thomas Cunningham in the second period before taking the title with an 8-7 decision over Gulf Shores’ Bradyen Hodgkins.

James Dix took third place in the JV 145-B weight class, going 2-2, winning off a 7-6 decision over Escambia County’s Donnie Fails and a third-period pin over Mary G. Montgomery’s Joshua Fisher. His two losses were on first-period pins.

Also at the meet for the Knights, Wesley Hartman went 1-2 at the JV 145 weight class, while Travis Whitehurst (JV 170) and Brayden Monk (JV 195) went 0-2 at the meet, Tucker Blackwell (JV 170-B) went 0-4 and Logan Ward (JV 113) went 0-5.

Robinson, Faison finish second: Northside Methodist girls wrestlers Tristin Robinson and Josie Faison both finished runner-up in their weight class during the Gulf Shores Girls Kickoff Classic on Friday.

Robinson competed in the 145-weight class and Faison in the 152-weight class. Both went 2-1. Robinson earned first-period pins over Bayside Academy’s Gracie Eason and Gulf Shores’ Kailee Henshaw before losing to Weaver’s Lena Johnson on a second-period pin. Faison earned first-period pins over Daphne’s Annabella Harris and Gulf Shores’ Elizabeth Bezerra before losing on a second-period pin to Weaver’s Trinity Carter.

Also competing for NMA was Teegan Robinson in the 165-weight class. She went 1-4, earning a 14-second pin over Gulf Shores’ Leighanna Rodgers.

As a team, the three wrestlers helped Northside Methodist to a fourth-place finish with 30 points. The top three teams Daphne, Weaver and Gulf Shores had nine, eight and 10 wrestlers competing.

Beaver leads HA: Jonah Beaver earned a runner-up finish in the 135-pound weight class to lead five Houston Academy top four finishes at the Trail of Tears Junior High Tournament at Russell County High School on Friday.

After a first-round bye, Beaver earned an 8-2 decision over Beauregard’s Kole Baldwin then pinned HA teammate George Veale in 21 seconds before losing a 12-6 decision in the championship match to Russell County’s Davonte Smith.

David Sack finished third for the Raiders. Competing in the 125-pound weight class, Sack went 3-1. He won his opener on a first-period pin over Prattville’s West Kennedy before losing on a first-period pin to Beauregard’s Brody Edwards. He bounced back to take third off first-period pins over Russell County’s Levi Davis and Beauregard’s Christian Lowry.

Finishing fourth for Houston Academy were Emmett Payne (119 weight class), Keygan Ebarb (135) and Allen Watkins (175). Payne went 2-3, Ebarb 3-2 and Watkins 2-2.

Veale (135) went 2-2, but lost to Ebarb for a chance to reach the third-place match. Miller Rane (135) went 2-2, but lost to Beauregard’s Baldwin to reach the third-place match.

Abe Haskins (103) and Trip Hilson (175) both went 0-2.